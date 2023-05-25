Is CVS Group plc's (LON:CVSG) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

CVS Group's (LON:CVSG) stock is up by 8.4% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study CVS Group's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CVS Group is:

13% = UK£29m ÷ UK£234m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

CVS Group's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, CVS Group seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 12%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 29% seen over the past five years by CVS Group. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared CVS Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 20% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is CVSG worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether CVSG is currently mispriced by the market.

Is CVS Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

CVS Group has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 19%, meaning that it has the remaining 81% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like CVS Group is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Moreover, CVS Group is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 9.1% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in CVS Group's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 20%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with CVS Group's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

