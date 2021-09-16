Cyber Insurance Market Report 2021-2031

Forecasts by Type (Standalone Insurance, Packaged Insurance), by Cyber Event (Data-Malicious Breach, Unauthorised/Unintentional Disclosure, Physical Damage, Website Disruption, Phishing/Spoofing, Skimming/Tampering), by Coverage (Data Breach, Data Loss, Denial of Service/Down-time, Ransomware Attacks, Other Coverage), by Liability (Data Protection and Cyber Liability, Media Liability, Wrongful Data Collection, Infringement/Defamatory Content, Violation of Notification Obligations, Other Liability), by End-User (Financial Institutions, IT and ITES, Telecom Industry, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment, Other) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Cyber Insurance Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios

Reinsurance plays a vital role in in enabling an insurance market to grow



Reinsurance plays a vital role in in enabling an insurance market to grow, particularly if insurers must cope with a new and unrecognized risk such as cyber risk. Global cyber reinsurance market is estimated to be worth $xxm. Most insurers (95%) buy proportional quota share reinsurance contracts, which is typical on immature markets, but due to intense competition non-proportional (Excess-of-Loss) structures are emerging. The portion of retained cyber risk in XL contracts varies across insurance companies



Cyber Insurance Sector Is Undergoing Several Waves of Development to Expand from Digital Assets to Encompass Physical Asset



Technology introduces a new set of hazards to both tangible and intangible assets, many of which are not covered by existing insurance policies, leaving businesses of all sizes vulnerable to cyber threats. Cyber insurance, as it has been described in the past, has primarily focused on digital assets such as customer data. Many traditional insurance lines, such as home, property, energy, and aviation, are migrating to cyber insurance by proxy as the magnitude, frequency, and effect of cyber catastrophes grows. interviews with industry experts back up this trend, predicting that the cyber insurance industry will extend from digital assets to include physical assets, as well as other asset classes including reputation, intellectual property, and business disruption, in numerous waves.



Global Cyber Insurance Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Type

. Standalone Insurance

. Packaged Insurance



Global Cyber Insurance Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Cyber Event

. Data-Malicious Breach

. Unauthorized/Unintentional Disclosure

. Physical Damage

. Website Disruption

. Phishing/Spoofing

. Skimming/Tampering



Global Cyber Insurance Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Coverage

. Data Breach

. Data Loss

. Denial of Service/Down-time

. Ransomware Attacks

. Other Coverage



Global Cyber Insurance Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by Liability

. Data Protection and Cyber Liability

. Media Liability

. Wrongful Data Collection

. Infringement/Defamatory Content

. Violation of Notification Obligations

. Other Liability



Global Cyber Insurance Market (COVID Impact Analysis) by End-User

. Financial Institutions

. IT and ITES

. Telecom Industry

. Energy & Utilities

. Media & Entertainment

. Other End-User



In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for 4 regional and 20 leading national markets:

. North America Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. U.S. Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Canada Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Mexico Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Europe Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. Germany Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Spain Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. United Kingdom Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. France Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Italy Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Europe Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Asia Pacific Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. China Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Japan Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. India Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Australia Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. South Korea Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. LAMEA Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Outlook

. Brazil Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Turkey Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Saudi Arabia Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. South Africa Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. UAE Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 Market Forecast & COVID Impact Analysis

. Rest of Latin America, Middle East and Africa



The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

. Allianz SE Financial Services Company

. American International Group, Inc

. Aon Insurance Company

. Aspen Insurance Holdings Limited

. AXA SA

. AXIS Capital Holding Limited Company

. Beazley PLC

. Berkshire Hathaway Inc

. Chubb Ltd

. CNA Financial Insurance Company

. Hartford Insurance Group

. Legal & General Financial services

. Lloyd’s of London Insurance Company

. Lockton Companies

. Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG

. W. R. Berkley Insurance Group

. Zurich Insurance Group

. Markel Corporation

. Alleghany Corporation

. BCS Financial Corporation



Overall world revenue for Cyber Insurance Market, 2021 to 2031 in terms of value the market will surpass US$xx million in 2021, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2031.



