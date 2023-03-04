CX for the 21st Century: Strategies and Tactics to Enhance the Customer Experience While Reducing Operating Expenses

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CX for the 21st Century" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Research and Markets Logo

The publisher's special edition Report, CX for the 21st Century, analyzes the current state of most customer-facing contact centers, outlines a strategy and tactics that will enable organizations to enhance both their CX and employee experience (EX) while reducing operating expenses, and provides more than 20 strategic imperatives, directions, and recommendations to help organizations exceed 21st-century customer experience demands.

The report is designed to help enterprise, contact center, customer service, sales, and IT executives create and align their CX vision, strategies, and approaches for the future. The report evaluates the role of the EX as an essential component to delivering a great CX and outlines impactful actions contact center leaders can take to improve employee engagement and retention.

This report reviews the various impact the customer experience and provides a framework for the strategy, practices, and engagement with consumers (or constituents) across their customer journey. The objective is to obtain complete and full visibility and analytics into everything related to what customers do before, during, and after their relationship with an enterprise.

The report includes:

An explanation of the customer experience that 21st-century consumers demand, where companies are today, and how to align resources to meet the desired future state.

Strategies and tactics for organizations to achieve digital transformation and position themselves to thrive in the 21st century.

How to break away from prior patterns of incremental and short-term improvements and instead develop a strategic and executable vision that delivers the consistently great CX their customers expect.

A methodology to jumpstart the process and position a company to establish a new strategy, infrastructure, and culture dedicated to achieving the mission of delivering a great CX on a consistent and ongoing basis.

An approach to align all customer-facing departments with a single unified CX strategy that gives the enterprise a much better chance of achieving the goal of delivering a consistently outstanding experience throughout the customer journey.

Guidelines to draft an effective CX and EX strategy with key performance indicators (KPIs) that can be used to measure its success.

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

Creating a 21st-Century CX Strategy

The Vision: The CX Strategy for the Future

Who Owns the Customer Experience?

Get Senior Executive Support

3. It's not the Destination; it's the Journey

Viewing the CX Through the Customer's Lens

Understanding the Customer Journey

What is Customer Journey Analytics?

Technical Challenges of Customer Journey Analytics

How to Capture and Measure the Customer Journey

The Benefits of CJA

Organizational and Cultural Challenges of Customer Journey Analytics

4. Consolidating Front- and Back-Office Functions

Why Change?

What Needs to Change?

How to Get Started

5. CX Workforce of the Future

Live Agents vs. an Automated Workforce

Making the Role of CX Advocate a Reality

How to Make Contact Centers Employers of Choice

Improving Employee Engagement

Compensate Agents Fairly

6. Technology, Applications, and Systems to Transform and Enhance the CX

Systems and Applications to Improve the CX

Recording

Interaction Analytics

Quality Management (QM)/Analytics-Enabled Quality Management (AQM)

IVR/IVA Analytics

Surveying/Voice of the Customer (VoC)

Desktop Analytics

Systems to Enhance the Employee Experience

Workforce Management (WFM)

Real-Time Guidance (RTG)

Knowledge Management

Gamification

Expanding the Use of Contact Center Solutions to other Enterprise Departments

7. Final Thoughts

Appendix A: Summary of Strategic Imperatives, Direction, and Recommendations

Appendix B: Plans to Get Started with a Contact Center Digital Transformation

About the Analyst

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u113hq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cx-for-the-21st-century-strategies-and-tactics-to-enhance-the-customer-experience-while-reducing-operating-expenses-301762366.html

SOURCE Research and Markets