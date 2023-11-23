What is Cyber Monday and is it different from Black Friday? Everything you need to know

Arizonans are preparing for an extended weekend, commencing with a holiday on Thursday, followed by one of the largest sales events of the year on Friday, and concluding with two more days of rest on Saturday and Sunday.

Although one may think that's good enough, the excitement does not stop there. An extra dose of deals and offers emerges on the following Monday, dubbed Cyber Monday.

Here's a guide to the best deals you can get and what you need to know on Cyber Monday.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the Monday following Black Friday. In other words, the Monday following the fourth Friday of November.

This year, Cyber Monday falls on Nov. 27. The date varies between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2, depending on the year.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is the most significant online shopping event of the year, in which stores offer deals and promotions on their websites, apps, or other virtual platforms.

What makes Cyber Monday special is that it was intended to be an online alternative to alleviate the large crowds on Black Friday, originally reserved for in-store promotions. However, the line between the two days has blurred in recent years as more stores began to offer online deals days in advance of Black Friday, a trend that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While it is true that many stores begin offering price specials starting in mid-November, Cyber Monday typically still marks a hard end for most deals. So, Cyber Monday remains a good option for those who prefer to shop from home and in their pajamas, providing a last chance to secure significant savings offered by many brands.

Time to shop: Here are the stores open on Thanksgiving, Black Friday in the Phoenix area

Cyber Monday vs. Black Friday

Originally, stores used to reserve Black Friday deals for in-store purchases, and then follow with more price specials online to give customers a second chance to find discounted items on their wish list.

The two days seem to have started to blend together as a result of retailers' efforts to offer earlier deals. Yet, many brands still offer exclusive deals reserved for each shopping event.

Story continues

In general, Black Friday tends to have better deals for more expensive purchases like TVs or mattresses, while Cyber Monday offers greater savings on items such as small appliances, beauty products or clothing.

However, this is not a rule that is followed by all brands every year, so it's difficult to predict which day will offer the best deals. Since the most-wanted products typically sell out fast, shoppers should try to buy their must-have items as they see them and keep an eye on their favorite stores' offers for each event.

Who has the best Cyber Monday deals?

Some of the brands that are expected to have large, exclusive deals on Cyber Monday are Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy. Here is a roundup of some of the deals you can find.

Walmart: Cyber Monday sales at Walmart are set to start on Sunday, Nov. 26. During both the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, you can score incredible deals on smart TVs, Dyson vacuums, seasonal items, and more.

Amazon : The mega retailer is famous for offering best-of-web pricing on hot items, like Apple AirPods Pro, Revlon hair tools, and LG smart screens.

Best Buy: Best Buy always has incredible tech and home appliance deals, especially on Cyber Monday. Expect to see deals on kitchen appliances, smart TVs, headphones, gaming consoles, and much more this November.

Lululemon: During Cyber Monday 2022, the retailer had incredible specials on its cult-favorite leggings, joggers, tanks, and belt bags with plenty of ways to cut costs. Similar offers on activewear collections were expected to come out this year.

Samsung: Cyber Monday is the perfect time to invest in the brand's best-selling gadgets without breaking the bank. This Cyber Monday was expected to bring discounts on Samsung smart TVs, Bespoke refrigerators, Galaxy smartphones, smartwatches, and tablets.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: When is Cyber Monday? Your shopping guide for the best deals