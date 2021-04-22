CX Startup Officium Labs Appoints Two Executives, Hits $9M in Revenue

With addition of key staff positions, Officium unlocks even more dynamic growth for 2021.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Officium Labs, a unique decentralized customer experience startup, has expanded its C-suite by promoting John Pompei to chief customer officer (CCO) and Scott McCabe to chief human resource officer (CHRO).

"It's been a tremendous month for the company," says CEO and Co-founder Jonathan Shroyer. "Officium Labs has just passed $9M in revenue, taken our first official step toward offering cryptocurrency, and filled two critical positions in our executive cabinet. We have more amazing things coming up right around the corner."

Pompei, who joined Officium Labs in 2020 as SVP of customer success, has an extensive vision for the role of CCO in 2021. "I'm excited about the opportunity to partner with our clients in understanding their needs and the needs of their customers. Together, we can build the future of service and make it meaningful for each customer of every brand. I love telling the Officium story and sharing the value we can bring our clients, and now, in my new role, I'll be able to see the delivery of that promise the whole way through." Pompei has already helped onboard several key accounts for Officium Labs as the company continues to expand its reach into new industries.

As the companies' CHRO, McCabe will be responsible for people operations and the company's best-in-class workplace culture. This position seems custom-made for McCabe and his unique gift set. He has been enhancing workplaces for years and was a major player in achieving Officiuim's +100 eNPS rating (employee net promoter score) in February of 2021. "My primary goal is to keep Officium Labs a great place to work for all our staff," says McCabe, who co-founded the company with Shroyer in 2019 "I'll be focusing on growing the company significantly while promoting our culture and values. It's important to me that our organization is one of equity and inclusion, and we'll be prioritizing practices to drive this. I'll also be focusing on employee development and getting tools and resources in their hands in an efficient way so they can get the most out of their job and deliver incredible experiences to our customers."

Story continues

As people interact with staff members of Officium Labs, they often remark on the company's compelling culture and how passionate its workers are about customer service. This was central to the design of the company from the very beginning, McCabe explains. "When we created Officium Labs, one of the core issues we saw was that customer service/customer experience workers were typically undervalued and underutilized within their companies. These are commonly some of the most passionate and talented folks at a company, and they often have the strongest connection points with a company's customers. I'm excited to build out a program that really helps that talent succeed and grow and treats our workers the way they deserve. I believe that when you fully enable people they will go beyond your expectations, and this will be reflected in your customers' experience."

About Officium Labs: Since its launch in 2019, Officium has accelerated rapidly, reaching profitability in the first 21 months with >$9M in gross revenue. Officium is building a network-based economy that provides flexible and meaningful work opportunities for global workers, moving economic wealth into local communities versus traditional technology hubs.

Officium's ServiceStack® is a framework for building an outstanding customer service operation that includes best practices, a technology platform, and a network of human capital. The ServiceStack® concept is helping Officium Labs clients provide world-class service to its customers and generate measurable ROI.

To learn more, visit https://www.officiumlabs.io/.

Media Contact: Nate Brown, Chief Experience Officer

Phone (615)707-9004 Email: info@officiumlabs.io

Related Images

officium-executive-appointments.png

Officium Executive Appointments

With addition of key staff positions, Officium unlocks even more dynamic growth for 2021.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cx-startup-officium-labs-appoints-two-executives-hits-9m-in-revenue-301275520.html

SOURCE Officium Labs