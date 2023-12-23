CVS Health's (NYSE:CVS) Dividend Will Be Increased To $0.665

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has announced that it will be increasing its periodic dividend on the 1st of February to $0.665, which will be 9.9% higher than last year's comparable payment amount of $0.605. This makes the dividend yield 3.1%, which is above the industry average.

CVS Health's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, CVS Health's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 36.1% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 30%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

CVS Health Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.90 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.42. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. We are encouraged to see that CVS Health has grown earnings per share at 17% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

We Really Like CVS Health's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for CVS Health that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is CVS Health not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

