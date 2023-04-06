CWB announces election of directors

EDMONTON, AB, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Western Bank (TSX: CWB) today announced that all nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular mailed to shareholders prior to the Annual Meeting were elected as directors of CWB. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held yesterday at CWB's Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders are set out below.

CWB Financial Group logo (CNW Group/CWB Financial Group)

Election of Directors

On a vote by ballot, each of the 10 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CWB:

Nominee Votes For % Votes

For Votes Withheld % Votes

Withheld Andrew J. Bibby 53,491,910 98.95 568,652 1.05 Marie Y. Delorme 52,809,026 97.68 1,251,536 2.32 Maria Filippelli 52,835,150 97.73 1,225,412 2.27 Christopher H. Fowler 53,566,787 99.09 493,775 0.91 Linda M.O. Hohol 51,621,704 95.49 2,438,858 4.51 E. Gay Mitchell 53,816,602 99.55 243,960 0.45 Sarah A. Morgan-Silvester 53,103,275 98.23 957,287 1.77 Margaret J. Mulligan 52,809,975 97.69 1,250,587 2.31 Irfhan A. Rawji 53,376,870 98.74 683,692 1.26 Ian M. Reid 51,423,664 95.12 2,636,898 4.88



About CWB Financial Group

CWB is the only full-service financial institution in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. We provide nation-wide full-service business and personal banking, specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Our teams deliver a uniquely proactive and differentiated level of service to clients in targeted industries where we have deep expertise. Clients choose CWB for our highly personalized service, specialized expertise, customized solutions and faster response times.

As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). We are firmly committed to the responsible creation of value for all our stakeholders and our approach to sustainability will support our continued success. Learn more at www.cwb.com.

Story continues

SOURCE CWB Financial Group

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/06/c6843.html