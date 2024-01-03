Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier City names Kevin Nolten new president

The Cyber Innovation Center in Bossier City announced a Kevin Nolten as its new president on Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Nolten has been with CIC since 2014 and has served as director of academic outreach, director of CYBER.ORG and vice president.

A native of northwest Louisiana, Nolten has spent his entire career in education, training and workforce development with a variety of focus areas, including K-12 and higher education.

"I have worked closely with Kevin for more than a decade, and I know his passion for our mission and his dedication to helping improve the community," Craig Spohn, executive director of the Cyber Innovation Center said.

Kevin Nolten will assume the president’s role at the Cyber Innovation Center (CIC) at the start of 2024, Jan. 3, 2024.

He continued by saying, "he has my absolute faith that he will continue to grow not only our efforts of workforce development in the NCRP, but aiding innovation in Air Force Global Strike Command with STRIKEWERX and meeting the nation’s cybersecurity needs via the work of CYBER.ORG."

The CIC is the anchor of the 3,000-acre National Cyber Research Park and serves as the catalyst for the development and expansion of a knowledge-based workforce throughout the region.

As a not-for-profit corporation, CIC fosters collaboration among its partners and accelerates technology, research and development. Its primary missions are to develop a sustainable knowledge-based workforce that can support the growing needs of government, industry and academic partners.

"Our mission to enrich the lives of those in northwest Louisiana is ongoing," Spohn said. "It’s one that I know Kevin, our team at the CIC and our supporters across the country will continue to embrace and excel."

