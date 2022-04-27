U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,183.96
    +8.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,301.93
    +61.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,488.93
    -1.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.04
    -6.44 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.13
    +0.43 (+0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,886.00
    -18.10 (-0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.23 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    -0.0081 (-0.76%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8180
    +0.0460 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2543
    -0.0030 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3860
    +1.1760 (+0.92%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,127.74
    +1,082.69 (+2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    906.49
    +13.57 (+1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,425.61
    +39.42 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.63
    -313.48 (-1.17%)
     

CWB climbs to number 20 on the 2022 list of 50 Best Workplaces

·3 min read
In this article:
  • CBWBF
  • CWESF

EDMONTON, AB, April 26, 2022 /CNW/ - CWB Financial Group (CWB) is proud to be recognized as number 20 on this year's Best Workplaces™ in Canada. Receiving the honour among hundreds of participating employers headquartered in Canada, it marks the third straight year that CWB has placed within the top 50, and the first time it has climbed into the top 20, moving up from number 28 in 2021. Our continued rise on this list, after premiering in 2020, is powered by a people first culture that ensures our employees be and feel heard, promotes inclusivity and diverse viewpoints, and inspires collaboration and innovation on our way to becoming the best full-service bank for business owners in Canada.

CWB is number 20 on the list of 50 Best Workplaces, rising eight spots from 2021 and marking the third year in a row it has appeared on the list. (CNW Group/CWB Financial Group)
"This award is for our over 2,600 employees across Canada who continue to find new ways to go above and beyond for each other and our clients," said Chris Fowler, CWB's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our values drive us to constantly seek feedback and suggestions from our teams before developing plans, and while we're proud of how our people responded through COVID-19, our focus now turns to designing the future of work at CWB. That includes implementing the flexibility and collaboration that all of our employees are asking for, while continuing to meet our clients' needs. People want to be present for the connections that count most, and many prioritize a healthy work-life balance now more than ever. As we expand CWB's presence across Canada, enhancing our people first culture will be essential in strengthening CWB's position as a destination for top talent."

The 2022 Best Workplaces™ in Canada list is compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The competition process to be ranked on this list is employee driven and represents multiple industries and sizes of organizations. Seventy-five percent of each organization's score is based on confidential employee feedback, from the globally recognized Trust Index® Survey. The remaining twenty-five percent is based on quality, quantity and effectiveness of the programs and policies which support their employees and corporate culture. Together, they provide crucial data relative to five trust-building dimensions: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. This year's list captures the experience and sentiment of 130,000 employees, rolling out to impact over 500,000 Canadian employees.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high- performance workplace cultures. It is a global research and consulting firm with a mission to build a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best Workplace™ lists. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, which culminates in a series of national lists in over 50 countries, including the study's flagship list of 100 Best Companies published annually in Fortune magazine. Globally, this survey represents the voices of 11 million employees, which are the primary determinant used in selecting winners. There's only one way to get on this list – your employees have to put you on it. Check out www.greatplacetowork.ca Follow Great Place to Work® on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter and use #BestWorkplacesCA

About CWB Financial Group

CWB Financial Group (CWB) is the only full-service bank in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. We provide our clients with full-service business and personal banking, nation-wide specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Our teams deliver a uniquely proactive and differentiated level of service to clients in targeted industries where we have deep expertise. Clients choose CWB for our highly personalized service, specialized expertise, customized solutions and faster response times.

CWB Financial Group Logo (CNW Group/CWB Financial Group)
SOURCE CWB Financial Group

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/27/c7924.html

