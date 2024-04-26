CVS Omnicare staff in Las Vegas vote to join new union

(Reuters) - Staff at CVS Health's unit Omnicare in Las Vegas voted to join the Pharmacy Guild, becoming the first location at the national pharmacy chain to join the union.

About 87% of workers at CVS Omnicare, a provider of pharmacy services to long-term care facilities, in Las Vegas voted on Thursday in favor of unionization.

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

The vote comes months after some employees at CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance's U.S. pharmacies launched a walkout, to push the companies to improve working conditions and add more staff to their stores.

Pharmacy Guild, which is a part of the IAM Healthcare union, was formed shortly after the walkout. CVS and Walgreens workers at some locations have joined other unions in the past.

KEY QUOTE

The vote "is a clear signal to CVS that their employees are ready to confront the crisis in the industry with paramount emphasis on safeguarding the well-being of our patients and defending our profession," Shane Jerominski, co-founder of the Pharmacy Guild, said.

THE RESPONSE

"We respect our employees' right to either unionize or refrain from doing so, including our Omnicare Las Vegas colleagues' decision to choose union representation," a CVS spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

