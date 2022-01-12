U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,706.75
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,156.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,838.50
    +7.50 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,189.20
    -1.20 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.83
    +0.61 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.40
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.22
    -1.18 (-6.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3637
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3830
    +0.0730 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,976.93
    +1,091.01 (+2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,024.79
    +30.37 (+3.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.76
    +47.39 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     

CW Petroleum Corp (CWPE): 2021 Gross Revenues Exceed $8 Million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CW Petroleum Corp
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Katy, TX, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CW Petroleum Corp (OTCQB: CWPE), a leading PROPRIETARY REFORMULATED NO ETHANOL FUELS AND BIOFUEL provider, reports that for the fiscal year 2021, it has exceeded 2020 Gross Revenues. In addition, the company continues to seek to expand its PROPRIETARY NO ETHANOL GASOLINE sales into the Northeastern USA and Chicago markets in 2022.

Chris Williams, Chief Executive Officer of CW Petroleum Corp, shared, “We are pleased to announce a 16-percent increase in gross revenue for 2021. Strong demand for our No Ethanol fuel, along with a surge in consumer demand and higher gas prices, drove growth. We anticipate our bottom line to remain on a positive path as we raise additional funds to expand our footprint in new markets and continue to develop sustainable fuel products.”

Williams added, “Since our inception, we have taken deliberate strategic and operational actions that have resulted in consistent year-over-year gross revenue growth. Looking into the new year, we expect to deliver another robust financial year that will positively affect our stock price.”

Media Contact
The Pontes Group
Lais Pontes Greene (954) 960-6083
lais@thepontesgroup.com
www.thepontesgroup.com

For additional information, visit our website at cwpetroleumcorp.com , email: investor@cwpetroleumcorp.com , or call 281-817-8099

About CW Petroleum Corp

CW Petroleum Corp supplies and distributes Biodiesel, Biodiesel Blends, Renewable Gasoline, and a Proprietary EPA Approved Reformulated No Ethanol Gasoline to distributors, convenience stores, marinas, and end-users.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the oil and gas markets, energy markets, and other markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “goals,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “endeavors,” “strives,” “may,” or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate, or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the company’s most recent annual report on Form 1-K, which may be amended or supplemented by subsequent semiannual reports on Form 1-SA or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Which Vaccine Stocks Will Make You a Fortune in 2022?

    For example, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) soared 2,700% in 2020. Of course, it's impossible to predict with 100% certainty which companies will succeed in the vaccine race -- and whether their share prices will skyrocket. Gritstone Bio (NASDAQ: GRTS) is developing an mRNA vaccine candidate.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Chinese Technology Stocks Jump as Cheap Valuation Lures Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Chinese technology shares rallied by the most in three months as investors took advantage of attractive valuations in the battered sector and the prospect of looser monetary policy conditions.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeDjokovic Admits Doing Phot

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • Why PayPal Stock Plunged 19% in 2021

    A couple of quarterly revenue misses and weak guidance for 2022 by this pandemic winner spooked Wall Street.

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Popped Again Today

    Shares of Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) had jumped 2.5% as of 12:30 p.m. ET today. There's going to come a point in time when Wall Street starts to sound like a broken record when talking about Alibaba. Because once again, investors in the Chinese e-commerce giant are being treated to the mixed signals of a Wall Street bank cutting its price target for Alibaba -- and at the same time promising monster profits to anyone who buys the stock.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Is a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • The Top 2 Cybersecurity Stocks Are a Smart Buy for 2022

    Newly remote workforces, a rapid migration to cloud-based computing, and technologically advanced bad guys have resulted in cybersecurity software demand soaring since 2020. During its period of heightened spending to integrate all of the acquisitions it made, Palo Alto's profitability dipped.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • Tilray's (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earnings Need a Scratch Below the Surface

    Tilray, Inc.'s(NASDAQ: TLRY)story of 2021 has been the one of boom and bust (once again), as the stock repeated the performance from 2018 – albeit on a much smaller scale. Although the stock gained on earnings results, digging deeper shows things are not what they seem.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.