Cyber Acoustics Launches Compact USB Speaker Bar with Integrated Monitor Mount - Enjoy Crisp, Clear Sound While Keeping Your Workspace Clutter Free

Cyber Acoustics, Inc.

The new Cyber Acoustics USB Speaker Bar - CA-2890 meets all your audio needs without sacrificing valuable desktop space

Cyber Acoustics USB Speaker Bar - CA-2890

The Cyber Acoustics USB Speaker Bar - CA-2890 is the perfect space-saving computer speaker to meet all your work from home needs.
The Cyber Acoustics USB Speaker Bar - CA-2890 is the perfect space-saving computer speaker to meet all your work from home needs.
The Cyber Acoustics USB Speaker Bar - CA-2890 is the perfect space-saving computer speaker to meet all your work from home needs.

VANCOUVER, Wash., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics, a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, today announced the Cyber Acoustics USB Speaker Bar - CA-2890, a compact plug-and-play computer speaker that conveniently attaches to any monitor, leaving valuable desktop real estate untouched for a clean, productive workspace, while meeting all your computer speaker needs.

Cyber Acoustics USB Speaker Bar - CA-2890 Features

  • Surprisingly Loud Sound - The CA USB Speaker Bar has surprisingly powerful sound for its small size, vastly improving desktop audio for all your everyday needs. The CA USB Speaker Bar lifts and projects sound forward for a better stereo experience.

  • Space Saving - There is no need to take up valuable workspace with this USB powered computer speaker that connects easily to the USB port on any PC, Mac, or Chromebook and conveniently attaches to the bottom of your monitor with easily accessible volume and speaker mute controls.

  • Easy to Use - Simple plug and play, no installation needed. A USB-A to USB-C converter is included for convenience, to connect to newer laptops with limited or no USB-A ports.

Priced at £24.99, the Cyber Acoustics USB Speaker Bar - CA-2890 is available now at Amazon.com and through most IT reseller and channel partners.

For more information about Cyber Acoustics and its complete line of products, including the CA Essentials line of professional products, visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/.

About Cyber Acoustics
Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, and homes, including speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, docking stations, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics is the only company in the industry to offer a wired headset and headphone recycling program, accepting old headsets from any manufacturer to be recycled responsibly. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program. For more information about Cyber Acoustic products for schools, business, and home offices visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/. Follow the company on Twitter @CyberAcoustics, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

PR Contact:
Susie Hayne
shayne@cyberacoustics.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/988e2d96-a830-4742-9fff-b3efd7809595


