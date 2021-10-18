U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

Cyanate Ester Resin Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.98%| Gurit Holding AG & Henkel AG and Co. KGaA emerge as Key Vendors|17000+ Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cyanate ester resin market is set to grow by USD 142.44 million between 2021 and 2025, and register a CAGR of almost 7.98%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Attractive Opportunities in Cyanate Ester Resin Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Gurit Holding AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hexcel Corp., Huntsman Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Novoset LLC, Renegade Materials Corp., Solvay SA, and Toray TCAC Holding BV are some of the major market participants. The increase in demand for aircraft, superior properties of cyanate ester-based composite resin, and growth of the automotive industry will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the volatility in crude oil prices will hamper market growth.

Cyanate ester resin market 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Cyanate Ester Resin Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the cyanate ester resin market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

Cyanate Ester Resin Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cyanate ester resin market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cyanate ester resin market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cyanate ester resin market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cyanate ester resin market vendors

Related Reports:
Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate Market -The methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) market size is expected to grow by USD 5.56 billion and record a CAGR of 4.22% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample now!

Toluene Diisocyanate Market -The toluene diisocyanate market size has the potential to grow by 620.01 thousand MT during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

Cyanate Ester Resin Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.98%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 142.44 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

3.50

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 42%

Key consumer countries

China, Japan, Russian Federation, US, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Gurit Holding AG, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Hexcel Corp., Huntsman Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc., Novoset LLC, Renegade Materials Corp., Solvay SA, and Toray TCAC Holding BV

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

