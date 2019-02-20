CVS Predicts an Ugly 2019 After Closing $68 Billion Aetna Deal

(Bloomberg) -- CVS Health Corp. gave a 2019 adjusted earnings forecast that’s substantially below Wall Street’s expectations, following the drugstore and pharmacy-benefits management company’s about $68 billion takeover of insurer Aetna late last year. The shares fell.

Adjusted earnings for 2019 will be $6.68 to $6.88 a share, the company said, compared with the $7.36 average of Wall Street estimates. Read the details here.

Key Insights

The company is trying to set low expectations after the Aetna deal’s November closure. Chief Executive Officer Larry Merlo called 2019 a “year of transition” in a statement and said CVS would need to “address the impact of certain headwinds that are having a disproportionate impact in 2019 compared to prior years.”Another deal is dragging down CVS’s results: its 2015 takeover of nursing-home drug provider OmniCare. Nursing homes are seeing fewer customers and aren’t as profitable. CVS is taking a $2.2 billion charge on the deal after those trends “have impacted our ability to grow the business at the rate that was originally estimated.” The charge follows a $3.9 billion writedown in the second quarter.CVS is also struggling on costs. While it got a lower tax rate thanks to federal tax changes, the company has had to put some of those savings back into wages and benefits for workers.

Market Reaction

CVS shares dropped in early trading, and were down 5.2 percent to $66.25 at 7:06 a.m. in New York.

