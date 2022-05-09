U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,015.62
    -107.72 (-2.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,422.31
    -477.06 (-1.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,693.04
    -451.62 (-3.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,768.85
    -70.72 (-3.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.96
    -6.81 (-6.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.00
    -25.80 (-1.37%)
     

  • Silver

    21.83
    -0.54 (-2.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0566
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0830
    -0.0400 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2341
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3510
    -0.2090 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,416.92
    -2,661.27 (-7.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    726.67
    -53.70 (-6.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

Cyber Insurance Market - Technology & Vendor Assessment (Vendor Summary Profiles, Strategies, Capabilities & Product Mapping & Regional Economic Analysis) by MDC Research

Market Data Centre
·6 min read
Market Data Centre
Market Data Centre

The global Cyber Insurance Market was valued at USD 8.1 Billion in 2021 and it is estimated to be valued over USD 46.7 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of over 27.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.”

Pune, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Insurance Market by type/solution, service, organization size, end-use verticals, and Region – Global Cyber Insurance Market Forecast to 2030, published by Market Data Centre, The Cyber Insurance Market is projected to grow at a solid pace during the forecast period. The presence of key players in the ecosystem has led to a competitive and diverse market. The advancement of digital transformation initiatives across multiple industries is expected to drive the worldwide Cyber Insurance Market during the study period.

This COVID-19 analysis of the report includes COVID-19 IMPACT on the production and, demand, supply chain. This report provides a detailed historical analysis of the global Cyber Insurance Market from 2017-to 2021 and provides extensive market forecasts from 2022-to 2030 by region/country and subsectors. The report covers the revenue, sales volume, price, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Cyber Insurance Market.

The global Cyber Insurance Market was valued at USD 8.1 Billion in 2021 and it is estimated to be valued over USD 46.7 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of over 27.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.”


Download Sample PDF@ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/samplepdf/11702


Regional Analysis:

On the basis of Geography, the Global Cyber Insurance Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to hold a considerable share in the global Cyber Insurance Market. Due to increasing investment for research and development process and adoption of solutions in the region whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace during the forecasted period.

The growing number of Cyber Insurance Market players across regions is expected to drive market growth further. Moreover, increasing investments by prominent vendors in product capabilities and business expansion is expected to fuel the market during the study period. Many market players are finding lucrative opportunities in emerging economies like China and India, where the large populations are coupled with new innovations in numerous industries.

In deep ToC includes

233 – Tables

45 – Figures

300– Pages


Get a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/sample/11702


Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Geographic Scope
1.4. Years Considered: Historical Years – 2017 & 2020; Base Year – 2021; Forecast Years – 2022 to 2030
1.5. Currency Used
2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1. Research Framework
2.2. Data Collection Technique
2.3. Data Sources
2.3.1. Secondary Sources
2.3.2. Primary Sources
2.4. Market Estimation Methodology
2.4.1. Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2. Top-Down Approach
2.5. Data Validation and Triangulation
2.5.1. Market Forecast Model
2.5.2. Limitations/Assumptions of the Study
3. ABSTRACT OF THE STUDY
4. MARKET DYNAMICS ASSESSMENT
4.1. Overview
4.2. Drivers
4.3. Barriers/Challenges
4.4. Opportunities
5. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
6. PRICING ANALYSIS
7. SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
8. MARKET SIZING AND FORECASTING
8.1. Global - Cyber Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast, By Region
8.2. Global - Cyber Insurance Market Analysis & Forecast, By Segment
8.2.1. North America Cyber Insurance Market, By Segment
8.2.2. North America Cyber Insurance Market, By Country
8.2.2.1. US
8.2.2.2. Canada
8.2.3. Europe Cyber Insurance Market, By Segment
8.2.4. Europe Cyber Insurance Market, By Country
8.2.4.1. Germany
8.2.4.2. UK
8.2.4.3. France
8.2.4.4. Rest of Europe (ROE)
8.2.5. Asia Pacific Cyber Insurance Market, By Segment
8.2.6. Asia Pacific Cyber Insurance Market, By Country
8.2.6.1. China
8.2.6.2. Japan
8.2.6.3. India
8.2.6.4. Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC)
8.2.7. Rest of the World (ROW) Cyber Insurance Market, By Segment
8.2.8. Rest of the World (ROW) Cyber Insurance Market, By Country
8.2.8.1. Latin America
8.2.8.2. Middle East & Africa

ToC can be modified as per clients' business requirements*


Read Overview of the Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/cyber-insurance-market-11702


Key Questions Answered

  • What is the potential of the Cyber Insurance Market?

  • What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Cyber Insurance Market?

  • What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Cyber Insurance Market?

  • What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Cyber Insurance Market?

  • Which region has the highest investments in Cyber Insurance Market?

  • What are the latest research and activities in Cyber Insurance Market?

  • Who are the prominent players in Cyber Insurance Market?

  • What is the potential of the Cyber Insurance Market?

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Cyber Insurance Market. The MDC CompetetiveScape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's CompetitiveScape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's CompetitiveScape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency.Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.

Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.


Check the Discount on this Report @ https://www.marketdatacentre.com/discount/11702


Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW).

Report Coverage

Cyber Insurance Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Cyber Insurance Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Cyber Insurance Market Sizing, Analysis Tables.

About MDC:

Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited)

Market Data Centre offers complete solutions for market research reports in miscellaneous businesses.These decisions making process depend on wider and systematic extremely important information created through extensive study as well as the most recent trends going on in the industry.The company also attempts to offer much better customer-friendly services and appropriate business information to achieve our clients’ ideas.

CONTACT: Market Data Centre (Subsidiary of Yellow Bricks Global Services Private Limited) Office 808, Amar Business Park, S.No. 105, Baner Road, Pune 411045, India Email: sales@marketdatacentre.com Phone: +1-916-848-6986 (US) Website: https://www.marketdatacentre.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Still Falling

    Stock markets continued to slide on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling 1.9% through 9:50 a.m. ET and the Nasdaq down 2%. Shares of electric car leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) didn't escape the selling -- indeed, they're down three days in a row now, falling a further 3.8% Monday morning, caught up in the general feeling of dread on Wall Street. Worries about rising interest rates are one factor -- the yield on 10-year Treasury notes just hit 3.185%, its highest level since late 2018.

  • Why Upstart, Nu Holdings, and Mastercard Are Falling Today

    Shares of many tech and fintech stocks struggled today, as investors continued to navigate a difficult economic backdrop that is filled with uncertainty. Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 4% lower, as of 12:11 p.m. ET today. Shares of the Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) traded more than 12% lower and shares of the large payments company Mastercard (NYSE: MA) had fallen about 5%.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Morrisons beats Issa brothers in battle to rescue McColl's Nuclear plant under threat amid ‘political opposition’ to Chinese backing, EDF warns The FTSE 100 drops 2.3pc on China growth fears Lucy Burton: It's just 'banter': how City workers get away with spouting repugnant views Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Why Nvidia Stock Fell Nearly 7% Today

    What happened Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 6.5% today as of noon ET. The sharp move down is in tandem with widespread pain in the stock market. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.1%.   Another wave of selling followed the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by 0.

  • Why Apple Stock Got Bit on Monday

    Stock markets continued to slide as markets reopened on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling 2.1% through 10:45 a.m. ET and the tech-heavy Nasdaq down 2.9%. Shares of tech leader Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) didn't escape the selling, falling 2% on Monday morning -- but on a somewhat positive note, Apple shares are actually performing slightly better than average today. Rising interest rates are one factor.

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Palantir stock plunges on earnings, geopolitical uncertainty

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses Palantir stock amid geopolitical uncertainty.

  • Shopify Crashed After Earnings -- Is the Stock a Buy?

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) bulls have had a tough year. Since releasing its first-quarter earnings report, Shopify has seen its price tumble 21%, and the stock is now down 77% from its high. Does that sell-off make Shopify a buy?

  • Time to Bottom Fish? 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Down Around 50% This Year

    What to make of the markets right now? Last week brought more losses in what’s been a volatile year for stocks. The five straight weeks of market declines marked the longest such streak in over a decade. More ominously, they came in along with a number of other disturbing data points. The April jobs numbers, released on Friday, came to 428,000 jobs added for the month, superficially strong and well above the 391,000 expected. But the labor remains depressed, and the total number of workers, even

  • 3 Surefire Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These fast-paced stocks have the catalysts and intangibles necessary to quintuple investors' money by the end of the decade.

  • Why SoFi Technologies Plunged 35.2% in April

    SoFi cut its guidance at the beginning of the month as the student loan moratorium was pushed out further.

  • 11 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend aristocrat stocks to buy heading into recession. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Dividend Aristocrat Stocks To Buy Heading Into Recession. A recession refers to a downward trajectory in productivity, employment, household spending, and overall economic activity. In an attempt […]

  • This Is Why InMode Stock Fell 32% in April

    Shares of medical device company InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) fell 32% in April, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On April 11, the company gave encouraging preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2022. Oddly enough, prominent analysts applauded the Q1 results from InMode but lowered their expectations for the stock nevertheless.

  • Bitcoin Prices Keep Plunging With No Sign of Stopping. Where the Bottom May Be.

    In the near term, volatility in cryptocurrencies is expected to continue, and a turnaround may not be coming anytime soon.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Plummeted 27% in April

    After bounding higher in March, shares of fuel cell specialist Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reversed course and headed lower in April, falling 26.5% -- far sharper than the 8.8% loss in the S&P 500, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. For hydrogen investors hoping the fuel cell stock could power growth in their portfolios, the precipitous decline in Plug Power's stock may have been shocking -- especially since the company didn't report any especially egregious news last month. Working to occupy an increasingly more prominent position in the hydrogen economy, Plug Power is positioning itself to grow significantly in the coming years.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Snowflake Inc.'s (NYSE:SNOW) 48% Undervaluation?

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Snowflake Inc. ( NYSE:SNOW ) by taking the expected...

  • Rivian Tumbles After Report of Ford Share Sale at a Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. sank 17% in U.S. premarket trading after a media report that Ford Motor Co. is selling 8 million of its shares in the electric-pickup maker at a discount.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Tumble, Bond Curve Steepens Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russi

  • Everything About MP Materials Is Up Triple-Digits

    CO2 levels in the atmosphere hit an all-time high (since humans started taking measurements, at least) of 420 parts per million in April, as The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday -- and that's probably bad news for global warming. Rare earths, such as the neodymium and praseodymium that MP mines, are essential for the manufacture of rare earth magnets that drive the electric motors powering most electric vehicles (EVs) today -- and that, advocates hope, will help solve the climate crisis tomorrow. It makes sense then that with EV sales surging around the world, sales at MP Materials would be surging as well.

  • 2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy During a Recession

    The market downdraft continues to pull down the tech sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 1,000 points the other day, a 1.4% drop, but it caused the tech-laden Nasdaq 100 to plummet over 2%, putting virtually every single one of its components in the red. After a 30-year bull run that saw the Nasdaq 100 index gain nearly 4,000%, the tech benchmark could be heading for a deeper run south.