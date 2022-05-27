CWB reports second quarter 2022 financial and strategic performance

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (compared to the same period in the prior year)

Diluted earnings per

share (EPS) Total revenue Pre-tax, pre-

provision

income(1) Loans(2) Branch-raised

deposits(1) $0.82 $259 million $120 million $34.0 billion $19.9 billion Consistent with same

quarter last year Up 5% Down 5% Up 9% in total; Up 13% in Ontario Up 10%

This news release and accompanying financial highlights are supplementary to CWB's 2022 Second Quarter Report to Shareholders and 2021 Annual Report and should be read in conjunction with those documents.

EDMONTON, AB, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - CWB Financial Group (TSX: CWB) (CWB) announced financial performance for the three and six months ended April 30, 2022, with quarterly common shareholders' net income of $74 million, up 3% from the same period last year. Our Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.31 per common share, up two cents, or 7% from the dividend declared last year and up one cent, or 3% from last quarter.

"Our teams have built robust pipelines of full-service client opportunities that are already driving strong post-quarter growth. We are confident that we will achieve annual double-digit loan and deposit growth this year," said Chris Fowler, President and CEO. "While the timing of loan and branch-raised deposit growth has been later than expected and put downward pressure on second quarter net interest income and our annual financial outlook, stronger growth delivered in a rising interest rate environment will provide a significant tailwind as we move into next year."

"Our high performing teams continue to deliver on our strategic priorities. The launch of our new retail and small business digital platforms this summer will support continued strong branch-raised deposit growth. We remain very pleased with the progress of our Ontario expansion, with 13% loan growth in the province over the last year and with continued momentum expected from the opening of our new banking centre in Markham this summer."

"We are proud to be recognized in the top 20 on this year's list of Best Workplaces™ in Canada. Our continued rise on this list is powered by a people first culture that supports flexible work, promotes diversity and inclusion, and inspires collaboration and innovation to deliver a differentiated experience to our clients and deliver on our strategy priorities."

(1) Non-GAAP measure – refer to definitions and detail provided on page 6. (2) Excludes the allowance for credit losses.

Financial Performance

Q2 2022,

compared to

Q1 2022(1) Common shareholders' net income of $74 million Down 15% Diluted EPS of $0.82 Down 15% Adjusted ROE of 10.3% Down 150 bp Efficiency ratio of 53.7% Up 520 bp

Compared to the prior quarter, lower common shareholders' net income was primarily due to the impact of higher non-interest expenses, a higher provision for credit losses and lower revenue. The decline in revenue reflected a 3% decrease in net interest income and a 1% decrease in non-interest income. Lower net interest income reflected sequential 2% loan growth, including 3% in Ontario, more than offset by the impact of three fewer interest-earning days and a five basis point decrease in net interest margin(1). Lower net interest margin reflected higher average liquidity, higher funding costs primarily from senior deposit note issuances in the quarter and an increase in higher-cost broker deposits in our funding mix, partially offset by the net positive impact of the 75 basis point increase in the policy interest rate during the quarter. We expect our net interest margin to expand in the second half of the year to reflect the continued benefit of the higher policy interest rates, and the positive impact of stronger loan and branch-raised deposit(1) growth. Higher non-interest expenses reflect the seasonal increase in employee benefits and continued strategic investment in our people, Advanced Internal Ratings Based (AIRB) tools and processes, digital capabilities, and product offering. These investments are driving a temporary increase in our efficiency ratio, as the resulting benefits to revenue growth are expected to be achieved in future periods. The provision for credit losses on total loans as a percentage of average loans(1) was three basis points higher than the prior quarter, reflective of a two basis point increase in the impaired loan provision and a one basis point increase in the performing loan provision. Our impaired provision of 14 basis points remained below our historical five-year average of 19 basis points.

Q2 2022, compared to Q2 2021(1) Common shareholders' net income of $74 million Up 3% Diluted EPS of $0.82 No change Adjusted ROE of 10.3% Down 50 bp Efficiency ratio of 53.7% Up 480 bp

Compared to the same quarter last year, common shareholders' net income increased from revenue growth and a decline in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by higher non-interest expenses. Branch-raised deposit growth of 10% reflects our franchise building strategy to expand our full-service client relationships. Revenue growth of 5% reflected a 4% increase in net interest income, driven by 9% loan growth partially offset by an 11 basis point decline in net interest margin, and an 8% increase in non-interest income, primarily due to higher wealth management fees. The decrease in net interest margin primarily reflected the impact of a lower overall loan yield, due to stronger growth in lower yielding portfolios and the impact of a competitive and historically low interest rate environment over a large portion of the last year. This was partially offset by a reduction in fixed rate funding costs, lower average liquidity and the net positive impact of the 75 basis point increase in the policy interest rate during the quarter. Non-interest expenses increased 15% driven by the continued strategic investment in our people, AIRB tools and processes, digital capabilities, and product offering. The provision for credit losses on total loans as a percentage of average loans was six basis points lower than the same quarter last year, which reflected a 13 basis point decrease in the impaired loan provision, partially offset by a seven basis point increase in the performing loan provision, as we recognized a larger recovery last year due to the significant improvement in forecast economic conditions.

YTD 2022,

compared to

YTD 2021(1) Common shareholders' net income of $162 million Up 7% Diluted EPS of $1.79 Up 3% Adjusted ROE of 11.1% Down 10 bp Efficiency ratio of 51.0% Up 320 bp





(1) Adjusted ROE, efficiency ratio, branch-raised deposits, net interest margin and the provision for credit losses on total loans as a percentage of average loans are non-GAAP measures. Refer to definitions and detail provided on page 6.

bp – basis point

On a year-to-date basis, the increase in common shareholders' net income was driven by 7% growth in revenue and a decline in the provision for credit losses, partially offset by an increase in non-interest expenses. Revenue growth reflected a 6% increase in net interest income attributable to 9% annual loan growth, partially offset by a six basis point decline in net interest margin. Non-interest income was up 10% driven by higher wealth management fees. Non-interest expenses were up 14% and reflected the impact of our strategic investments in our people, AIRB tools and processes, digital capabilities, and product offering. A 12 basis point provision for credit losses on total loans as a percentage of average loans was seven basis points lower than last year, reflective of a 12 basis point decline in the impaired loan provision, partially offset by a five basis point increase in the performing loan provision. The recovery in the performing loan provision was lower this year due to the significant improvement in forecast economic conditions that occurred in the prior year.

Strategic Performance

We continue to transform our capabilities to offer a superior full-service client experience through a complete range of in-person and digital channels. These expanded capabilities, delivered by our highly engaged and client-centric teams, will accelerate growth of full-service client relationships in specifically targeted segments that fit within our strategic growth objectives and prudent risk appetite. Our strategic execution, with current period highlights noted below, will enable us to continue to deliver strong growth of full-service client relationships and capitalize on the opportunities available to us as we continue to expand our presence in the Ontario market. This quarter, we:

were recognized by Great Place to Work Canada ® as one of this year's top 20 Best Workplaces TM in Canada, based on our people first culture that supports flexible work, promotes diversity and inclusion, and inspires collaboration and innovation to deliver a differentiated experience to our clients and deliver on our strategic priorities;

prepared our personal and small business digital banking platforms for a full-scale launch in the third quarter of 2022. The small business platform will integrate with the Virtual COO (VCOO) solution once fully launched, which will enable features like cash flow predictive modelling and integration to third party accounting platforms. A limited roll-out of the VCOO solution is currently underway, with a full launch scheduled to occur later this year; and,

executed an investment commitment in Portage Ventures' third fund, Portage III. Portage, the venture capital arm of multi-asset class alternative investment firm Sagard, is a global fintech-focused investor that invests in, and partners with, some of the world's most innovative financial technology companies. Participation in this fund will further enhance our digital client experience and product offering, through accessing actionable insights into trends shaping the industry and identifying targeted partnership opportunities that leverage our modern technology infrastructure.

Capital Management

Our at-the-market common equity distribution program (ATM) is a dynamic tool that has enabled us to maintain strong capital levels while supporting loan growth as we navigate economic and market volatility. We have issued common shares for net proceeds of $145 million since the launch of our ATM, including $46 million issued this quarter at an average share price of $35.33.

With the near full utilization of our existing ATM, we intend to establish a new ATM in the third quarter. Our new ATM will be used, if needed, to maintain a strong capital position while supporting elevated loan growth. The new ATM program will have consistent terms with our existing ATM, and will allow for the continued incremental share issuances, at our discretion and if needed, of up to an additional $150 million of common shares at market prices in effect at the time.

About CWB Financial Group

CWB Financial Group (CWB) is the only full-service financial institution in Canada with a strategic focus to meet the unique financial needs of businesses and their owners. We provide our nation-wide clients with full-service business and personal banking, specialized financing, comprehensive wealth management offerings, and trust services. Our teams deliver a uniquely proactive and differentiated level of service to clients in targeted industries where we have deep expertise. Clients choose CWB for our highly personalized service, specialized expertise, customized solutions and faster response times.

As a public company on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), CWB trades under the symbols "CWB" (common shares), "CWB.PR.B" (Series 5 preferred shares) and "CWB.PR.D" (Series 9 preferred shares). We are firmly committed to the responsible creation of value for all our stakeholders and our approach to sustainability will support our continued success. Learn more at www.cwb.com.

Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

CWB's second quarter results conference call is scheduled for Friday, May 27, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. MT). CWB's executives will comment on financial results and respond to questions from analysts.

The conference call may be accessed on a listen-only basis by dialing (416) 764-8688 (Toronto) or 1 (888) 390-0546 (toll-free) and entering passcode: 51675710. The call will also be webcast live on CWB's website:

www.cwb.com/investor-relations/quarterly-reports.

A replay of the conference call will be available until June 3, 2022 by dialing (416) 764-8677 (Toronto) or 1 (888) 390-0541 (toll-free) and entering passcode: 675710#.

Forward-looking Statements

From time to time, we make written and verbal forward-looking statements. Statements of this type are included in our Annual Report and reports to shareholders and may be included in filings with Canadian securities regulators or in other communications such as media releases and corporate presentations. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our objectives and strategies, targeted and expected financial results and the outlook for CWB's businesses or for the Canadian economy. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "may increase", "may impact", "goal", "focus", "potential", "proposed" and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will", "should", "would" and "could".

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, which give rise to the possibility that our predictions, forecasts, projections, expectations and conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that our assumptions may not be correct, and that our strategic goals will not be achieved.

A variety of factors, many of which are beyond our control, may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions in Canada, including housing market conditions, the volatility and level of liquidity in financial markets, fluctuations in interest rates and currency values, the volatility and level of various commodity prices, changes in monetary policy, changes in economic and political conditions, material changes to trade agreements, transition to the Advanced Internal Ratings Based (AIRB) approach for regulatory capital purposes, legislative and regulatory developments, legal developments, the level of competition, the occurrence of natural catastrophes, outbreaks of disease or illness that affect local, national or international economies, supply chain disruptions, changes in accounting standards and policies, information technology and cyber risk, the accuracy and completeness of information we receive about customers and counterparties, the ability to attract and retain key personnel, the ability to complete and integrate acquisitions, reliance on third parties to provide components of business infrastructure, changes in tax laws, technological developments, unexpected changes in consumer spending and saving habits, timely development and introduction of new products, and our ability to anticipate and manage the risks associated with these factors. It is important to note that the preceding list is not exhaustive of possible factors.

Additional information about these factors can be found in the Risk Management sections of our annual MD&A. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this document represent our views as of the date hereof. Unless required by securities law, we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or verbal, that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are presented for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding our financial position and results of operations as at and for the periods ended on the dates presented, as well as our strategic priorities and objectives, and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Assumptions about the performance of the Canadian economy over the forecast horizon and how it will affect our business are material factors considered when setting organizational objectives and targets. In determining expectations for economic growth, we consider our own forecasts, economic data and forecasts provided by the Canadian government and its agencies, as well as certain private sector forecasts. These forecasts are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and its evolving impact on the Canadian economy. Where relevant, material economic assumptions underlying forward-looking statements are disclosed within the Outlook and Allowance for Credit Losses sections of our interim and annual MD&A.

Non-GAAP Measures

We use a number of financial measures and ratios to assess our performance against strategic initiatives and operational benchmarks. Some of these financial measures and ratios do not have standardized meanings prescribed by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other financial institutions. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios provide readers with an enhanced understanding of how we view our financial performance. These measures and ratios may also provide the ability to analyze trends related to profitability and the effectiveness of our operations and strategies, and are disclosed in compliance with National Instrument 52-112 Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure.

To calculate non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items from our financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Adjustments relate to items which we believe are not indicative of underlying operating performance. Our non-GAAP financial measures include:

Adjusted non-interest expenses – total non-interest expenses, excluding pre-tax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and acquisition and integration costs. Acquisition and integration costs include direct and incremental costs incurred as part of the execution and integration of the acquisition of the businesses of T.E. Wealth and Leon Frazer & Associates that occurred in June 2020.

Adjusted common shareholders' net income – total common shareholders' net income, excluding the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and acquisition and integration costs, net of tax.

Pre-tax, pre-provision income – total revenue less adjusted non-interest expenses.

The following table provides a reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to our reported financial results.

Adjusted Financial Measures















For the three months ended

Change from

April 30 2021

For the six months ended Change from

April 30 2021

(unaudited) (thousands)

April 30 2022



January 31 2022



April 30 2021







April 30 2022



April 30 2021



Non-interest expenses $ 141,457

$ 131,407

$ 123,056



15 % $ 272,864

$ 239,804

14 % Adjustments (before tax):







































Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(1)

(2,557)



(2,541)



(2,018)



27



(5,098)



(4,009)

27

Acquisition and integration costs(2)

(58)



-



(274)



(79)



(58)



(417)

(86)

Adjusted non-interest expenses $ 138,842

$ 128,866

$ 120,764



15 % $ 267,708

$ 235,378

14 %









































Common shareholders' net income







































Adjustments (after-tax): $ 74,164

$ 87,642

$ 71,956



3 % $ 161,806

$ 151,193

7 % Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets(1)

1,913



1,901



1,475



30



3,814



2,931

30

Acquisition and integration costs(2)

44



-



206



(79)



44



315

(86)

Adjusted common shareholders' net income $ 76,121

$ 89,543

$ 73,637



3 % $ 165,664

$ 154,439

7 %









































Total revenue $ 258,761

$ 265,976

$ 247,106



5 % $ 524,737

$ 492,194

7 % Less:







































Adjusted non-interest expenses (see above)

138,842



128,866



120,764



15



267,708



235,378

14

Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 119,919

$ 137,110

$ 126,342



(5) % $ 257,029

$ 256,816

- %





(1) Net of income tax of $644 for the three months ended April 30, 2022 (Q1 2022 - $640, Q2 2021 $543) and $1,284 for the six months ended April 30, 2022 (Q2 2021 - $1,078). (2) Negligible income tax impact for the three months ended April 30, 2022 (Q1 2022 – $nil, Q2 2021 – $68) and for the six months ended April 30, 2022 (Q2 2021 - $102).

Non-GAAP ratios are calculated using the non-GAAP financial measures defined above. Our non-GAAP ratios include:

Adjusted earnings per common share – diluted earnings per common share calculated with adjusted common shareholders' net income.

Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity – annualized adjusted common shareholders' net income divided by average common shareholders' equity, which is total shareholders' equity excluding preferred shares and limited recourse capital notes.

Efficiency ratio – adjusted non-interest expenses divided by total revenue.

Operating leverage – growth rate of total revenue less growth rate of adjusted non-interest expenses.

Supplementary financial measures are measures that do not have definitions prescribed by GAAP, but do not meet the definition of a non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. Our supplementary financial measures include:

Return on assets – annualized common shareholders' net income divided by average total assets.

Net interest margin – annualized net interest income divided by average total assets.

Return on common shareholders' equity – annualized common shareholders' net income divided by average common shareholders' equity.

Write-offs as a percentage of average loans – annualized write-offs divided by average total loans.

Book value per common share – total common shareholders' equity divided by total common shares outstanding.

Branch-raised deposits – total deposits excluding broker term and capital market deposits.

Provision for credit losses on total loans as a percentage of average loans – annualized provision for credit losses on loans, committed but undrawn credit exposures and letters of credit divided by average total loans. Provisions for credit losses related to debt securities measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) and other financial assets are excluded.

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans as a percentage of average loans – annualized provision for credit losses on impaired loans divided by average total loans.

Provision for credit losses on performing loans as a percentage of average loans – annualized provision for credit losses on performing loans (Stage 1 and 2) divided by average total loans.

Average balances – average daily balances.

Selected Financial Highlights



For the three months ended Change from

For the six months ended Change from

(unaudited) (thousands, except per share amounts)

April 30

2022



January 31

2022



April 30

2021

April 30 2021



April 30

2022



April 30

2021

April 30 2021

Results from Operations





































Net interest income $ 226,109

$ 233,072

$ 216,964

4 % $ 459,181

$ 432,417

6

Non-interest income

32,652



32,904



30,142

8



65,556



59,777

10

Total revenue

258,761



265,976



247,106

5



524,737



492,194

7

Pre-tax, pre-provision income(1)

119,919



137,110



126,342

(5)



257,029



256,816

-

Common shareholders' net income

74,164



87,642



71,956

3



161,806



151,193

7

Common Share Information





































Earnings per common share





































Basic $ 0.82

$ 0.98

$ 0.83

(1) % $ 1.80

$ 1.74

3

Diluted

0.82



0.97



0.82

-



1.79



1.73

3

Adjusted(1)

0.84



0.99



0.84

-



1.83



1.77

3

Cash dividends

0.30



0.30



0.29

3



0.60



0.58

3

Book value

33.43



33.64



32.26

4



33.43



32.26

4

Closing market value

32.41



38.63



33.80

(4)



32.41



33.80

(4)

Common shares outstanding (thousands)

91,569



90,203



87,162

5



91,569



87,162

5

Performance Measures(1)





































Return on common shareholders' equity

10.0 %

11.6 %

10.6 % (60) bp

10.8 %

10.9 % (10) bp Adjusted return on common shareholders' equity

10.3



11.8



10.8

(50)



11.1



11.2

(10)

Return on assets

0.79



0.93



0.84

(5)



0.86



0.87

(1)

Net interest margin

2.42



2.47



2.53

(11)



2.44



2.50

(6)

Efficiency ratio

53.7



48.5



48.9

480



51.0



47.8

320

Operating leverage

(10.3)



(3.9)



(4.2)

(610)



(7.1)



(3.6)

(350)

Credit Quality(1)





































Provision for credit losses on total loans as a

percentage of average loans(2)

0.14



0.11



0.20

(6)



0.12



0.19

(7)

Provision for credit losses on impaired loans as

a percentage of average loans(2)

0.14



0.12



0.27

(13)



0.13



0.25

(12)

Balance Sheet





































Assets $ 38,927,826

$ 37,684,907

$ 35,917,565

8 %















Loans(3)

34,041,369



33,364,006



31,372,100

9

















Deposits

31,298,278



30,302,691



29,067,025

8

















Debt

3,135,870



3,041,667



2,587,326

21

















Shareholders' equity

3,636,036



3,609,475



3,527,213

3

















Off-Balance Sheet





































Wealth management(4)





































Assets under management and administration

8,278,744



8,689,298



7,638,959

8

















Assets under advisement(5)

1,992,438



2,185,748



2,006,934

(1)

















Assets under administration - other(6)

14,471,848



14,421,779



12,525,645

16

















Capital Adequacy(7)





































Common equity Tier 1 ratio

8.9 %

9.0 %

8.7 % 20 bp















Tier 1 ratio

10.8



10.9



11.2

(40)

















Total ratio

12.3



12.5



12.9

(60)

















Other





































Number of full-time equivalent staff

2,617



2,643



2,516

4 %





















(1) Non-GAAP measure – refer to definitions and detail provided on page 6. (2) Includes provisions for credit losses on loans, committed but undrawn credit exposures and letters of credit. (3) Excludes the allowance for credit losses. (4) Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform with the current period's presentation. (5) Primarily comprised of assets under advisement related to our Indigenous Services wealth management business. (6) Comprised of trust assets under administration, third-party leases under administration and loans under service agreements. (7) Calculated using the Standardized approach in accordance with guidelines issued by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada (OSFI).

bp – basis point

