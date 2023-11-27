Cyber Monday deals: The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is $80 off at Amazon

The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro has dropped to a record low of $320 as part of a Cyber Monday sale that includes significant discounts on many of the company's appliances. The air fryer is typically available for $400. Breville's products tend to be on the pricier side and they don’t go on sale often. So, if you’re a Breville aficionado or haven’t been able to find an entry point into its wares until now, this looks like a good opportunity to snap up a device or two.

This model is our pick for the best multi-purpose air fryer . Sure, it's a capable air fryer, but it's so much more than that. In a pinch, it can act as a second oven, which could be very useful if family and/or friends are coming to your place for the holidays. The appliance has a number of other functions, such as toasting, broiling, baking, pizza baking, dehydration, slow cooking and proofing.

The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is large enough to accommodate a 14-pound turkey or a five-quart Dutch oven. There's enough space for a 9 x 13-inch pan too.

On the downside, the "Smart" part of the product's name is a slight misnomer. You can't control or monitor it it using an app. Instead, Breville says the device employs algorithms to distribute power as needed between six independent quartz elements to foster an ideal cooking environment. It uses sensors and temperature control to detect and eliminate cold spots, with the aim of delivering a precise, even cook.

If you'd prefer a model with app integration and voice assistant compatibility, you can opt for Breville's Joule Oven Air Fryer Pro, which is also on sale. It has dropped to $440 . With that model, you can opt to receive push notifications when your food is finished cooking. There's a companion app with guided recipes too.

