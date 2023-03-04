CX for the 21st Century: Strategies and Tactics to Enhance the Customer Experience While Reducing Operating Expenses
The publisher's special edition Report, CX for the 21st Century, analyzes the current state of most customer-facing contact centers, outlines a strategy and tactics that will enable organizations to enhance both their CX and employee experience (EX) while reducing operating expenses, and provides more than 20 strategic imperatives, directions, and recommendations to help organizations exceed 21st-century customer experience demands.
The report is designed to help enterprise, contact center, customer service, sales, and IT executives create and align their CX vision, strategies, and approaches for the future. The report evaluates the role of the EX as an essential component to delivering a great CX and outlines impactful actions contact center leaders can take to improve employee engagement and retention.
This report reviews the various impact the customer experience and provides a framework for the strategy, practices, and engagement with consumers (or constituents) across their customer journey. The objective is to obtain complete and full visibility and analytics into everything related to what customers do before, during, and after their relationship with an enterprise.
The report includes:
An explanation of the customer experience that 21st-century consumers demand, where companies are today, and how to align resources to meet the desired future state.
Strategies and tactics for organizations to achieve digital transformation and position themselves to thrive in the 21st century.
How to break away from prior patterns of incremental and short-term improvements and instead develop a strategic and executable vision that delivers the consistently great CX their customers expect.
A methodology to jumpstart the process and position a company to establish a new strategy, infrastructure, and culture dedicated to achieving the mission of delivering a great CX on a consistent and ongoing basis.
An approach to align all customer-facing departments with a single unified CX strategy that gives the enterprise a much better chance of achieving the goal of delivering a consistently outstanding experience throughout the customer journey.
Guidelines to draft an effective CX and EX strategy with key performance indicators (KPIs) that can be used to measure its success.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
Creating a 21st-Century CX Strategy
The Vision: The CX Strategy for the Future
Who Owns the Customer Experience?
Get Senior Executive Support
3. It's not the Destination; it's the Journey
Viewing the CX Through the Customer's Lens
Understanding the Customer Journey
What is Customer Journey Analytics?
Technical Challenges of Customer Journey Analytics
How to Capture and Measure the Customer Journey
The Benefits of CJA
Organizational and Cultural Challenges of Customer Journey Analytics
4. Consolidating Front- and Back-Office Functions
Why Change?
What Needs to Change?
How to Get Started
5. CX Workforce of the Future
Live Agents vs. an Automated Workforce
Making the Role of CX Advocate a Reality
How to Make Contact Centers Employers of Choice
Improving Employee Engagement
Compensate Agents Fairly
6. Technology, Applications, and Systems to Transform and Enhance the CX
Systems and Applications to Improve the CX
Recording
Interaction Analytics
Quality Management (QM)/Analytics-Enabled Quality Management (AQM)
IVR/IVA Analytics
Surveying/Voice of the Customer (VoC)
Desktop Analytics
Systems to Enhance the Employee Experience
Workforce Management (WFM)
Real-Time Guidance (RTG)
Knowledge Management
Gamification
Expanding the Use of Contact Center Solutions to other Enterprise Departments
7. Final Thoughts
Appendix A: Summary of Strategic Imperatives, Direction, and Recommendations
Appendix B: Plans to Get Started with a Contact Center Digital Transformation
About the Analyst
