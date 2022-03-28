U.S. markets closed

CWB recognized by the Globe and Mail's Women Lead Here benchmark of executive diversity

·2 min read
EDMONTON, AB, March 28, 2022 /CNW/ - CWB is pleased to announce its recognition in the Globe and Mail's 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here. The full list for 2022 highlights businesses that have made tangible, systemic organizational progress related to executive gender parity, and identifies Canadian corporations with best-in-class executive gender diversity.

"We know that definitive progress is possible when we make an intentional effort to further gender diversity in our business," says Chris Fowler, President and Chief Executive Officer, CWB Financial Group. "We're investing in coaching and leadership programs, practicing thoughtful succession planning, and actively building our talent pipeline with a focus on gender parity and cultural diversity, both of which we believe are incredibility important to our future success. We know that diverse leadership teams can enable strong engagement and productivity, drive innovation, offer increased revenue opportunities, and ultimately strengthen our ability to draw from the deepest talent pool available. This is one of the ways we'll continue to best serve the communities and clients across Canada with whom we partner."

About The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 7.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.2 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Canadian Western Bank
Canadian Western Bank (TSX:CWB.TO) is a chartered, full-service bank that offers business and personal banking solutions and expertise, along with an unwavering obsession with our clients' success. We've offered customized financial solutions for over 35 years and operate with a clear focus on meeting the unique financial needs of business owners. Through our network of banking centres, business offices and mobile relationship teams, we help clients grow their businesses, manage their money and realize their financial potential. Learn more at www.cwbank.com.

