Cyber Security Market to grow by USD 189.70 billion|Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cybersecurity market is set to grow by USD 189.70 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cyber Security Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Technavio reports offer customer landscape matrix and vendor landscape analysis that assists global businesses to obtain growth opportunities

Download Free Sample Report

The cybersecurity market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increase in the use of mobile devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Cyber Security Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cyber Security Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Deployment

Geographic

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample:

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41448

Cyber Security Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the cybersecurity market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., McAfee LLC, The Boeing Co., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Lockheed Martin Corp., Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., and Trend Micro Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Cyber Security Market size

Cyber Security Market trends

Cyber Security Market industry analysis

The increase in the use of mobile devices will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of deployment will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Story continues

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cybersecurity market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Cyber Security Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cybersecurity market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cybersecurity market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cybersecurity market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cybersecurity market vendors

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Global E-Mail Encryption Market- The e-mail encryption market is segmented by end-user (BFSI, healthcare, government, and others), solution (secure e-mail gateways and software), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service Market- The disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market is segmented by deployment (public cloud, private cloud, and hybrid cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download FREE Sample Report

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ICT - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premises solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cloud-based solutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AO Kaspersky Lab

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

McAfee LLC

The Boeing Co.

Trend Micro Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Report link: https://www.technavio.com/report/cyber-security-market-industry-analysis

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyber-security-market-to-grow-by-usd-189-70-billiontechnavio-301348845.html

SOURCE Technavio