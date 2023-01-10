U.S. markets open in 4 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,910.75
    -3.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,604.00
    -66.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,184.00
    -1.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,803.50
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.81
    +0.18 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.60
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0743
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.11
    +0.98 (+4.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.8650
    -0.0010 (-0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,254.17
    +3.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    408.01
    +1.71 (+0.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,704.58
    -20.36 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

Cyber security To Become A Crucial Part Of Sustainability Endeavors For Companies Globally: Astra ESG Solutions

·7 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An uptake in high-profile data breaches and the exponential rise in digitization have redefined the dynamics in the cybersecurity industry. Stakeholders have become cagey towards data management practices and cybersecurity vulnerabilities. Lately, companies have started reporting on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance, largely spurred by public opinion, regulatory requirements and soaring demand from stakeholders. ESG-focused businesses and organizational practices are expected to gain ground to maintain and achieve cyber resilience. With sectors such as fintech companies, oil and gas, financial services, public utilities and retail under immense pressure from the board of directors, investors and other stakeholders to be more transparent, industry players are expected to bank on sustainability.

Incorporating factors beyond financial into assessments of company performance have become paramount amidst a surge in cyberattacks. For instance, in November 2022, Microsoft reportedly blamed a Russian GRU hacking group for cyberattacks on transportation and other logistics industries in Poland and Ukraine. Moreover, surging cybercrime costs, such as lost productivity, destruction and damage of data, intellectual property theft, post-attack disruption, fraud, embezzlement and stolen money, have compelled stakeholders to rethink their strategies. Cybersecurity Ventures states global cybercrime costs could touch USD 10.5 trillion annually by 2025. World Economic Forum's Global Risks Perception Survey 2021-2022 listed environmental risks as the five most critical long-term threats.

Discover more regarding the practices and strategies being implemented by industry participants in the Cyber Security Industry ESG Thematic Report, 2023, published by Astra ESG Solutions

Notably, stakeholders are likely to foster ESG reporting practices to bolster transparency as cyber resilience has become a force to reckon with to augment sustainable earnings. Potential stakeholders envisage a sustainability portfolio as the top agenda amidst issues, including climate change and anti-corruption. Industry players are slated to keep ESG goals at the forefront for an expedition of inclusion, fairness and equitable access to opportunities and ensuring a regenerative and sustainable future.

Cisco Emphasizes Environmental Stewardship to Tap into the Growth Potentials

Cybersecurity firms have reinforced their position in the global landscape with an increased focus on the ESG pillars. Notably, environmental stewardship has come to the fore to steer the protection and responsible use of the natural environment sustainably. For instance, Cisco is guided by its corporate Environmental Policy and ISO 14001 Environmental Management System (EMS). The company had 30 sites with ISO 14001 certification in the fiscal year 2021. In April 2021, Cisco announced it would be infusing USD 100 million to address the climate crisis and help reverse the climate change impact over ten years.

Furthermore, in the fiscal year 2022, it rolled out the Environmental Sustainability Specialization (ESS) to help channel partners promote product takeback, educate customers, boost their sustainability practices and move to circular business models. During the same period, the company came up with Cisco Green Pay to assist customers in building an environmentally friendly technology strategy to attain ESG goals. It has also furthered its investments in state-of-the-art technology to help users leverage grid decarbonization, monitor grid reliability, water and transportation systems and bolster the workplace. The U.S.-based company remained instrumental in leveraging employees to work from home with AnyConnect VPN, WebEx by Cisco and TelePresence.

Social Performance Gains Ground with McAfee Propelling ESG Profile

With cybercrime-as-a-service becoming pervasive, cybersecurity has become an invaluable part of the ESG for companies, regulators, investors and consumers. The high number of incidents has propelled the need for optimized security operations and a strong social pillar. For instance, Fortinet is gearing to train 1 million people in cybersecurity by 2026. It cashed in on advanced technologies, such as machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning to propel the design and growth of cybersecurity solutions and services.

In addition, pay parity has garnered headlines amidst growing women's participation in the corporate world and surging role in the global economy. To illustrate, in April 2022, McAfee celebrated three years of maintaining pay parity and claimed to be the first cybersecurity company to attain the policy. Besides, the representation of women was pegged at around 30.9% in 2021, up from 27.6% in the preceding year. The company has also upped its focus on diversity as 16.3% of new hires in the U.S. were underrepresented professionals (Black, American Indian, Hispanic / Latinx, multiracial and Pacific Islande) in 2021.

Get more insights about how key industry participants like Cisco Systems, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, McAfee, Inc., Broadcom, and Trend Micro Inc are identifying, analyzing and mitigating ESG risks and ensuring compliance

Companies have fueled their efforts to set audacious goals to communicate the company's development transparently, boost women's participation and design long-term sustainable programs that address social impact. To illustrate, around 31% of external hires for VP and above positions in Palo Alto Networks identify themselves as women. Besides, 78% of leadership teams have diverse representation and the company aims for 100% diversity by 2025. The company also bolstered safety in a hybrid work environment. In July 2022, Palo Alto Networks underpinned its Global Security and Safety team by hiring a Senior Global Environmental Health & Safety Manager. It has also underscored its position in the human rights field with "industry best practices" to analyze risks for cases of human rights violations in the supply chain.

Broadcom Fosters Governance Portfolio

Well-established companies are gearing to propel their ESG performance with a bullish approach toward governance policies. Stakeholders, stockholders and employees are expected to focus on the corporate governance framework for accountability and transparency. Prominently, in February 2021, Broadcom adopted the name Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance Committee (NESG Committee), doing away with the term "Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee." The company found in its 2021 Employee Ethical Culture Survey that 96.1% of employees were acquainted with the efforts of the compliance and ethics function.

It also expedited compliance training as it noted that more than 99% of its employees completed the course in 2021. During this period, it rolled out the Global Compliance Ambassador program to solidify compliance culture. In essence, the U.S.-based company listed corporate governance, cybersecurity and data privacy, ethics and integrity and product quality in its 2021 ESG priorities.

Is your business one of participants of the global cyber security industry? Contact us for focused consultation around ESG Investing, and help you build sustainable business practices.

Key players are leaving to stone unturned to underscore social responsibilities and provide avenues of growth to stakeholders. In doing so, the Board of Directors at Fortinet established the Social Responsibility Committee to introduce the highest level of governance in CSR issues. The company uses corporate governance practices to ensure compliance with all laws and do business ethically. Besides, there has been a surge in independent directors across industry verticals as companies vie to enhance their sustainability portfolio. To illustrate, around 75% of board directors are independent at Palo Alto Networks, while approximately 50% of BoD are diverse with different race, gender, nationality or ethnicity. In the fiscal year 2022, the company established a Security Committee of the Board to boost oversight about security issues, such as cybersecurity.

The competitive landscape alludes to an increased focus on cybersecurity leaders emphasizing innovations and technological advancements. Forward-looking companies and governments are poised to foster their ESG practices to keep abreast with the trend. In October 2022, the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) joined forces with the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the interagency community to release cross-sector Cybersecurity Performance Goals (CPGs). Meanwhile, in 2021, Fortinet has a dedicated Human Rights Policy to propel ethical business and responsible product use.

Browse more ESG Thematic Reports from the Technology Sector, published by Astra - ESG Solutions

About Astra – ESG Solutions By Grand View Research

Astra is the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) arm of Grand View Research Inc. - a global market research publishing & management consulting firm.

Astra offers comprehensive ESG thematic assessment & scores across diverse impact & socially responsible investment topics, including both public and private companies along with intuitive dashboards. Our ESG solutions are powered by robust fundamental & alternative information. Astra specializes in consulting services that equip corporates and the investment community with the in-depth ESG research and actionable insight they need to support their bottom lines and their values. We have supported our clients across diverse ESG consulting projects & advisory services, including climate strategies & assessment, ESG benchmarking, stakeholder engagement programs, active ownership, developing ESG investment strategies, ESG data services, build corporate sustainability reports. Astra team includes a pool of industry experts and ESG enthusiasts who possess extensive end-end ESG research and consulting experience at a global level.

For more ESG Thematic reports, please visit Astra ESG Solutions, powered by Grand View Research

Need expert consultation around identifying, analyzing and creating a plan to mitigate ESG risks related to your business? Share your concerns and queries, we can help!

Contact:

Michelle
Sales Specialist, USA
Astra ESG Solutions - Powered by Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: 1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Web: https://astra.grandviewresearch.com/
Email: astra.esg@grandviewesearch.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/astra-esg-solutions/

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyber-security-to-become-a-crucial-part-of-sustainability-endeavors-for-companies-globally-astra-esg-solutions-301717550.html

SOURCE Astra ESG Solutions

Recommended Stories

  • World’s Biggest Chipmaker TSMC Misses Sales Forecasts as Demand Wanes

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. recorded its first quarterly revenue miss in two years, signaling the global decline in electronics demand is starting to catch up with the chip giant.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Insp

  • ‘Too Cheap to Ignore’: J.P. Morgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Rebound in 2023

    We are yet to find out what lies in store for the stock market in 2023. However, we do know that the previous year was one of the worst ever, with the S&P 500 putting in its 7th most abject annual performance since 1929. Whichever way you look at it, then, most investors did not enjoy the past 12 months’ market action. One positive takeaway, however, is that the overall bearish trend has driven share prices down across the board and that has left some stocks at levels that are now just too cheap

  • Dow Jones Reverses Lower Ahead Of Powell Speech; 7 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech. The Dow Jones Industrial Average reversed lower Monday.

  • Stocks in Europe Drop After Hawkish Fed Comments: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks fell and Wall Street equity futures were steady as investors weighed hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials and looked toward the release of US inflation data due on Thursday for clarity on the trajectory for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mar

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Stock Is Breaking Out

    For its part, Berkshire Hathaway has seen its shares outperform the S&P 500. Now, despite the recent underperformance of Apple -- Berkshire's largest position -- shares of Berkshire Hathaway are trying to break out. Before we dive into the setup, notice how Berkshire stock was hitting all-time highs in late March.

  • 4 More REITs Trading Below Book Value And Paying Dividends

    The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) all trade below their book value, and each one pays a dividend. If the Federal Reserve ever makes the pivot back to lowering interest rates, REITs such as these may be of interest to patient investors. While the wait continues for a change in the rate environment, an investor continues to receive a dividend. That’s the idea, anyway. It may or may not work out that way, but for those interested, here are the REITs: Medical Properties Trust Inc.

  • Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back

    The SECURE 2.0 Act, signed by President Biden in December 2022, includes dozens of changes to provisions related to tax-advantaged retirement accounts. Among the most important changes is a provision, which took effect Jan. 1 of this year, that delays … Continue reading → The post Your Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) Have Officially Been Pushed Back appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why AMD, Intel, and Nvidia Stocks Popped Monday

    Certain semiconductor stocks do look attractive at their present prices. Intel stock, for example, costs less than 9 times trailing earnings currently. AMD and Nvidia, at 39 times and 60 times trailing earnings, respectively, may not be objectively cheap, but they are at least about 50% cheap-er than what they were selling for a year ago.

  • These 15 Dividend Aristocrat stocks have been the best income builders

    DEEP DIVE The S&P Dividend Aristocrats deserve more coverage. Those are companies that have raised their dividend payouts consistently over the years — they’re dividend royalty, as it were. As a group, they have performed well in the long term.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Got Mashed on Monday

    Specialty tech stock Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) didn't have such a special start to the trading week. Apparently, that customer is none other than Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). On Monday, Bloomberg reported that Apple will replace third-party components in its iPhones and iPads with its own goods.

  • Stocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A rally in stocks fizzled out after two Federal Reserve officials signaled that interest rates could top 5%, throwing some cold water on traders who saw a peak below that mark.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After S

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and ChargePoint Shares Jumped Today

    U.S.-based electric vehicle (EV) company stocks took off today after what had been a relatively rough start to 2023. After the first week of the year, stocks of EV makers Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) along with charging network company ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) were down between 5% and 11%. Lucid and ChargePoint stocks were up 7% and 13.6%, respectively, at that time.

  • Billionaire Leon Cooperman Says the Bear Market Is Expected to Continue in 2023 — Here Are 2 ‘Safe Haven’ Stocks That Analysts Like

    Feeling optimistic the new year will usher in a change in stock market dynamics and shift sentiment from bear to bull? Well, Leon Cooperman has some bad news for you. The billionaire investor has been a fully-fledged bear for a while now and 2023 has done little to change his stance. "Anybody looking for a new bull market any time soon is looking the wrong way,” Cooperman said. In fact, Cooperman thinks there’s only a 5% chance the S&P 500 sees out 2023 above the 4,400 mark (up 13% from current

  • VALE S.A. (VALE) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $17.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.79% move from the prior day.

  • Are BABA and NIO Stocks a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    China eased back on its harsh COVID restrictions, the lockdowns and the travel quarantines, and that nation’s stock markets jumped, rising some 40% from their recent low points. The bullish sentiment in the world’s largest country – and second largest economy – was infectious, and the MSCI Asia Pacific Index is up some 20% from its October low. In fact, the Asian benchmark has outperformed the S&P 500 in the first week of 2023. What this means, at the bottom line, is that Chinese stocks are look

  • Microsoft in talks to invest $10 billion in ChatGPT owner -Semafor

    The funding includes other venture firms and deal documents were sent to prospective investors in recent weeks, with the aim to close the round by the end of 2022, the report said. Microsoft declined to comment, while OpenAI did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. This follows a Wall Street Journal report that said OpenAI was in talks to sell existing shares at a roughly $29 billion valuation, with venture capital firms such as Thrive Capital and Founders Fund buying shares from existing shareholders.

  • 15 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we take a look at the 15 best growth stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more of the best growth stocks, go directly to 5 Best Growth Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. In a report titled “2023 Long-Term Capital Market Assumptions” JPMorgan mentioned some reasons […]

  • This mining stock could be worth its weight in gold

    Regular readers may cringe at seeing a gold miner at the top of this column after earlier unsuccessful stabs at the industry with Avesoro Resources, subsequently acquired and delisted; Resolute Mining, which languishes miles below our entry price in October 2019; and Centamin, which we cover below.

  • ‘Impending Recession Will Be Shallow and Short’: Evercore Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street experts for guidance, namely Julian Emanuel, Evercore ISI Chief Equity & Quantitative Strategist. Emanuel sees clues for an impending downturn, pointing out that the last market trough, this past fall, came before overall economic indicators turned south. In his words, “[No] bear market has ever bottomed before the recession started. So from that perspective, we don't think Oc

  • Here's Why Snowflake Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) were up about 10% as of 2:15 p.m. ET on Monday, after an analyst had some positive things to say about this investment opportunity. Technically speaking, Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin lowered the price target for Snowflake stock from $200 per share to $194 per share, according to The Fly. In other words, Bracelin's price target takes negatives into consideration and still implies roughly 56% upside from where Snowflake stock traded before this morning's jump.