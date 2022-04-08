CWB announces election of directors
EDMONTON, AB, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Canadian Western Bank (TSX: CWB) today announced that all nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular mailed to shareholders prior to the Annual Meeting were elected as directors of CWB. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held yesterday at CWB's Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders are set out below.
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the 11 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CWB:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes
Votes Withheld
% Votes
Andrew J. Bibby
60,814,974
99.05
585,839
0.95
Marie Y. Delorme
61,228,654
99.72
172,159
0.28
Maria Filippelli
61,027,443
99.39
373,370
0.61
Christopher H. Fowler
60,636,423
98.76
764,390
1.24
Linda M.O. Hohol
60,503,044
98.54
897,769
1.46
Robert A. Manning
55,130,882
89.79
6,269,931
10.21
E. Gay Mitchell
61,084,846
99.49
315,967
0.51
Sarah A. Morgan-Silvester
61,129,457
99.56
271,356
0.44
Margaret J. Mulligan
61,253,473
99.76
147,340
0.24
Irfhan A. Rawji
61,276,929
99.80
123,884
0.20
Ian M. Reid
58,725,236
95.64
2,675,577
4.36
About CWB Financial Group
CWB is the only full-service financial institution in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. We provide nation-wide full-service business and personal banking, specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Our teams deliver a uniquely proactive and differentiated level of service to clients in targeted industries where we have deep expertise. Clients choose CWB for our highly personalized service, specialized expertise, customized solutions and faster response times.
As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). We are firmly committed to the responsible creation of value for all our stakeholders and our approach to sustainability will support our continued success. Learn more at www.cwb.com.
SOURCE CWB Financial Group
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/08/c2683.html