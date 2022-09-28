U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.04
    +71.75 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,683.74
    +548.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.64
    +222.13 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.24
    +52.73 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.88
    +3.38 (+4.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.50
    +32.30 (+1.97%)
     

  • Silver

    18.89
    +0.55 (+3.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9739
    +0.0141 (+1.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0887
    +0.0156 (+1.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1060
    -0.6850 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,675.61
    +654.12 (+3.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.10
    +18.32 (+4.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Cybeats Announces Partnership with Veracode, an Industry-Leading Application Security Firm

·4 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - Cybeats Technologies Inc., ("Cybeats" or the "Company") a leading software supply chain risk and security technology provider announces a strategic partnership with Veracode, a leading global provider of application security testing solutions.

Cybeats Technologies Inc. (CNW Group/Cybeats Technologies Inc.)
Cybeats Technologies Inc. (CNW Group/Cybeats Technologies Inc.)

The partnership will leverage complementary expertise to ensure customers receive the highest standard of cybersecurity solutions. Cybeats' software supply chain security product, SBOM Studio, will be available to customers through Veracode Partners, and the companies will explore joint commercial opportunities. Once generated within the Veracode Continuous Software Security Platform, a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) can enable greater software security by offering a full inventory of the third-party components used within an application. Cybeats SBOM Studio is an enterprise-class solution that helps companies understand and track third-party components that are an integral part of their own software.

Veracode will provide advice and guidance around the commercial deployment of SBOM Studio within its existing customer base. The partnership aims to enable both companies to continue to expand their existing presence in the global cybersecurity market. Through this alliance, the companies' joint customers will be able to maximize their technology investments and procure, develop, and deploy secure software, while reducing the risk of a security breach resulting from weak links in their software supply chain.

"As a Veracode Elite Technology Alliance Partner, Cybeats brings additional expert solutions to the frictionless developer experience already offered by our Continuous Software Security Platform," said Laurie Haley, Vice President of Strategic Alliances at Veracode. "By complementing our existing software composition analysis capability, Cybeats' integrated solutions will allow customers to maximize SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) utility and simplify their workflow for greater ROI."

"We are honoured to partner with Veracode to expand each other's presence in the global cybersecurity market. As the cyber risk related to software supply chain attacks continues to mount, deep visibility and universal transparency using SBOMS is necessary for resilient cybersecurity defense," said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Cybeats

"In this modern era of rapid development, the importance of time to market and automation is paramount. Together, Veracode and Cybeats offer a substantial contribution to enabling our customers to align with the SBOM market needs and seamlessly support practices mentioned in SSDF NIST 800-218 framework without increasing the overhead on their development and product security teams," said Dmitry Raidman, CTO, Cybeats

Through a single, centralized platform offering comprehensive visibility into vulnerabilities using all software security testing types, Veracode delivers one of the industry's only cloud-native solutions that allows partners to onboard quickly and seamlessly, so companies can securely move AppSec to the cloud. As a result of this partnership, Veracode can easily integrate the full breadth of Cybeats' software solutions into their customers' environments. The partner program provides market-leading solutions and services to get partners up and running straight away, with minimal impact to their existing business.

Cybeats SBOM Studio
SBOM Studio provides organizations with the capability to efficiently manage SBOM and software vulnerabilities, and provides proactive mitigation of risks to their software supply chain. Key product features include robust software supply chain intelligence, universal SBOM document management and repository, continuous vulnerability, threat insights, precise risk management, open source software license infringement and utilization, and secure SBOM exchange with regulatory authorities, customers and vendors, at reduced cost.

About Cybeats
Cybeats is a leading software supply chain intelligence technology provider, helping organizations manage risk, meet compliance and secure software from procurement, development through operation.  Our platform provides customers with deep visibility and universal transparency into their software supply chain, as a result enables them to increase operational efficiencies and revenue.  Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: www.cybeats.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law.   Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur.   Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE.  There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the technology described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein.  The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law.  The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.  Under the parent company, Scryb Inc., company filings are available at sedar.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybeats-announces-partnership-with-veracode-an-industry-leading-application-security-firm-301635843.html

SOURCE Cybeats Technologies Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/28/c8192.html

Recommended Stories

  • Apple tells suppliers to pull back iPhone 14 production, report says

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Apple has ditched plans to increase iPhone 14 production.

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.

  • Novavax, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Novavax, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $NVAX performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.Check out the ticker page here.

  • Why Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Palantir Bounced Back Today

    Shares of beaten-down big tech stocks Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) bounced back today, rising 2%, 3.4%, and 2.8%, respectively, as of 11:34 a.m. ET. There wasn't much company specific news from these three today, but their shares being down so much on the year already, combined with some marginally favorable news this morning on interest rates and geopolitics, was enough to get their stocks moving higher. Equity investors may not have noticed, but Treasury Bond yields may be determining your stock portfolio performance this year more than you think -- especially when it comes to technology growth stocks.

  • Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwords

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Netflix's shares after Atlantic Equities upgrades the company's stock to "Neutral" and the streaming platform announces plans to limit password sharing.

  • 1 Big Reason Qualcomm No Longer Fears Losing Its Largest Customer

    This semiconductor and wireless communication tech company is rapidly diversifying its revenue streams.

  • Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Powell Speech; 10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 4%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Wednesday, ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech, struggling to avoid a seventh straight decline.

  • 12 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 12 best Asian stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more Asian stocks, go directly to 5 Best Asian Stocks To Buy Today. Higher energy and food prices are impacting the economies of developing Asian countries more than the rest of the world. According to a […]

  • Why Fintech Stocks Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Were Flying Today

    Shares of fintech firms Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) were rallying today, up 6.1%, 3.7%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 3:36 p.m. ET. Today's rally appears to be all about interest rates.

  • Why Netflix Stock Charged Higher Wednesday Morning

    Atlantic Equities analyst Hamilton Faber upgraded Netflix stock to overweight (buy) from neutral (hold), while simultaneously boosting his price target to $283, up from its former level of $211. The analyst cited the debut of Netflix's upcoming ad-supported tier, which he believes "could be extremely material" for the streaming service, the benefits of which haven't yet been accurately reflected in analysts' consensus estimates. Faber estimates that Netflix could generate average revenue per user (ARPU) of $26 per month from advertising, more than three times the rate of Disney's Hulu.

  • Apple's falling iPhone demand isn't as bad as it sounds

    Apple is pulling away from iPhone 14 production, retreating from plans to increase manufacturing by 6 million units, according to a report by Bloomberg.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Starbucks, Tesla, Vail Resorts

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights which stocks are making moves in after-hours trading, including Starbucks and Tesla.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • The Tesla Trap is Forming Again - Here is Why Bears Might be Wrong

    In this analysis, we will look at some of the aspects the market may have adapted when pricing Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and explore why the stock may retain current levels. Even though the fundamentals may not reflect the current valuation.

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • 1 Growth Stock Near Its 52-Week Low That Could Double, According to Wall Street

    It's been a painful year for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and its shareholders. The e-commerce specialist's 10-for-1 stock split did little to improve its stock market performance; as things stand, Shopify is currently hovering near its 52-week low. Is the Street right about Shopify?

  • Nikola (NKLA) Extends Romeo Exchange Offer, Recalls All E-Trucks

    Nikola (NKLA) announces extending the exchange offer to buy outstanding shares of Romeo's common stock. The truck maker will recall all the 93 electric Tre trucks built to date over seat belt glitch.

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend aristocrat stocks to buy heading into recession. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession. Several of the world’s biggest economies face increasing recession risks as a result of the skyrocketing inflation and the […]