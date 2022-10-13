CWB Group and Volkswagen Group Canada collaborate to establish a dedicated OEM collision repair training centre

An industry first for the Canadian market, the training centre will serve Audi and Volkswagen

MILTON, ON, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - The CWB Group is thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration with Volkswagen Group Canada, a dedicated OEM collision repair training centre to serve Audi and Volkswagen. Our centre of excellence for repair training will be located at the CWB Group facility in Milton. It will showcase an OEM training environment utilizing the latest equipment and developing technician skills in repairing modern vehicles according to factory standards.

Additionally, the training centre will focus on helping the industry through several initiatives:

Improve competency of repair technicians, including welding certification

Organize events with Skills Canada to attract youth to the trade

Support Women's Industry Network to attract women to the collision repair industry

Industry education sessions on safe and proper repair – insurance companies, repairers, government

"We are proud to partner with Volkswagen Group Canada to provide continuous education to their Automotive Repair Technicians to enhance their skills and remain competitive in the global automotive sector," said Bill Gwynne, Vice-President, Industry Solutions at the CWB Group.

"The partnership between Volkswagen Group Canada and the CWB is a long-term commitment by both parties and will be evident for years to come. Not only through the technicians that will be coming to the Canadian Collision Repair Academy (CCRA) for training but also the many vendors and manufacturers that have stepped up to support this initiative," shared Jon Vieth, Business Development and Sales Manager at the CWB Group.

"The creation of the Canadian Collision Repair Academy is a significant milestone for our market as it represents the first body repair training centre of its kind for any OEMs in Canada. The vision for creating this training centre results from the participation and hard work of numerous stakeholders: Volkswagen Group Canada Inc., the CWB Group, equipment manufacturers and distributors. The facility will allow Volkswagen and Audi to deliver body repair training to support safe and proper repair techniques according to factory guidelines," said Scott Wideman, Collision Program Manager at VGCA. "I would like to thank all the stakeholders for making this dream a reality and for their commitment to our shared vision. The opportunities and the potential for the Canadian Collision Repair Academy are tremendous, and I look forward to furthering the training and advancement of the body repair industry, especially as vehicle technology evolves. This will all be made possible through this significant achievement; a body repair training centre developed in Canada for Canadians!"

The OEM collision repair training centre has been made possible by the support of various equipment suppliers and distributors:

Celette Diversitech Equipment Solutions Filco Inc. Flatline SSI Fronius Canada Pro Spot International Spanesi Americas Titanium Tools Wielander & Schill

About CWB Group:

The CWB Group is headquartered in Milton, ON, and is supported through CWB Certification, CWB Education, CWB Registration, CWB Consulting, and the CWB Association membership; the CWB Group provides a comprehensive and integrated service to the welding and joining industry. With staff and offices across the country, the CWB Group is accredited by and operates under the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) as a Certification Body for the administration of the Canadian Standards Association (CSA) welding-related standards.

About Volkswagen Group Canada Inc.:

Volkswagen Group Canada Inc., headquartered in Ajax, Ontario, offers Canadian drivers exceptional vehicles, along with expert service. Volkswagen Group Canada is comprised of three brands: VW Canada, Audi Canada, and Lamborghini. Volkswagen Group Canada is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany – Europe's largest automaker and one of the world's leading manufacturers of automobiles and commercial vehicles. With its program "TOGETHER – Strategy 2025", the Group is laying the foundations for becoming a global leader of sustainable mobility.

