Cyber fraudsters are trying to clone my restaurants, says Heston Blumenthal

Mr Blumenthal says there are 'always implications' when fraudsters use your brand

Heston Blumenthal has said cyber fraudsters are “sucking the blood” out of the restaurant industry as a wave of identity theft hits the sector.

Scammers are setting up fake companies using the names of popular restaurants and then trading on the brand to steal money and goods from banks and suppliers.

Fraudsters will borrow from banks without paying it back, or place big orders for wine and other high value items without paying for them.

Mr Blumenthal is among those who have been targeted.

The Telegraph was able to find two examples of companies registered last month with misspellings of the celebrity chef’s restaurant, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal. One added an extra n to his first name, while the other added an additional l at the end of his surname.

The restaurateur, who runs the three Michelin-starred Fat Duck restaurant in Berkshire, compared the fraudsters to parasites feeding on the success of others.

He said: “The name has been cloned, and if they grow in success in the restaurant, it means the clone grows and grows. It’s almost like someone’s sucking blood.”

So far, Mr Blumenthal said the scams had not prompted any banks or suppliers to seek unpaid bills from him.

Misspellings of the restaurant Dinner by Heston Blumenthal were found under registered companies

However, he added: “Whenever this happens there are always implications for you in terms of fraudsters using your name or brand to apply for credit. This can of course lead to larger financial implications for your business.”

Other examples of restaurant fraud include The Clove Clubb, a misspelling of a two Michelin-starred London restaurant, and Le Dame De Picc, a misspelling of Le Dame De Pic, a French restaurant in London’s Four Seasons Hotel.

In many cases the directors of these apparent “clones” have set up large numbers of fake restaurants.

In one example, a woman called Magdalena Wiecek was listed as a director of 19 misspelled restaurants. All were set up last month.

The name Magdalena Wiecek is most associated with a Polish sculptor who died in 2008.

All the “cloned” companies were uncovered on Companies House, the UK’s official registry of businesses.

Companies House does not currently require people to verify their identity when setting up a business and it is incumbent on the person setting up a business to make sure their business name doesn’t infringe on copyright.

Mr Blumenthal has written to Louise Smyth, the chief executive of Companies House, asking her to do more to tackle the corporate crime wave.

He said: “[Hospitality] is very difficult. Cooking day in, day out, and cleaning up at the end of the service to do it again the next day. The last thing any of these people are going to think to do is to check Companies House.”

Mr Blumenthal warned that the fraud was damaging to chefs’ and restaurateurs’ mental health.

The 57-year-old said: “You work 15 hours a day in your restaurant, in your family restaurant or maybe in a pub or wherever, and this is happening. How can you sleep at night?”

The Ritz Hotel in London has also been targeted by scammers - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe

The issue of cloned restaurant names was brought into the spotlight after the BBC revealed that more than 750 fake restaurants had been registered on Companies House in the last six weeks.

Other institutions targeted by fraudsters include the Ottolenghi group and The Ritz Hotel in London.

Jake Moore, a cybersecurity expert at ESET, said: “This is typical of criminals to find that loophole.

“Changes are desperately needed across many government systems. It just seems extremely outdated to not verify the claim or the creation of a company name.”

Companies House has previously announced plans to force people to verify their identities when setting up a business.

A Companies House spokesman said: “We are looking into these cases and are unable to comment further at this time. From March, we will have greater powers to query and remove fraudulent information from the companies register.

“We will use our new powers to act more quickly if people tell us their personal information has been used on the register without their consent. We plan to do more checks to determine the accuracy of information which is delivered before it is placed on the register.

“In the longer term we will be requiring company directors and people who file information to verify their identity to ensure they are who they say they are. These changes will enable us to crack down on misuse of the register.”

