U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.40
    +39.40 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,454.81
    +241.69 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,278.02
    +64.04 (+2.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.72
    +1.30 (+1.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.60
    +26.40 (+1.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.08
    +0.53 (+2.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1801
    +0.0042 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3765
    +0.0063 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8270
    -0.2290 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,359.31
    +1,396.35 (+2.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.68
    +49.79 (+4.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

CWC Energy Services Corp. Announces Sale of its Swabbing Rig Business

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSXV: CWC) CWC Energy Services Corp. ("CWC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has divested of its swabbing rig assets and business. The cash proceeds from the sale will be used to pay down debt and for general corporate purposes.

CWC Energy Services Corp. logo (CNW Group/CWC Energy Services Corp.)
CWC Energy Services Corp. logo (CNW Group/CWC Energy Services Corp.)

The sale of the swabbing rig business is consistent with the Company's stated objectives of focusing growth on its drilling rig and service rig businesses. "This transaction allows CWC to redeploy capital to the contract drilling and well servicing equipment that are currently in higher demand from our customers and should result in higher equipment utilization and cash flow, with the intent to generate a higher return on investment for CWC's shareholders," said Duncan Au, President and CEO of CWC. Mr. Au further commented, "We thank all of our swabbing rig employees for their contributions over the last four years and wish them continued success with their new employer."

About CWC Energy Services Corp.

CWC Energy Services Corp. is a premier contract drilling and well servicing company operating in Canada and the United States with a complementary suite of oilfield services including drilling rigs and service rigs. The Company's corporate office is located in Calgary, Alberta, with a U.S. office in Denver, Colorado and operational locations in Nisku, Grande Prairie, Slave Lake, Sylvan Lake, Drayton Valley, Lloydminster, Provost, and Brooks, Alberta. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CWC".

READER ADVISORY - Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release, including statements which may contain such words as "could", "should", "believe", "expect", "will", and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements as to: the Company's present stated business objectives of becoming a contract drilling and well servicing company in Western Canada and the anticipated use of the cash proceeds received from the sale. Management has made certain assumptions and analyses which reflect their experiences and knowledge in the industry, including, without limitations, assumptions pertaining to drilling and well servicing demand as a result of commodity prices. These assumptions and analyses are believed to be accurate and truthful at the time, but the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. However, whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to the Company's expectations and predictions is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations. All forward-looking statements made in the press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected outcomes to, or effects on, the Company or its business operations. The Company does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as expressly required to do so pursuant to applicable securities laws. Any forward-looking statements made previously may be inaccurate now.

SOURCE CWC Energy Services Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/27/c3138.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bill.com Stock Just Went Off Like a Rocket

    The cloud-based payments software maker missed earnings, reporting a $0.07-per-share pro forma loss where Wall Street had expected only a $0.04 loss. It also warned of worse-than-expected losses in the fiscal first quarter of 2022 and fiscal 2022 as a whole. You see, not only did Bill.com lose $0.03 per share more than Wall Street had expected, pro forma.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors appear to be concerned about potential manufacturing issues at a contract manufacturing facility.

  • Exciting Times are Coming For Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) roared back to life in 2021, reaching levels not seen in 5-years. Since then the stock has pulled back around the key level of US$13. With new models like F150 Lightning behind the corner and strategic investments like Rivian that are about to IPO, this situation mandates re-examination of the company's prospects.

  • Better Dividend Stock: AT&T or IBM

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and IBM (NYSE: IBM) were once both popular dividend stocks. Both blue chip companies paid out high yields, had sustainable payout ratios, and raised their dividends every year. After factoring in reinvested dividends, AT&T generated a negative total return of 10%, while IBM generated a positive total return of just 10%.

  • 5 top stocks Warren Buffett recently sold — why he could be dead wrong

    Why the Oracle of Omaha might be wrong on these discarded stocks.

  • Support.com Surges 400% in Meme Army’s New Short-Squeeze Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- The social-media mob scored another direct hit, this time with a little-known software company that Wall Street started betting against.Support.com Inc. shares skyrocketed on Friday, adding to this week’s triple-digit rally as day traders touted the Los Angeles-based company, whose platform helps companies manage technical and customer support.The shares surged as much as 132%, climbing to the highest since 2004. Support.com was among the most mentioned companies in Stocktwits ove

  • Rivian Eyes Much Bigger Valuation — Topping GM's, Ford's — As First Deliveries Due Soon

    Rivian Automotive, the Amazon-backed EV pickup truck maker, has reportedly filed for an IPO and estimates a massive valuation.

  • Did Coupang Stock Finally Bottom Out This Week?

    Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) doesn't have a very impressive stock chart these days, but things may be looking up for the South Korean online retailer. For the second time since reporting poorly received quarterly results two weeks ago, an analyst is stepping up to upgrade shares of Coupang. Two weeks ago, it was Peter Milliken upgrading the stock from hold to buy with a price target of $44, implying 43% of upside from where shares are now.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best undervalued dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Finding truly undervalued stocks can be a difficult job, especially during times of economic crisis when […]

  • Why Hibbet Sports Stock Reversed Course Today

    Sports-related apparel retailer Hibbett  (NASDAQ: HIBB) reported quarterly earnings this morning that beat estimates and raised full-year guidance, and the initial reaction was strongly positive. The stock popped more than 6% in pre-market trading. Hibbett blew past analyst earnings estimates with net income of $2.86 per diluted share compared to a consensus estimate of $1.44 per share.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy After Dividend Hike?

    Altria is trying to become less of a cigarette company as demand fades. Is the stock a buy after breaking out then giving back its gains?

  • 1 Semiconductor Stock With Over 100% Upside, According to Wall Street

    The company is already doing enough to warrant that level of share price growth, but it appears there's plenty more in store for investors.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Places Bet on These 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks

    The ‘COVID year’ of 2020 was a rough one – markets got hammered, economies were shuttered, and we’re still recovering. But for a select few, last year brought success and opened up opportunities. Steve Cohen, the billionaire founder of Point72 Asset Management, took the difficulties in stride. In 2020, he increased his firm’s assets under management to more than $19 billion, and collected personal earnings of $1.4 billion. Cohen has used his fortune to fund his philanthropy, as well as his purch

  • Here's Why Naked Brand Stock Made Big Gains Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) gained roughly 8.9% in Thursday's trading, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. There's not much information currently available about the upcoming partnership or acquisition arrangement, but the pending arrangement is powering big gains for the company's share price. GameStop climbed roughly 2.3% in the session, while AMC Entertainment's share price dipped 7.3%.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy Or Sell On Another Delay For Its Covid Vaccine?

    Is NVAX stock a buy or a sell after crumbling on another delay for its Covid vaccine? Here's what to know about Novavax stock.

  • Crypto analyst forecasts ethereum could reach $10K

    Magnetic Managing Director Megan Kaspar joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why NFT sales are surging.

  • Why Lordstown Motors Stock Has Surged This Week

    Shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) surged 24.1% this week through Thursday, following news that the embattled electric truck start-up has hired a new CEO with deep auto industry experience. Lordstown said on Thursday that it has a new CEO: Daniel Ninivaggi is the former CEO of investor Carl Icahn's automotive holdings, and earlier held executive roles at Tier 1 auto suppliers Lear and Federal Mogul (now part of Tenneco). Ninivaggi will need all his experience to get Lordstown on track.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Today According to British Billionaire David Harding

    In this article, we will discuss 10 stocks to buy today according to British billionaire David Harding based on Q2 holdings of the fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Harding’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to British Billionaire David Harding. […]