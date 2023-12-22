CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid store hours: Are pharmacies open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

Most grocery stores, restaurants and retail stores will be closed on Christmas Day this year. That is not the case for pharmacies, however.

While major companies like Walmart, Costco and Target will be closed on Christmas Day, and operating under limited hours on Christmas Eve, pharmacy chains like CVS and Walgreens will be open on both days.

Pharmacies found inside grocery stores, like Walmart, Target and Kroger, will be closed on Christmas Day as well.

Here's everything you need to know about pharmacies and their hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2023.

Is CVS open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

Many CVS stores will be open regular hours over the holidays, however some stores may be closed or have reduced hours. Check with your local pharmacy for their specific holiday hours.

You can find your local CVS pharmacy using the company's store locator.

Is Walgreens open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

All Walgreens locations will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve, the company told USA TODAY.

Walgreens pharmacies will also be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The company is also offering free 1-hour delivery when you spend $20 or more on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Is Rite Aid open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day?

Rite Aid pharmacies will be open either from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. or 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve, depending on the location. 24-hour pharmacies will close at 9 p.m., the company told USA TODAY.

All Rite Aid locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid Christmas hours: Are pharmacies open?