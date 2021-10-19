U.S. markets open in 7 hours 31 minutes

Cyber insurer BOXX Insurance and cybersecurity firm Asceris announce partnership

·2 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - BOXX Insurance, the Toronto-based fast-growing cyber insurtech, is pleased to announce a new partnership with security consulting firm Asceris.

The partnership was confirmed at the recent NetDilligence Cyber Risk Summit in Santa Monica, and follows BOXX's announcements that it closed its Series A financing round and is expanding to the US.

Under BOXX's Hackbusters banner, the Asceris partnership will add to BOXX's incident response capabilities. BOXX's new service with Asceris includes 24/7 incident response and new services that have been customized for BOXX's consumer and employee benefit clients. With this partnership, Asceris will provide BOXX clients with a seamless escalation from suspected incident to full Incident Response and Forensics support.

Said Vishal Kundi, CEO & Co-founder of BOXX: "Too often, we see individuals and families struggle to know how to stay ahead of threats, really panic in the event of an incident and then suffer the ignominy of being severely out of pocket. BOXX solves all three problems in one integrated product."

The collaboration with Asceris will fuel BOXX's mission to become a leader in personal cyber insurance. It follows BOXX's global partnership with Consumer Privacy and Security specialist AURA. "By leveraging such partnerships, BOXX is able to craft meaningful propositions for consumers and boost their confidence to avail of all the good things digital can provide," Kundi said.

Anthony Hess, CEO at Asceris and former executive at CFC Underwriting and the Big 4 consulting firm KPMG, commented: "Consumers continue to struggle to know how to address cyber risk. The threats are constantly evolving, so in addition to being more secure and better prepared, consumers need to have timely access to the right expertise in case the worst happens. BOXX delivers on all of these requirements. Their innovative business model combined with their global reach provides them with an exceptional ability to strengthen cyber defenses and reduce the impact of cyber events. Asceris is excited to work with BOXX and we look forward to a long relationship and the opportunities this partnership brings."

Hess added: "We were really attracted to BOXX's laser focus on values and their mission to help individuals and families be better secured and prepared. We share their philosophy of 'simplicity wins'. We believe BOXX's integration of our incident response capabilities into their Hackbusters response model will add significant assurance and support to BOXX customers and partners."

About BOXX Insurance
BOXX Insurance Inc. helps businesses, individuals and families insure and defend against cyber threats. BOXX Insurance Inc. is privately-held with headquarters in Toronto, Canada. www.boxxinsurance.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyber-insurer-boxx-insurance-and-cybersecurity-firm-asceris-announce-partnership-301402709.html

SOURCE BOXX Insurance

