U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,455.48
    +6.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,798.00
    +33.18 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,047.70
    -4.54 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,250.14
    -8.90 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.98
    +0.68 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.80
    -3.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.31 (-1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3673
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    110.7580
    +0.4570 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,522.64
    -2,204.93 (-4.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,058.04
    -45.02 (-4.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,248.81
    +609.41 (+2.06%)
     

CVS Health Announces Availability of Pfizer-BioNTech Booster Shot to Eligible Populations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COVID-19 booster shots to be available at nearly 6,000 CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations beginning today

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that, following approval from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) based on guidance from the organization's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), select CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic locations are now offering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot to eligible populations beginning today, Friday, September 24.

CVS Health (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health)
CVS Health (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health)

Following guidelines set by ACIP and CDC:

  • People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

  • People aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions should receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

  • People 18 to 49 who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 due to certain underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series, based on their individual benefits and risk

  • People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine at least 6 months after their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series

Individuals who initially received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine are not eligible for a booster at this time, per guidance from the public health agencies.

"We have the experience and the infrastructure to play a leading role in administering booster shots to eligible populations," said Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., MPH, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health. "We also continue to make it as convenient as possible for the unvaccinated to receive their first doses."

Individuals interested in receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster or their initial vaccine series are strongly encouraged to make an appointment at CVS.com or MinuteClinic.com to ensure they are able to access the correct vaccine at a convenient time and location.

Currently, each participating CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic location is offering either the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, not all three.

When scheduling an appointment on cvs.com, patients will be asked to provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 vaccine and will be able to schedule an appointment for a Pfizer-BioNTech booster dose if they have had two previous doses with the same vaccine at least six months prior. Per guidance from the CDC, patients will be asked to self-attest to their eligibility as defined by the eligibility guidelines, to help reduce barriers to access for these select populations.

CVS Health has administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and 32 million COVID-19 tests across the country to-date. The company has played a prominent role in administering third doses to the immunocompromised and is prepared to provide booster shots from other manufacturers, as well as expand vaccine eligibility to ages 5-11, as soon as authorized to do so by public health agencies.

About CVS Health
CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care in ways no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and our nearly 300,000 dedicated colleagues including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system and their personal health care by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

Media contact
Matthew Blanchette
Matthew.Blanchette@cvshealth.com
401-524-6185

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-announces-availability-of-pfizer-biontech-booster-shot-to-eligible-populations-301384931.html

SOURCE CVS Health

Recommended Stories

  • Wolfgang Puck on restaurant industry staffing hurdle: ‘Wages are not the issue’

    Wolfgang Puck, Chef & Restaurateur, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the CUT NYC’s new outdoor dining space 'The CUT Terrace' at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, outlook on staffing in the restaurant industry, and NYC”s vaccine mandate for restaurants.

  • Novavax just took a big step to get its Covid vaccine to the world — and the stock surged

    The company is still working to submit its vaccine candidate to U.S. authorities for federal approval.

  • Why Wall Street Thinks This Biotech Stock Can Triple Your Money

    Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) is close to earning approval for a new depression drug that could generate billions in annual revenues. Unfortunately, the proposed action date for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant approval already came and went. Consensus price targets suggest Axsome Therapeutics' stock price could rise 197% if most investors begin seeing the company in the same light as the investment-bank analysts who follow it closely.

  • Capricor Stock Is Moving Higher As Duchenne Dystrophy Cell Therapy Slows Disease Progression By 71%

    Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CAPR) has announced final data from Phase 2 HOPE-2 trial of CAP-1002 for advanced stages of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The trial met its primary efficacy endpoint of mid-level performance of upper limb (mid-PUL v1.2) and various skeletal and cardiac function endpoints. Young men in the advanced stages of DMD experienced improvements in skeletal and cardiac measurements after receiving four doses of CAP-1002 over one year. The results showed that CAP-100

  • CDC guidance exacerbates confusion over COVID-19 boosters

    The past month has been fraught with debate over who should be allowed to get boosters, and the messaging changed with each new step causing confusion among experts.

  • Big Pharma Isn’t Done Rolling Out Covid Treatments

    Oral antiviral treatments for Covid-19 could give a public health boost and generate blockbuster sales for the drug industry.

  • CDC Overrules Its Own Panel: It's Now 'Open Season' For Pfizer-BioNTech Covid Boosters

    The CDC overruled its own panel Friday, endorsing booster shots for elderly and otherwise vulnerable adults. But vaccine stocks dipped.

  • Biogen’s Aduhelm Struggles Don’t Hurt Lilly’s Outlook, Says Analyst

    Lilly's experimental Alzheimer's therapy, donanemab, still has a “transformational growth opportunity,” despite Biogen's embattled rollout of Aduhelm, says J.P. Morgan Christ Schott.

  • WHO recommends Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

    Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. were down 0.1% in premarket trading on Friday after the World Health Organization recommended its monoclonal antibody as a treatment for COVID-19. The global body says the combination treatment can be used in COVID-19 patients who are at high risk of severe disease as well as in severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients who have not yet developed antibodies. The therapy has generated $3.5 billion in revenue in the first half of 2021. "WHO also calls for

  • GlycoMimetics' Lead Candidate Data Published In An Online Journal

    GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ: GLYC) has announced that efficacy and safety data from a Phase 1/2 study of uproleselan were published online in the journal BLOOD. In the manuscript, scientists highlighted an analysis of minimal residual disease (MRD). The paper's lead author noted that "the combination of uproleselan with a standard salvage regimen of mitoxantrone, etoposide and cytarabine (MEC) demonstrated a substantial improvement in response rate and survival compared to chemotherapy alone." The

  • These 10 Drinks Can Lead to a False Positive COVID Test, New Study Says

    The increasing number of at-home testing kits for COVID-19 makes it convenient to test for COVID-19, plus considerably safer than risking exposure by going for testing at a public location. However, a group of infectious disease researchers have discovered that for someone who actually wants a positive COVID-19 test result, getting it may be as easy as stopping by a convenience store's beverage cooler.A group of scientists studying tropical medicine at Germany's Tübingen University recently publ

  • CDC recommends Pfizer/BioNTech boosters for certain segments of population

    A CDC advisory panel voted Thursday to recommend COVID-19 boosters of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for a broad population of U.S. residents. The CDC released guidance that overruled the panel.

  • Why Novavax Shares Are Surging Higher Today

    Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) is trading significantly higher Thursday after the company, along with Serum Institute, announced a submission to the World Health Organization for emergency use listing for Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Emergency use listing is a prerequisite for exports to multiple countries. "Today's submission of our protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to WHO for emergency use listing is a significant step on the path to accelerating access and more equitable distribution to cou

  • UPDATE 3-Novavax applies to WHO for emergency listing of COVID-19 vaccine

    Novavax Inc and its partner Serum Institute of India have applied to the World Health Organization for an emergency use listing of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine, potentially clearing the way for the shot to ship to many poorer countries, the company said on Thursday. Novavax has been prioritizing regulatory submissions to low- and middle-income countries after falling behind in the race for authorization in the United States and Europe, which have already vaccinated most of their residents. A WHO listing would allow Novavax to ship to multiple developing nations that rely on WHO guidance for their regulatory decisions.

  • Half of unvaccinated workers say they'd rather quit than get a shot – but real-world data suggest few are following through

    Forceful words don't always result in strong action. AP Photo/Damian DovarganesAre workplace vaccine mandates prompting some employees to quit rather than get a shot? A hospital in Lowville, New York, for example, had to shut down its maternity ward when dozens of staffers left their jobs rather than get vaccinated. At least 125 employees at Indiana University Health resigned after refusing to take the vaccine. And several surveys have shown that as many as half of unvaccinated workers insist th

  • Where to Invest $10,000 in a Bear Market

    Bear markets happen on average once every 3.6 years, according to data from Hartford Funds, the mutual fund company. In 100% of the cases, a bull market followed a bear market. No one knows when the next bear market will happen, but it pays to be ready to pick up stocks from the discount bin when it does.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were jumping 9.7% as of 10:48 a.m. EDT on Thursday. There were a couple of catalysts for the stock. Novavax and its partner, Serum Institute of India, announced Thursday morning that they have filed for World Health Organization emergency use listing of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine.

  • CDC leader adds people with risky jobs to COVID booster list

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed booster shots for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans, opening a major new phase in the U.S vaccination drive against COVID-19. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers late Thursday. The advisers said boosters should be offered to people 65 and older, nursing home residents and those ages 50 to 64 who have risky underlying health problems.

  • “An Unprecedented Event In Modern Medicine”: What Happens When A State Fails To Flatten The COVID Curve

    A COVID nightmare is unfolding in Idaho, where overwhelmed hospitals are starting to ration care and medical workers feel like the public has turned on them.View Entire Post ›

  • AstraZeneca bets on RNA technology used in rival Covid vaccines

    AstraZeneca has taken a sizeable stake in an Imperial College spinout that develops drugs based on the RNA technology used in Covid vaccines made by two major rivals.