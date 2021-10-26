U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

Cyabra gets $5.6M Series A to launch news disinformation detection analysis tools

Kate Park
·3 min read

Misinformation and disinformation content has continued to increase across social media channels, and its effects have impacted every type of organization, from the public to private organizations. A Tel Aviv, Israel-based startup called Cyabra has built a SaaS platform that measures authenticity and impact within the online conversation, detects false information and its authors, and further analyzes it to connect the dots.

The startup announced it has closed a $5.6 million Series A round as it releases several new disinformation detection analysis tools that help to increase authentic conversations, consumer influence, trends, and the success and reputation of companies. Its Series A round brings the total raised to $7.6 million.

The latest funding was led by OurCrowd, along with Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, Harpoon Ventures, Alabaster, Accomplice, Red Sheperd Ventures, Summus Z, TAU Ventures and Capital Y Management. Angel investors, including former global co-GM of Samsung Pay Will Graylin and former CPO of Tinder Brian Norgard, also joined in the round.

Cyabra will use the proceeds to bolster its research & development team, expand the company’s global footprint in the U.S. and Asia by adding marketing and sales teams as well as hiring staff, CEO of Cyabra Dan Brahmy told TechCrunch. It also plans to open an office in the U.S. on the East Coast, Brahmy said.

Founded in 2018 by Brahamy, COO Yossef Daar and CTO Ido Shraga, the startup aims to become the filtering mechanism for online conversations used by various types of organizations, Brahmy told TechCrunch. The company can differentiate from competitors through its new proliferation modules, also known as Snowball Effect Analysis, which enables customers to understand narratives and discover trends to have a finger on the pulse of genuine conversation, Brahmy continued.

The Snowball Effect Analysis also allows users to understand how velocity and time can affect the shape of narratives driven by impactful authors.

Cyabra
Cyabra

Cyabra

Cyabra uses an AI lens to help its customers understand where communities are forming online to push group messaging. It also zeroes in on the authors of influence perpetrating the most proliferation. The company can gather and analyze information from tens of thousands of data sources, enabling its machine learning to reach accuracy. The company has also enhanced its autonomous client notification system, allowing users to customize preference around changes of authenticity and proliferation shifts in real-time.

Cyabra serves customers across various industries, including financial services, consumer brands, advertising agencies, and public organizations with the needed tools to uncover information about in authentic narratives and authors, and even to the likes of deep fakes, to examine the influence of nefarious conversations and fake news online, Brahmy explained.

Its clients and partners include the U.S. State Department, global advertising agency TBWA, and several large financial institutions. Cyabra says its revenue has increased with a 400% growth in 2020, further showing the need for these organizations to measure genuine conversations occurring online.

Some other peers in the industry were acquired by tech giants, including Twitter, which acquired U.K.-based Fabula AI in 2019, and Facebook, which bought UK’s Bloomsbury AI in 2018 to help fight fake news.

“We founded Cyabra to bring authenticity to the digital realm, offering solutions to help make sense of the abundance of noise in online conversations today and uncover truths within these narratives,” said Brahmy. “Disinformation is no longer solely a political issue; we’re seeing consumer brands identify a serious need to examine their online reputation and sentiment under a close lens. We’re excited to expand our footprint and leadership team to offer these companies the resources and information they need to make data-driven decisions and combat disinformation.”

“Nothing is more important in these times than information verification,” said CEO of OurCrowd Jon Medved. “Cyabra is helping major corporations and organizations make sure that what we all read is verified first. This is both a great social need and a great investment.”

ActiveFence comes out of the shadows with $100M in funding and tech that detects online harm, now valued at $500M+

Blackbird.AI grabs $10M to help brands counter disinformation

  • Medable reaches $2.1B valuation as Tiger, Blackstone, GSR pump new capital into clinical trials management company

    Medable, a patient-focused clinical research company offering a cloud offering for adoption of digital and decentralized clinical trials, brought in a new capital infusion of $304 million in Series D funding — its fourth round since 2020 — to give it a valuation of $2.1 billion. Medable’s software-as-a-service connects patients, trial sites and clinical trial teams to streamline the design, recruitment, retention and data quality of trials in a way that makes them accessible to anyone anywhere. The funding round was co-led by new investors Blackstone Growth and Tiger Global and existing investor GSR Ventures.

  • Anomaly announces $17M in funding to tackle a $300B healthcare problem

    Anomaly, a company looking to simplify medical billing, announced a $12m Series A round on Tuesday. Anomaly is a young company – it was only founded in 2020. Anomaly's platform is designed to detect irregularities in medical bills.

  • SoftBank bets big on Pipefy, which just raised $75M for its 'low-code' workflow management tool

    Pipefy, a “low-code” workflow management SaaS startup, announced today that it has raised $75 million in Series C funding. Steadfast Capital Management, Insight Partners and Redpoint eventures also put money in the round. Pipefy was originally headquartered in Brazil, and since much of the startup’s R&D is still located in the country, and it has a significant presence there, the company was still considered for the SoftBank Latin America Fund, officials say.

  • Market demand for cybersecurity products helps Devo raise $250M at unicorn valuation

    Devo, a Boston-area startup focused on log management and cybersecurity, announced this morning that it has closed a $250 million round of funding. The new unicorn told TechCrunch that the round was pre-empted a few months ahead of when it had planned to raise and that it was four times oversubscribed. How did Devo manage to attract that level of interest?

  • Fabric raises $200M at an$1B+ valuation for robotics-based fulfillment tech to help e-commerce players compete with Amazon

    Amazon continues to be the 800-pound gorilla in the room for companies in the retail sector. Today, a startup called Fabric, which is building technology to help those other retailers -- big and small -- compete more squarely against that muscle specifically in fulfillment with robotics technology, "micro-fulfillment" centers and last-mile operations, is announcing $200 million in funding. It's a big round at a big valuation -- over $1 billion, Fabric says.

  • Trump-Linked SPAC Takes a Nosedive as Short-Sellers Emerge

    Iceberg Research revealed its short position in DWAC on Twitter.

  • Is Facebook's Focus on the Metaverse Good or Bad News for Roblox?

    Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) is developing plans to enter the metaverse. In case you are unfamiliar, the metaverse is a virtual environment where people can interact with each other and their surroundings. One company that will feel the direct impact of Facebook's decision is Roblox (NYSE: RBLX).

  • Dear Facebook: No one cares about Oculus; give us Instagram revenue!

    Facebook Inc. is copying the exact playbook from Google and its parent company Alphabet Inc. with its latest diversionary tactic and its sudden focus on the business that Wall Street cares the least about right now: virtual and augmented reality

  • Facebook Stock Is Rising Because Earnings Trump Controversy

    Facebook's latest earnings were better than expected despite Apple's recent changes to mobile advertising. The social networking giant ended the latest quarter with 2.91 billion monthly active users.

  • Douyin users criticize 'baiting crowd' for egging on Chinese influencer's livestream suicide

    A Douyin influencer who livestreamed her suicide has prompted other users to question the social media platform’s prevention efforts and the “baiting crowd” phenomenon on China’s version of TikTok. What happened: Luo Xiao Maomao, 25, posted a video on Douyin on the afternoon of Oct. 14, where she explained that she had been severely depressed and “had reached her lowest point,” according to SupChina. “If you want to know why I said that, come watch my livestream later,” Luo continued.

  • Spanx chief gives all employees first-class plane tickets and $10,000

    Shapewear company founder Sara Blakely surprised employees at a party to mark Spanx’s new $1.2bn valuation Spanx founder Sara Blakely in 2012. Photograph: Evan Agostini/AP The chief executive and founder of the shapewear company Spanx has surprised employees with two first-class plane tickets and $10,000 each. Speaking at a party last Thursday to mark the company’s new $1.2bn valuation, after the investment giant Blackstone purchased a majority stake, Sara Blakely expressed her gratitude for 21

  • Social Media Giant, Facebook, Gains On Earnings And Buyback

    Facebook shares rose more than 3% after the company posted better-than-expected earnings even as revenue fell short of analysts’ expectations

  • Facebook records billions in profits amid backlash over safety concerns

    The figures came after the publication of the Facebook Papers and a whistleblower told a parliamentary committee the firm put profits before safety.

  • Snap's Earnings Report Was Better Than You Think

    Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were getting shellacked after the social media company turned in a disappointing third-quarter earnings report. Shares plunged more than 20% Friday morning after the company missed revenue estimates for the third quarter and offered underwhelming guidance for the current period. Q3 revenue increased 57% to $1.07 billion, but that was short of the company's guidance and the analyst consensus of $1.1 billion, while management guided for Q4 revenue of $1.165 billion to $1.205 billion, or just 30% growth at the midpoint.

  • Shiba Inu Soars in Record-Setting Bull Run

    SHIB fans are convinced that the meme coin is on its way to trading for one cent and beyond.

  • Zoom meetings will offer 'better experience' than face-to-face: CEO

    Zoom believes it can develop a videoconference experience that customers will favor over face-to-face conversations — and it can do so within the next five or 10 years, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan told Yahoo Finance.

  • Wall Street didn’t ask about the Facebook whistleblower in the latest earnings call

    On Monday (Oct. 25), a consortium of news organizations reported on the contents of the Facebook Papers, a trove of internal company documents released by product manager-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen. It was a downpour of bad news after a steady rain for the social media giant: Facebook has been defending itself against leaks of internal documents and deliberations since early September. In prepared remarks, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg led off the company’s third-quarter earnings defending against what he called a “coordinated effort to selectively use leaked documents to pay a false picture of our company.”

  • YouTube will begin demonetizing 'low-quality' kids videos next month

    Starting next month, the company will demonetize channels that primarily target young people or market themselves as “made for kids” if the content they upload is of low quality.

  • Facebook Earnings Beat Views, Company Will Break Out Reporting Segments

    Facebook stock climbed Monday and posting third-quarter earnings that comes during one of the most thunderous periods in its history.

  • Facebook ad revenue seen feeling brunt of Apple privacy changes

    Ahead of Facebook Inc's financial results on Monday, the social media giant is expected to be hurt more than others in big tech by Apple Inc's iPhone privacy changes, investors fear, after Snap Inc missed revenue targets last week. The Apple privacy updates, which began rolling out in April and prevent advertisers from tracking iPhone users without their consent, has had investors in digital ad companies on edge for fear that reduced access to data would upend the nearly $100 billion mobile ad market. Snap confirmed fears on Thursday when it reported the Apple changes hurt its ability to measure whether its ads led to website visits or sales, and a measurement tool provided by Apple did not perform as well as expected.