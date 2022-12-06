U.S. markets close in 1 hour 56 minutes

Cyanate Ester Resin Market Trends and ForecastThe global cyanate ester resin market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2027

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities and forecast in cyanate ester resin market to 2027 by application (printed circuit boards, radomes, aerospace engine & structural parts, and others), end use industry (aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, automotive, marine, and others), by product type (bisphenol-based cyanate ester resin and novolac-based cyanate ester resin), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cyanate Ester Resin Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis"

Cyanate Ester Resin Market Trends and Forecast
The future of the cyanate ester resin market looks attractive with opportunities in the aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, automotive, and marine industries. The global cyanate ester resin market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2027. The major drivers for this market are Increasing demand of high temperature cyanate ester resin in thermoset composite for structural parts in aerospace and defense industry and excellent properties such as low dielectric constant, low moisture absorption, heat resistance, and fire resistance as compare to epoxy and BMI.

Emerging Trends in the Cyanate Ester Resin Market
Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of high-temperature resistant cyanate ester resins for fast-curing composite manufacturing processes and increasing demand of cyanate ester resin in optical devices and high performance powder coatings.
A total of 139 figures / charts and 118 tables are provided in this 210 -page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope of, benefits, companies researched and other details of cyanate ester resin market report download the report brochure

Cyanate Ester Resin Market by Segment

The study includes a forecast for the global cyanate ester resin market by application, by end use industry, by product type, and region as follows:

By Application [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Printed Circuit Boards
• Radomes
• Aerospace Engine & Structural Parts
• Others

By End Use Industry [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Aerospace & Defense
• Electrical & Electronics
• Automotive
• Marine
• Others

By Product type [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• Bisphenol-Based Cyanate Ester Resin
• Novolac-Based Cyanate Ester Resin

By Region [Volume (Tons) and $M shipment analysis for 2016 – 2027]:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• The Rest of the World
List of Cyanate Ester Resin Companies
Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies cyanate ester resin companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the cyanate ester resin companies profiled in this report includes.
• Huntsman Corporation
• Lonza Group AG
• Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
• Koninklijke Ten Cate bv
Cyanate Ester Resin Market Insight
• Aerospace & defense is expected to remain the largest end use industry and also witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to growing demand for cyanate ester based composite parts.
• North America is expected to remain the largest region due to increasing demand for cyanate ester based composites in the various end use industries, such as aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, and marine. The analyst predicts that Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing production of high performance PCB.
Features of Cyanate Ester Resin Market
• Market size estimates:Cyanate ester resin market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment
• Trend and forecast analysis:Market trend (2016-2021) and forecast (2022-2027) by end use industry, product type, and application
• Segmentation analysis:Cyanate ester resin market size by end use, product type, and application in terms of value and volume shipment.
• Regional analysis:Cyanate ester resin market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.
• Growth opportunities:Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions in the cyanate ester resin market.
• Strategic analysis:This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape in the cyanate ester resin market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.
FAQ
Q1. What is the growth forecast for cyanate ester resin market?
Answer:The cyanate ester resin market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2021 to 2027.
Q2. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the cyanate ester resin market?
Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demands for cyanate ester in high performance PCB and growth in the aerospace & defense industry.
Q3. What are the major applications or end use industries for cyanate ester resin?
Answer:aerospace and defense and electrical and electronics are the major end use industries for cyanate ester resin market.
Q4. What are the emerging trends in cyanate ester resin market?
Answer:Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of high-temperature resistant cyanate ester resins for fast-curing composite manufacturing processes and increasing demand of cyanate ester resin in optical devices and high performance powder coatings.
Q5. Who are the key cyanate ester resin companies?

Answer:Some of the key cyanate ester resin companies are as follows:
• Huntsman Corporation
• Lonza Group AG
• Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company
• Koninklijke Ten Cate bv
Q6. Which cyanate ester resin application segment will be the largest in future?
Answer: The analyst forecasts that aerospace engine & structural parts will remain the largest application during the forecast period due to increasing demand of cyanate ester resin based composite in aerospace engine & structural part applications.
Q7. In cyanate ester resin market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?
Answer:North America is expected to remain the largest region over next 5 years
Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?
Answer:Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions
Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global cyanate ester resin market by application (printed circuit boards, radomes, aerospace engine & structural parts, and others), end use industry (aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics, automotive, marine, and others), by product type (bisphenol-based cyanate ester resin and novolac-based cyanate ester resin), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the market?
Q.6 What are emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are the changing demands of customers in the market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362702/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


