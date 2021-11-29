Cyber Monday deals are here—save $50 on Apple's noise-canceling Beats Studio Buds

Get Beats Studio Buds for $50 off on Cyber Monday 2021.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you want a light and comfy pair of earbuds that will sound great and adequately block out all outside world noise, we like Apple's Beats By Dr. Dre Studio Buds. And if you missed the Black Friday deals, don't worry, these buds are still discounted to $99.95 from $149.95 (a $50 savings) for Cyber Monday 2021.

Tackle your holiday shopping with deals and expert advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting team at Reviewed.

They're on sale at various retailers, including Best Buy (for $99.99), Target (for $99.99), and Verizon (also $99.99), but the deal at Amazon is a little better than the rest. In addition to a $50 discount (saving you 33%), Amazon's doling out a $10 credit if you use the coupon code BYZPPJADUODB at checkout. Once your shipment is complete, you'll get an email with the credit.

►Cyber Monday 2021: Scammers are sending fake 'store' surveys and impersonating Amazon. Here's what to watch out for.

In our review, we praised the Beats Studio Buds for their light and ergonomic design, one-touch pairing, and fairly detailed sound for the price. They also offer solid noise-canceling and plenty of battery life—5 hours with noise-canceling and 8 hours without—plus a charging case.

If you're familiar with Apple's 3rd-generation AirPods, which are also on sale today at Amazon for $149.99 with an additional $20 off at checkout, the Beats have the same simple pairing with the addition of noise cancellation. You won't get as many charges out of your case with the Beats, but they're also notably cheaper right now.

There's plenty of other Cyber Monday deals to find, too. Check even more things off your holiday shopping list and save big with sales across top retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Samsung.

Story continues

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Cyber Monday 2021: Save on Apple's noise-canceling Beats Studio Buds