All the Cyber Monday Camera Deals You Want and More!

Chris Gampat
·3 min read

It’s Cyber Monday! We’re rounding up the Cyber Monday Camera Deals for 2021 right here. And there’s so much more too. Want lenses? We’ve got them. Flashes and camera bags? Those are all here too. Some of these are exclusive discounts too! Be sure to dive in!

The Phoblographer’s Cheap Photo deals posts are designed to focus on giving you some of the best deals on photography gear we find. We spend a literal business day researching the most attractive camera deals, lens price drops, and all other sales we can find. Some of the gear is brand. But other times we’ll serve you used or refurbished products at good prices. Our Cheap Photo deals are different from the Phoblographer’s thoroughly researched Feature Roundups. If we’ve tested a unit, we may link to our reviews and coverage in our Cheap Photo roundups. With our feature roundups, we’re guaranteed to have used the product — often exhaustively. The site may receive affiliate commission payments if you make a purchase. These help us keep the staff fairly compensated, the server bill paid, and us continually delivering content.

Canon

  • The Canon EOS R is enjoying $200 off in various configurations. It’s genuinely one of those cameras you shouldn’t sleep on.

  • The Canon EOS RP is also being discounted.

  • The Canon EOS M50 II has a discount.

Nikon

Ending 11/30/2021

Z5 Body

$400 Instant Savings $999.95

Z5 24-50mm kit

$400 Instant Savings $1299.95

Z5 24-200mm kit

$400 Instant Savings $1799.95

Z 40mm f2

$30 Instant Savings $269.95

AF-S 500mm f5.6E PF ED

$300 Instant Savings $3,299.95

AF-S VR16-35mm f4G

$300 Instant Savings $799.95

DX AF-S 18-300 3.5-6.3G ED VR

$70 Instant Savings $629.95

AF-S 24-70mm f2.8E ED VR

$500 Instant Savings $1,599.95

AF-S 200-500mm f5.6E VR

$300 Instant Savings $1,099.95

D850

$300 Instant Savings $2699.95

Sony

Check out the featured deals in the Sony Store on Amazon!

Fujifilm

These Instant Rebates last from November 22nd 2021 until December 26th 2021.

Panasonic

The Panasonic S5 is enjoying a solid rebate of $300 off. This rebate lasts only until December 4th, so you’ll have to act soon.

Olympus

Expires December 5th. 

The Olympus store on Amazon has all the deals you want and need.

Tamron

These Tamron Lens savings start 11/15/21 and run through 1/2/22.

Godox

Black Friday Deals on Godox Camera Flash, Ending December 1st

Morally Toxic by 3 Legged Thing

Who: The folks over at Morally Toxic (made by 3 Legged Thing) are having instant savings on their new camera bags!

What: Take 20% off the Onyx Morally Toxic Valkyrie LargeValkyrie MediumWraith Large, and Wraith Medium.

When: This is a short-lived flash sale. November 22nd to November 29th 2021

Where: Check out our links for the Onyx Morally Toxic Valkyrie LargeValkyrie MediumWraith Large, and Wraith Medium.

How: After heading to the according listing and adding the product to your cart, check out as normal. When you get to the payment portion, there’s a little area to insert our special code. Type in promo code 20MTPHOB to take 20% off your purchase.

Lensbaby

Reader Exclusive Deal: Lensbaby currently has 15% off across the board on all products at their store. But if you use our links to their store and enter promo code phoblog you’ll get an extra 10% off, totaling to 25% off their products.

