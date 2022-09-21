U.S. markets closed

CVS Health announces quarterly dividend

0
·1 min read

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has announced that its board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of fifty-five cents ($0.55) per share on the Common Stock of the Corporation. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2022, to holders of record on October 21, 2022.

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

CVS Health logo (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health)
CVS Health logo (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health)

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-announces-quarterly-dividend-301630321.html

SOURCE CVS Health Corporation

