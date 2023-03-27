U.S. markets closed

Cybeats Announces U.S. Listing Under Ticker Symbol 'CYBCF'

CNW Group
·3 min read

TORONTO, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Cybeats Technologies Corp. ("Cybeats'' or the "Company") (CSE: CYBT) is pleased to announce that the Company received approval from OTC Markets Group Inc. for its Common Shares to begin trading in the USA on the OTC Market ("OTC") under the symbol "CYBCF".

Cybeats Logo (CNW Group/Cybeats Technologies Corp.)
Cybeats Logo (CNW Group/Cybeats Technologies Corp.)

Cybeats Technologies is a newly listed cybersecurity and software supply chain intelligence company whoes SBOM Studio platform is pioneering the future of autonomous SBOM Management. Since its commercial launch in May of last year, Cybeats has already signed several large Fortune 500 enterprise clients across a diverse set of industry verticals, for its SBOM Studio solution. The prestigious IT advisors Gartner and Forrester have both recognized SBOM Studio in recent SBOM reports, an important testament to the industry-leading capabilities of SBOM Studio.

"This U.S. listing is an important milestone for Cybeats and our next phase of growth, as it increases our exposure and accessibility to investors across the U.S. market," said Yoav Raiter, CEO, Cybeats. "The U.S. is home to our largest customer base as SBOM adoption is rapidly accelerating, driven in-part by a recent SBOM-related White House Executive Order and FDA mandates for medical device companies."

OTC Markets Group Inc., located in New York, N.Y., operates the world's largest electronic inter-dealer quotation system for broker dealers to trade over 10,000 securities. The OTCQB is a transparent trading platform that offers a cost-effective method for United States investors to access Cybeats' securities. Cybeats' quotation and trading on the OTC provides investors the opportunity to benefit from streamlined market standards which enhance the availability of information to the general public, enabling greater transparency. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for Cybeats at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/CYBCF/overview along with current company news.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade and be listed on the CSE in Canada under the ticker symbol "CYBT". The Company would like to thank Nauth LPC who advised Cybeats in relation to the OTC application process.

About Cybeats
Cybeats is a cybersecurity company providing SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Our platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency and increase revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

SUBSCRIBE: For more information, or to subscribe to the Company's mail list, visit: https://www.cybeats.com/investors

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement
Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available at sedar.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybeats-announces-us-listing-under-ticker-symbol-cybcf-301782705.html

SOURCE Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/27/c9353.html

