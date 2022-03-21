U.S. markets open in 8 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,441.25
    -12.25 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,518.00
    -115.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,363.50
    -50.00 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.70
    -7.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.99
    +3.29 (+3.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,928.20
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    25.21
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1046
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.87
    -1.80 (-7.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3156
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    119.2200
    +0.0500 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,843.84
    -1,075.85 (-2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    931.11
    +15.24 (+1.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,404.73
    +19.39 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,827.43
    +174.53 (+0.65%)
     

CX24.io: First Asset Multiplication Protocol in every 10 minutes - Auto Staking Upto 382,945% APY

·4 min read

TALLINN, ESTONIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2022 / CX24.io provides a decentralized financial asset which rewards it's users with 0.018% increase in their assets, every 10 minutes. The C24 reward generation is a unique protocol that has advanced profit making. The C24 rewarding protocol generates and distributes a 0.018% reward every 10 minutes for all active users. The protocol equips RFI properties. This protocol is equipped with innovative technologies and features that other forks lack. It is specially designed to be automated and efficient.

CX24.io rebase tokenomics

To support its price and rebase rewards, the CX24.io employs a complex set of factors. It includes the $C24 Clock Insurance Fund (CIF), which acts as an insurance fund to ensure the C24 Protocol's price stability and long-term viability by maintaining a consistent 0.018 percent rebase rate paid to all $C24 token holders every 10 minutes.

Staking - Easy and Safe

The C24 tokens always stay in your wallet; it doesn't need to be put into the high risk staking contract. All you need to do is buy & hold it and automatically multiply rewards in your own wallet so there's no need to learn about the stake/unstake mechanism and also avoid paying an additional tax fee on staking operations.

CX24.io insurance fund

The $C24 Insurance Fund, abbreviated TIF, is a separate wallet in C24's XAP system. The TIF employs an algorithm that underpins the Rebase Rewards and is funded by a portion of the buy and sell trading fees accumulated in the TIF wallet. Simply put, the TIF parameter backs the staking rewards (rebase rewards) that are distributed every 10 minutes at a rate of 0.018 percent, ensuring a high and stable interest rate to $C24 token holders.

  • Reduction of risk associated with downside

  • Ensuring long term growth continuity by maintaining constant growth levels

  • Ensuring price stability through rebase strategy

C24 Treasury

The Treasury is very important in the C24 CAP protocol. It performs three critical functions for the growth and long-term viability of CX24.io. The treasury serves as an additional source of funding for the CIF. This additional support could be useful if the $C24 token's price falls dramatically. It contributes to the establishment of a floor price for the $C24 token.

The Burning Pit

The burning Pit consumes 1.0 percent of all $C24 traded. The more that is traded, the more that is added to the fire, causing the fire pit to grow in size, larger and larger through self-fulfilling Auto-Compounding, reducing the circulating supply and maintaining the C24 protocol stable.

Liquidity management

Liquidity can be thought of as a large pool of money that is split into half between $C24 and $BNB tokens. There is a conversion ratio that is set to the amount of $C24 that can be obtained through BNB, for example: 1 BNB equals 36.44 C24.

APY formulation for C24

The CX24.io protocol follows daily-interest compounding simple formulation Where. A is the future value of your investment P is the principle investment r is the interest rate in decimals n is the number of time interest compounded in the given time t is the total time period for investment maturity It should be noted that rate r and time t should be expressed in the same time units, such as months or years. Time conversions based on a 365-day year have 30.4167 days/month and 91.2501 days/quarter. There are 360 days in a year, with 30 days per month and 90 days per quarter. In the present case: If the user invests $1000 worth $C24 for a period of 1 year at 0.018% compounding every 10 minutes. He will have $7,944,670 C24 after his investment maturity.

SSD Vision & Mission

Our mission and vision is to revolutionize the reward generation mechanism with our very first and unique protocol that has advanced profit making. C24 protocol is equipped with innovative technologies and features that other forks lack. We aim to provide auto staking and reward multiplication protocol in the crypto space. The clock24 is the future of the traditional staking system.

Social Media

SOURCE: CX24



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693905/CX24io-First-Asset-Multiplication-Protocol-in-every-10-minutes--Auto-Staking-Upto-382945-APY

