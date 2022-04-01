U.S. markets closed

CVW Cleantech Inc. Announces Appointment of Jennifer Kaufield to the Board of Directors

Titanium Corporation Inc.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVW CleanTech Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V: CVW), is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Jennifer Kaufield to the Board of Directors (the "Board"), as an independent director of the Company.

Ms. Kaufield was Vice President Finance and CFO of the company from February 2010 to June 2021. She is currently a non executive director of TransGlobe (TSX:TGL) and has over 30 years of experience in private and public corporations both domestic and international. Ms. Kaufield received her Bachelor of Administration, Accounting from St. Francis Xavier University and Chartered Accountant (CA) and Chartered Public Accounting (CPA) designations.

"CVW is delighted to have attracted Jennifer back to the Company; her knowledge of the company and experience as a senior finance professional strengthen the Company’s Board of Directors", stated Darren Morcombe, CVW’s Executive Chair.

The appointment of Ms. Kaufield to the Board is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About CVW CleanTech

CVW CleanTech, formerly Titanium Corporation, has developed Creating Value from Waste (CVW™) technologies to remediate oil sands mining tailings stream. The Company’s CVW™ technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. Our technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands froth treatment tailings while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW™ recovers bitumen, solvents, heavy minerals and water from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere: volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry will be created commencing with the production and export of zircon and other titanium-based minerals. The Company's shares trade on the TSX-V under the symbol "CVW". For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.CVWCleanTech.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. For further information, please contact:

CONTACT: Darren Morcombe Chairman & Interim CEO (403) 460-8135 pr@CVWcleantech.com Ingrid Meger Vice President Finance & CFO (403) 460-8135 pr@CVWcleantech.com


