CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.605

The board of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.605 on the 1st of May, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. This will take the annual payment to 3.2% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

CVS Health's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, CVS Health's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 180.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

CVS Health Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.65 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.42. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 14% per annum over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Over the past five years, it looks as though CVS Health's EPS has declined at around 13% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

In Summary

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. With shrinking earnings, the company may see some issues maintaining the dividend even though they look pretty sustainable for now. This looks like it could be a good dividend stock going forward, but we would note that the payout ratio has been at higher levels in the past so it could happen again.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for CVS Health that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

