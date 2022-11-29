U.S. markets open in 4 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,977.75
    +7.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,882.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,658.75
    +42.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.40
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.84
    +1.60 (+2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.50
    +13.20 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    21.43
    +0.31 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0384
    +0.0040 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.28
    +1.78 (+8.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2010
    +0.0045 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.0800
    -0.8210 (-0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,505.15
    +294.90 (+1.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.85
    +9.56 (+2.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,514.36
    +40.34 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.84
    -134.99 (-0.48%)
     

Cyber Security in BFSI Market to Reach $214.5 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 18.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·6 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Growing adoption of digitalization in the BFSI sector, rise in the IoT & BYOD trends, increased adoption of mobile device applications and platforms, and surge in threats in the BFSI sector propel the global cyber security in BFSI market.

Portland, OR , Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Cyber Security in BFSI Market by Component (Solution, Services), by Deployment Model (On premise, Cloud), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.” According to the report, the global cyber security in BFSI industry generated $39.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $214.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 18.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Download Free Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4382

Drivers and Opportunities

Increase in adoption of digitalization in the BFSI sector, rise in the IoT & BYOD trends, surge in physical & virtual threats in the BFSI sector, and an increase in the adoption of mobile device applications and platforms to drive the growth of the global cyber security in BFSI market. However, high cost and other issues associated with the execution of technical security measures hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, the rise in need for monitoring security and management services for enhancing banking operations and surging need for effectively managing larger risk in banks will present new opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of cyber security in BFSI market, due to the rise in number of smartphone users, increase in adoption of connected devices, and the rapidly growing e-commerce industry.

  • Moreover, during the pandemic, the cyber security in BFSI sector adopted & invested in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and blockchain technology to deal with new directives & regulations.

The solution segment to maintain the lion’s share during the forecast period

Based on component, the solution segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to two-thirds of the global cyber security in BFSI market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to a rise in need for security and management services to enhance banking operations. On the other hand, the services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in the demand for data breach detection service to detect the cloud data breach in the BFSI sector.

The cloud segment to maintain its dominance during the forecast period

Based on deployment model, the on premise segment held the largest share of more than half of the global cyber security in BFSI market in 2021, owing to the increased need for securing critical data in on-premise data centers from cyberattacks and monitor the influx of data within the organization. However, the cloud segment is expected to maintain dominance in terms of revenue and witness the fastest CAGR of 20.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increased use of mobile devices and the surge in the demand for scalable and agile solutions to monitor and give data access to cloud users.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4382

The SMEs segment to maintain the fastest growth during the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share of more than three-fifths of the global cyber security in BFSI market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the surge in the adoption of cyber security solutions by large enterprise for mitigating the risk of cyberattacks. However, the SMEs segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 20.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to an increase in data theft and monitoring system architecture among SMEs to overcome the risk of cyberattacks.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, capturing nearly one-third of the global cyber security in BFSI market. This is due to the rise in awareness regarding data security among banks, insurance firms, and financial institutions, and rise in number of cyberattacks. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is projected to maintain its leadership status in terms of revenue and manifest the fastest CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of new technologies such as AI & blockchain and robotics process in this region. The report also analyzes the Europe and LAMEA markets.

Leading Market Players

  • Cisco Systems

  • IBM Corporation

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • BAE Systems plc

  • Check Point Software Technologies

  • DXC Technology

  • Trend Micro Inc.

  • FireEye Inc.

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • MacAfee Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global cyber security in BFSI market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Buy this Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/fbd87befc56fd0f9a654351dfc58e827

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/information-and-communication-technology-and-media Follow Us on Blog: https://www.technologyplz.com/


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Patience Pays Off’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Loads Up on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Investors looking for a guiding hand to steer them safely through the current hazardous stock market landscape could do worse than listen to what billionaire Ken Fisher has to say. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion. So, for those getting restless from 2022’s unrelenting bear, Fisher has some very simple advice: "Th

  • Cathie Wood Has Bet Big On These 10 Stocks; Here's How They're Performing

    Cathie Wood makes big bets on potential huge winners. But Ark Invest's top 10 holdings, including Tesla and Roku, have tumbled in 2022.

  • Analysts love these energy stocks — and give one upside of more than 60%

    Energy is everywhere, in everything we do; we can’t avoid it. The sheer ubiquity of the sector is one major factor drawing investors to it. After all, energy companies will always be able to find customers for their products, and will never lack for sales. Energy companies have also been seen as a hedge against inflation. The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 energy index up 61% year-to-date. So the question for investors is, do energy stocks have more room to run? A

  • Why Taiwan Semiconductor, Intel, and Qualcomm Fell Today

    Shares of leading semiconductor companies Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) all fell today, declining 2.9%, 2.6%, and 3.6%, respectively, as of 3:37 p.m. ET. First, widespread protests in China over COVID-19 restrictions erupted this past weekend, putting pressure on any stock with exposure to China or products made there. Second, a report from a leading tech industry research company predicted a bigger decline in overall semiconductor revenue next year than it had forecast just four months ago.

  • It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Nio Shares Are Higher Today, Despite China Angst

    Some investors are focusing on the fact that the EV stock is at the lowest level in more than two years.

  • 3 REITs With Massive Dividend Yields

    Income investors dream of buying stocks whose companies have solid business models and fundamentals, but because of temporary market conditions, the shares have ultra-high yields. When markets sell off as a whole those dreams may come true, but other times dreams turn into nightmares if poor earnings cause dividends to be cut and share prices to tumble even further. Take a look at three real estate investment trusts (REITs) with massive dividend yields and decipher whether they are likely to rew

  • 10 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 Robinhood stocks to buy that are too cheap to ignore. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Robinhood Stocks To Buy That Are Too Cheap To Ignore. Robinhood, a commission-free stock trading and investing company, has […]

  • Stocks Climb, Dollar Fades as China Turmoil Eases: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures pointed to a moderately stronger open on Wall Street as speculation mounted that unrest in Chinese cities over Covid restrictions would force authorities to move faster in loosening the curbs. Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapWhil

  • ‘We see major stock markets plunging 25% from levels somewhat above today’s,’ Deutsche Bank says

    Deutsche Bank researchers are the latest analysts to put a 25% decline in equities on the map, and they expect the U.S. to go into a recession by mid-2023.

  • National Grid scrambles to secure enough power to keep lights on amid nuclear fleet outage

    National Grid has narrowly avoided activating its emergency blackout plan for the first time this winter as low wind speeds and nuclear outages push supply closer to the danger zone.

  • Louis Navellier’s Top 10 Stock Picks for Q4 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stock picks from Louis Navellier. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out Louis Navellier’s Top 5 Stock Picks for Q4 2022. Louis Navellier, the author of a BusinessWeek best-seller, “The Little Book That Makes You Rich”, is the founder and chairman of […]

  • Yardeni Says Curve Inversion Shows Bonds, Stocks Have Bottomed

    (Bloomberg) -- The inversion of the US Treasury yield curve is flashing that long-term interest rates have peaked, stocks have bottomed out and the Federal Reserve’s policy tightening is approaching its limit, according to Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research Inc.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woe

  • FTX Collapse: Bankman-Fried Will Receive Zero Dollars

    On the morning of November 8, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX and Alameda Research, a hedge fund that also trades in cryptocurrencies, was a billionaire. The 30-year-old former trader was the institutional face of the crypto space, nicknamed "SBF" by his initials. Bankman-Fried was a god in the crypto sphere.

  • 10 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

    In this article, we will discuss the best dividend stocks according to hedge funds with over 5% yield. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read 5 Best 5% Dividend Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The current stock market situation has […]

  • China EV ‘honeymoon’ is ending, Jefferies says; XPeng stock downgraded

    A "honeymoon stage" for electric vehicles in China is coming to an end, analysts at Jefferies said in a note Monday, highlighting EV makers BYD Auto and Li Auto as their top picks and downgrading their rating on XPeng Motors.

  • Stock market could see ‘fireworks’ through the end of the year as headwinds have ‘flipped,’ Fundstrat’s Tom Lee says

    Several headwinds that pummeled the stock market in 2022 have turned into tailwinds, setting the stage for a rally in U.S. equities heading into year-end, according to Tom Lee of Fundstrat Global Advisors.

  • Warren Buffett Gains Ground as Elon Musk Stumbles

    Warren Buffett's net worth has risen by over a billion dollars so far in 2022, a performance that far outpaces many tech giant CEOs such as Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos. Buffett's net worth had risen to $110 billion as of Nov. 28, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The gain, in a brutal year for stocks, has helped Buffett close the gap with Musk, the world's richest man, who is now running Twitter and electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla .

  • Has AMD Replaced Nvidia as a Top Semiconductor Company?

    Although AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have different product lines, they still compete against each other in some offerings. As a result, the two are often compared, with Nvidia often coming out as the better company up until a few months ago. Now, the conversation has switched as Nvidia's execution has been disappointing over the past few quarters.

  • Oil Climbs as China Boosts Vaccinations, Investors Look to OPEC+

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as China refined its approach for dealing with Covid-19 after widespread protests against strict curbs, and investors looked ahead to an OPEC+ meeting that may see a supply cut to counter market weakness.Most Read from BloombergApple to Lose 6 Million iPhone Pros From Tumult at China PlantNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsThere’s a Job-Market Riddle at the Heart of the Next RecessionStocks Hit by Fedspeak as China Woes Boost Havens: Markets WrapWe