CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript April 16, 2024

CXApp Inc. isn't one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Greetings. Welcome to the CXApp Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO. You may begin.

Khurram Sheikh: Thank you, operator. Thank you, everyone, for joining the quarterly earnings call for CXAI. I plan to discuss CXAI's financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and for the full year 2023 as well. I will also provide an overall business update on our progress in shaping the future work and creating transformative employee experiences. I want to first start off by thanking everybody for joining the call. I know that unfortunately, yesterday, there was a hiccup with our webcast system, which has nothing to do with the company, but the webcast provider we were working with, unfortunately, the system was down. And because this was such an important call, sharing the results for Q4, as well as the full year, and some really exciting announcements we want to make, we decided to do it today.

An employee using the company's Desk and Meeting Room Reservations system.

And we really appreciate your patience in that. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings PR announcement that went out on the wire a few minutes ago. This information will also be found on our website, www.cxapp.com. So now I'm going to move to the next two slides which you can review at your leisure. This is the disclosure statements or disclaimer statements. Okay. Well, dear shareholders, today is an exciting day for our company as we announce the strategic rebranding from CXApp to CXAI, pronounced Sky. It has been just over a year that we went public on Pi Day, March 14, 2023. And we have made incredible progress in shaping the future of work. I want to share a short video that describes this amazing transformation that our team is leading.

Listen in. [Video Presentation] Well, that was exciting. At the heart of CXAI, or what we like to call CXAI, lies a simple yet powerful belief. Put the employee first and everything else will follow. It's not just about the work, it's about the people who do it, the places where they come together, and the things they need to succeed. CXAI redefines how we think about work, life, and the seamless interplay between the two. CXAI offers a unique proposition for both employers and employees. For employers, it offers a streamlined, integrated work SuperApp that caters to the needs of a modern mobile-first workforce, simplifying daily operations while amplifying efficiency and innovation. For employees, CXAI promises a workday transformation, envisioning a scenario where every tool, every task, and every interaction is tailored to individual preferences, facilitated by a single user-friendly platform.

CXAI is more than a SuperApp. It's a platform to create in workplaces that are as dynamic, versatile, and remarkable as the people who inhabit them. We're not just enhancing how work gets done. We're reimagining it for a brighter, more connected world. With CXAI, you don't just build a workforce, you cultivate a culture. You shape a community, and you create an architect of future. Because at the end of the day, without the employee, there is no work, no office, no culture. Let's put the employee first together and watch everything else fall into place. So who is CXAI today and the evolution of our company? So I want to give everybody a snapshot of where we are today, where we were a year ago. We are headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area with regional tech hubs globally.

