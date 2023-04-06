CWB announces election of directors
EDMONTON, AB, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian Western Bank (TSX: CWB) today announced that all nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular mailed to shareholders prior to the Annual Meeting were elected as directors of CWB. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held yesterday at CWB's Annual Meeting of Common Shareholders are set out below.
Election of Directors
On a vote by ballot, each of the 10 nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of CWB:
Nominee
Votes For
% Votes
Votes Withheld
% Votes
Andrew J. Bibby
53,491,910
98.95
568,652
1.05
Marie Y. Delorme
52,809,026
97.68
1,251,536
2.32
Maria Filippelli
52,835,150
97.73
1,225,412
2.27
Christopher H. Fowler
53,566,787
99.09
493,775
0.91
Linda M.O. Hohol
51,621,704
95.49
2,438,858
4.51
E. Gay Mitchell
53,816,602
99.55
243,960
0.45
Sarah A. Morgan-Silvester
53,103,275
98.23
957,287
1.77
Margaret J. Mulligan
52,809,975
97.69
1,250,587
2.31
Irfhan A. Rawji
53,376,870
98.74
683,692
1.26
Ian M. Reid
51,423,664
95.12
2,636,898
4.88
About CWB Financial Group
CWB is the only full-service financial institution in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. We provide nation-wide full-service business and personal banking, specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Our teams deliver a uniquely proactive and differentiated level of service to clients in targeted industries where we have deep expertise. Clients choose CWB for our highly personalized service, specialized expertise, customized solutions and faster response times.
As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). We are firmly committed to the responsible creation of value for all our stakeholders and our approach to sustainability will support our continued success. Learn more at www.cwb.com.
