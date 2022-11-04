U.S. markets closed

CVS Health to Present at the 31st Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference

·1 min read

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Shawn Guertin will participate in a fireside chat with investors at the 31st Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference on November 9, 2022, at approximately 8:35 am pacific time.

An audio webcast of the event will be broadcast simultaneously on the Investor Relations portion of the CVS Health website at investors.cvshealth.com where it will be archived for a period of one year.

About CVS Health

CVS Health® is the leading health solutions company, delivering care like no one else can. We reach more people and improve the health of communities across America through our local presence, digital channels and over 300,000 dedicated colleagues – including more than 40,000 physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and nurse practitioners. Wherever and whenever people need us, we help them with their health – whether that's managing chronic diseases, staying compliant with their medications, or accessing affordable health and wellness services in the most convenient ways. We help people navigate the health care system – and their personal health care – by improving access, lowering costs and being a trusted partner for every meaningful moment of health. And we do it all with heart, each and every day. Follow @CVSHealth on social media.

