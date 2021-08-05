U.S. markets closed

Cyber Security Market to grow by USD 189.70 billion|Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cybersecurity market is set to grow by USD 189.70 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cyber Security Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cyber Security Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities
The cybersecurity market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increase in the use of mobile devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cyber Security Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cyber Security Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user

  • Deployment

  • Geographic

Cyber Security Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the cybersecurity market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., McAfee LLC, The Boeing Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., and Trend Micro Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Cyber Security Market size

  • Cyber Security Market trends

  • Cyber Security Market industry analysis

The increase in the use of mobile devices will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of deployment will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cybersecurity market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cyber Security Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist cybersecurity market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cybersecurity market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cybersecurity market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cybersecurity market vendors

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global E-Mail Encryption Market- The e-mail encryption market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, government, and others), solution (secure e-mail gateways and software), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market- The disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market is segmented by deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • On-premises solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cloud-based solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Volume drivers – Demand led growth

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AO Kaspersky Lab

  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Fortinet Inc.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • Lockheed Martin Corp.

  • McAfee LLC

  • The Boeing Co.

  • Trend Micro Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/cyber-security-market-industry-analysis

