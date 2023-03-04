U.S. markets closed

CX for the 21st Century: Strategies and Tactics to Enhance the Customer Experience While Reducing Operating Expenses

·4 min read

DUBLIN, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CX for the 21st Century" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The publisher's special edition Report, CX for the 21st Century, analyzes the current state of most customer-facing contact centers, outlines a strategy and tactics that will enable organizations to enhance both their CX and employee experience (EX) while reducing operating expenses, and provides more than 20 strategic imperatives, directions, and recommendations to help organizations exceed 21st-century customer experience demands.

The report is designed to help enterprise, contact center, customer service, sales, and IT executives create and align their CX vision, strategies, and approaches for the future. The report evaluates the role of the EX as an essential component to delivering a great CX and outlines impactful actions contact center leaders can take to improve employee engagement and retention.

This report reviews the various impact the customer experience and provides a framework for the strategy, practices, and engagement with consumers (or constituents) across their customer journey. The objective is to obtain complete and full visibility and analytics into everything related to what customers do before, during, and after their relationship with an enterprise.

The report includes:

  • An explanation of the customer experience that 21st-century consumers demand, where companies are today, and how to align resources to meet the desired future state.

  • Strategies and tactics for organizations to achieve digital transformation and position themselves to thrive in the 21st century.

  • How to break away from prior patterns of incremental and short-term improvements and instead develop a strategic and executable vision that delivers the consistently great CX their customers expect.

  • A methodology to jumpstart the process and position a company to establish a new strategy, infrastructure, and culture dedicated to achieving the mission of delivering a great CX on a consistent and ongoing basis.

  • An approach to align all customer-facing departments with a single unified CX strategy that gives the enterprise a much better chance of achieving the goal of delivering a consistently outstanding experience throughout the customer journey.

  • Guidelines to draft an effective CX and EX strategy with key performance indicators (KPIs) that can be used to measure its success.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

  • Creating a 21st-Century CX Strategy

  • The Vision: The CX Strategy for the Future

  • Who Owns the Customer Experience?

  • Get Senior Executive Support

3. It's not the Destination; it's the Journey

  • Viewing the CX Through the Customer's Lens

  • Understanding the Customer Journey

  • What is Customer Journey Analytics?

  • Technical Challenges of Customer Journey Analytics

  • How to Capture and Measure the Customer Journey

  • The Benefits of CJA

  • Organizational and Cultural Challenges of Customer Journey Analytics

4. Consolidating Front- and Back-Office Functions

  • Why Change?

  • What Needs to Change?

  • How to Get Started

5. CX Workforce of the Future

  • Live Agents vs. an Automated Workforce

  • Making the Role of CX Advocate a Reality

  • How to Make Contact Centers Employers of Choice

  • Improving Employee Engagement

  • Compensate Agents Fairly

6. Technology, Applications, and Systems to Transform and Enhance the CX

  • Systems and Applications to Improve the CX

  • Recording

  • Interaction Analytics

  • Quality Management (QM)/Analytics-Enabled Quality Management (AQM)

  • IVR/IVA Analytics

  • Surveying/Voice of the Customer (VoC)

  • Desktop Analytics

  • Systems to Enhance the Employee Experience

  • Workforce Management (WFM)

  • Real-Time Guidance (RTG)

  • Knowledge Management

  • Gamification

  • Expanding the Use of Contact Center Solutions to other Enterprise Departments

7. Final Thoughts

  • Appendix A: Summary of Strategic Imperatives, Direction, and Recommendations

  • Appendix B: Plans to Get Started with a Contact Center Digital Transformation

  • About the Analyst

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u113hq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cx-for-the-21st-century-strategies-and-tactics-to-enhance-the-customer-experience-while-reducing-operating-expenses-301762366.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

