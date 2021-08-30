U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,532.84
    +23.47 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,491.55
    +35.75 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,245.73
    +116.23 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,269.76
    -7.39 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.75
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.20
    -6.30 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.00
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2920
    -0.0200 (-1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3754
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8900
    +0.0800 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,887.45
    -488.44 (-1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,200.70
    -5.16 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

CVS Health Opens First MinuteClinic Locations in Washington as part of Nationwide Expansion of CVS HealthHUB™ Locations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Washington residents now have access to high-quality, affordable and convenient care in-person or virtually at MinuteClinic

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced it has opened the first MinuteClinic locations in Washington. MinuteClinic, the walk-in medical clinic inside CVS Pharmacy stores, provides high-quality, affordable care for a wide variety of acute, wellness and chronic disease care for patients ages 18 months and older, with expanded night and weekend hours and no appointment necessary. MinuteClinic also provides options for convenient telehealth visits.

CVS Health (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health)
CVS Health (PRNewsFoto/CVS Health)

"We're focused on helping increase access to high-quality, affordable health care for people in the communities where they live and work," said Sharon Vitti, President, MinuteClinic. "We look forward to MinuteClinic being a convenient resource for Washingtonians, both in-person and virtually, as how people access care continues to evolve."

The new MinuteClinic locations can be found inside a CVS HealthHUB™ location, the company's new store format. CVS HealthHUBs locations were developed to help people manage chronic conditions more conveniently and affordably by improving the overall patient experience and featuring a wide array of accessible health and wellness products, clinical services and expertise.

MinuteClinic is staffed by nurse practitioners and physician assistants who specialize in family health care and can diagnose, treat and write prescriptions for common illnesses; treat wounds, abrasions and sprains; and administer common vaccinations.

Prevention and wellness services offered at MinuteClinic include screening and monitoring for diabetes, sleep apnea, high blood pressure and high cholesterol, tuberculosis (TB) testing, contraceptive care, motion sickness prevention and smoking cessation. CVS HealthHUB locations also offer expanded services at MinuteClinic such as annual diabetic exams, including retinopathy screenings, end-to-end sleep apnea solutions and phlebotomy services.

The new CVS HealthHUB locations can be found at:

  • 11918 Airport Road, Everett, WA 98204

  • 531 Queen Anne Avenue, North Seattle, WA 98109

  • 18820 State Highway 305 NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370

  • 33520 21st Avenue SW, Federal Way, WA 98023-2874

Patients can also access the high-quality services provided at MinuteClinic virtually through E-Clinic or through a MinuteClinic Video Visit from the comfort of their own home. Through the E-Clinic option, patients connect virtually with a local MinuteClinic provider via video conferencing using a mobile device or computer. The visits are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interested patients can request an E-Clinic visit at minuteclinic.com.

At the conclusion of each MinuteClinic visit, patients receive educational material, a prescription (when clinically appropriate) and a visit summary. A copy of the diagnostic record can be sent electronically, or by fax or mail, to a primary care provider with patient permission. Most major health insurance is accepted at MinuteClinic. For patients paying cash or credit, treatment prices are posted at each clinic and online at www.minuteclinic.com.

CVS HealthHUB locations also feature an on-site Care Concierge who can help educate customers about new service offerings, navigate in-store services, and connect them to a team of health care providers. Additionally, CVS HealthHUB locations include a greater selection of health and wellness products and more personalized support at CVS Pharmacy.

About CVS Health
CVS Health is the leading health solutions company, delivering care in ways no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and our nearly 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Learn more at www.cvshealth.com.

Media contact
Mary Gattuso
401-290-8078
Mary.Gattuso@CVSHealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cvs-health-opens-first-minuteclinic-locations-in-washington-as-part-of-nationwide-expansion-of-cvs-healthhub-locations-301364783.html

SOURCE CVS Health

Recommended Stories

  • Is Qualcomm Stock A Buy As Global Chip Shortage Drags On?

    This is what fundamentals and technicals say about Qualcomm stock now as the global chip shortage widens and drags on longer.

  • 3 Reasons Cassava Sciences Stock Isn't Worth the Risk

    There is a lot of smoke. Is there fire?

  • Covid-19 Vaccine Maker Shares Drop on Reports of Ultrarare Deaths

    Japan said two people died after receiving doses of Moderna's vaccine, and New Zealand reported that a woman died after received Pfizer's vaccine.

  • Sam's Club CEO on shopping habits, vaccines and 'disruptive pricing'

    At the height of the pandemic, Sam’s Club customers were busy hoarding toilet paper and stocking up on comfort foods like cookies, pizza and potato chips. CEO Kathryn McLay says that the company called that “the era of carbs and calories," but she tells Yahoo Finance Live those buying habits are changing.

  • Could These Clinical Results Mean Profit for AbbVie Shareholders?

    The pharma stock announced strong phase 3 results for atogepant in the preventive treatment of episodic migraine.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Butterfly Networks Right Now

    If so, Butterfly Networks (NYSE: BFLY) could be right up your alley. Right now, medical imaging services are a lot more expensive than they need to be. The Butterfly iQ+ carries a list price of just $1,999, so it would be no surprise if it rapidly becomes more popular than General Electric's (NYSE: GE) Vscan Air, the current market-share leader in this niche.

  • You Could First Develop These 2 COVID Symptoms a Year Later, New Study Says

    One of the biggest mysteries about COVID-19 is how long its effects linger, considering the virus has only been widely circulating for less than two years. But as time goes on, and scientists and medical experts continue to conduct research on long COVID, some clear trends are emerging. A recent study published in The Lancet out of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the pandemic initially, sought to compare symptoms among 1,276 hospitalized COVID patients six months after they got sick to what they

  • With nearly 1,300 Americans dying each day from COVID-19, some are saying it’s time to penalize the unvaccinated

    It seems as if there’s nothing that companies and government officials won’t do to convince unvaccinated Americans to finally get their COVID-19 shot. Krispy Kreme recently announced that it is doubling its doughnut-a-day offer. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio is offering free Avengers comic books to persuade the teen set.

  • It Was a Big Week for Covid Vaccine News. What Stocks Came Out on Top.

    Pfizer, Moderna, and BioNTech came into the end of the week with mixed results, after developments that could shape the future of the vaccine market.

  • Dupixent Becomes First Biologic To Show Benefit In Infant Patients With Atopic Dermatitis

    A Phase 3 trial evaluating Dupixent (dupilumab) for treating children aged 6 months to 5 years with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis met its primary and secondary endpoints. Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) are jointly developing dupilumab for many diseases. The data showed Dupixent, when added to standard of care topical corticosteroids (TCS), significantly reduced overall disease severity and improved skin clearance, itch, and health-related quality

  • This Is How You Can Catch Delta Outside, Even If You're Vaccinated, Expert Says

    For most of the COVID-19 pandemic, we've moved everything from dining to exercise classes outside to make them safer to participate in. Unfortunately, mutations of the virus have made it harder to cut down on the risk of transmission. Now, experts are warning that the highly contagious nature of the Delta variant means that even vaccinated people can still catch the virus outside—but there are still a few tricks to avoiding it.RELATED: This Type of Mask Won't Protect You From COVID Right Now, Ne

  • Verve Therapeutics: Battling Bad Cholesterol with Single Treatment

    Are you looking for a biotech stock with growth potential? Verve Therapeutics (VERV) could be of interest to you. The stock appears expensive, as it has crushed the benchmark index so far this year, growing over 120%. Thus, I am bullish on the stock, but only if the price were lower. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Verve Therapeutics is a biotech developer of innovative treatments for cardiovascular disease patients. The company's lead treatment candidate is called VERVE-101. It is a

  • Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired on Sunday, August 29, 2021, on "Face the Nation."

  • What Taking Aspirin Every Day Does to Your Body

    You may have read or heard about various reports that taking daily aspirin—yes, that old-time resident of your grandmother's medicine cabinet—may have benefits for modern health conditions. "Aspirin, or acetylsalicylic acid, is a medication that is indicated for many different things," says Kenneth Perry, MD, an emergency medicine physician in Charleston, South Carolina. "From fever control to pain control, even heart attack treatment, there seems to be a new indication every few months." That s

  • The One Vegetable You Should Never Eat Raw, CDC Warns

    There are so many delicious ways to prepare vegetables: You can steam them, you can sauté them, you can grill them, and you can—of course—skip the cooking process altogether. Health experts even recommend eating some vegetables raw, because they retain nutrients that could otherwise be cooked away. But that doesn't mean all veggies can forgo proper prep. In fact, there's one vegetable that you should never eat raw, because it poses real danger to your health, according to the Centers for Disease

  • If You Notice This on Your Legs, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

    Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for over 650,000 fatalities per year. Behind many of those deaths is atherosclerosis, a condition in which the arteries become hardened and narrowed due to a buildup of fatty plaque, obstructing blood flow.The location of the obstruction determines which type of condition you have. If it's in the outer extremities—the arms or legs, for example—it's known as peripheral artery disease (PAD). If it's in the arteries that s

  • Rand Paul: ‘Hatred for Trump’ blocks Covid study of horse drug ivermectin

    Kentucky senator tells constituents he is ‘in the middle’ on use of deworming medication FDA has implored Americans not to take Senator Rand Paul: ‘The hatred for Trump deranged these people so much, they’re unwilling to objectively study it.’ Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Federal researchers will not objectively study ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19, the Kentucky senator Rand Paul claimed, because “hatred for Donald Trump” has tainted their view of those who say the drug used to deworm ho

  • Fully Vaccinated People Account for 1 in 4 COVID Cases Here, New CDC Report Says

    If you got the COVID vaccine, you may have expected to evade the virus completely. However, as public health officials and experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have repeatedly reminded us, no vaccine is 100 percent effective, which leaves room for breakthrough cases. Especially as the more contagious Delta variant has become the most prominent strain circulating in the U.S., it seems we're hearing more and more about COVID cases among the vaccinated. And currently, i

  • Georgia police captain who recommended animal parasite medication as vaccine substitute dies of COVID-19

    Less than two weeks after promoting the anti-parasitic horse medication ivermectin as an effective COVID-19 treatment on social media, Wayne […] The post Georgia police captain who recommended animal parasite medication as vaccine substitute dies of COVID-19 appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 74 Percent of Delta Variant Infections Have This in Common, New Study Says

    In the last few months, the Delta variant has proven to be a more virulent and contagious version of the COVID-19 virus than anything that's come before it. Scientists continue to study the variant to figure out what makes it so much more transmissible and deadly, but a new report published in the journal Nature has found that three-quarters of infections caused by the Delta variant have one thing in common that proves it's spreading in a different and more powerful way than previous strains of