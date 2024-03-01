CVS and Walgreens to start selling abortion pills this month

CVS and Walgreens, the two largest pharmacy chains in the U.S., will start selling abortion bills as soon as this month, the companies said Friday.

Access to the drug mifepristone, commonly known as the abortion pill, will require a prescription.

Both CVS and Walgreens told CBS News they have become certified to dispense the pills following regulatory changes the Food and Drug administration made last year that allow retail pharmacies to sell the pills.

The pills will only be available at physical pharmacy locations, and not by mail.

"Walgreens has completed the FDA certification process to dispense mifepristone and expects to begin dispensing within a week, consistent with federal and state laws," the company said in a statement to CBS News. "We are beginning a phased rollout in select locations to allow us to ensure quality, safety, and privacy for our patients, providers, and team members."

CVS said it will begin dispensing the pills at pharmacies in Massachusetts and Rhode Island in the coming weeks, according to a statement sent to CBS News.

"We've received certification to dispense mifepristone at CVS Pharmacy and plan to fill prescriptions for this medication in states where legally permissible," CVS said. The pharmacy chain added it "will expand to additional states, where allowed by law, on a rolling basis."

— This is a developing story and will be updated

