Cyber Security Market in North America: Cisco Systems Inc., McAfee LLC & AO Kaspersky Lab Emerge as Dominant Market Players | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Attractive Opportunities in Cyber Security Market in North America by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Cyber Security Market in North America by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 66.66 bn is expected in the cyber security market in North America during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the cyber security market in North America in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

Factors such as an increase in the use of mobile devices, and increasing IT security investments will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The cyber security market in North America is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Cyber Security Market in North America 2021-2025: Segmentation

Cyber Security Market in North America is segmented as below:

  • Deployment

  • Geography


Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample

https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70891

Cyber Security Market in North America 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the cyber security market in North America in the IT Consulting & other services industry include AO Kaspersky Lab, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Corporation Service Co., Fortinet Inc., General Dynamics Corp., McAfee LLC, and Northrop Grumman Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report also covers the following areas:

  • Cyber Security Market in North America size

  • Cyber Security Market in North America trends

  • Cyber Security Market in North America industry analysis

Market trend such as the adoption of IoT is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high cost of deployment may threaten the growth of the market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cyber security market in North America are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

Bill Splitting Apps Market Report -The bill-splitting apps market has the potential to grow by USD 203.43 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.56%. Download a free sample report.

E-Commerce Market Report -The e-commerce market size is expected to reach a value of USD 10.87 trillion, at a CAGR of 28.64%, during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report.

Cyber Security Market in North America 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the cyber security market in North America growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the cyber security market in North America size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cyber security market in North America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the cyber security market in North American vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Deployment

  • On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • AO Kaspersky Lab

  • Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

  • Broadcom Inc.

  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Corporation Service Co.

  • Fortinet Inc.

  • General Dynamics Corp.

  • McAfee LLC

  • Northrop Grumman Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations


Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.

Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cyber-security-market-in-north-america-cisco-systems-inc-mcafee-llc--ao-kaspersky-lab-emerge-as-dominant-market-players--technavio-301370493.html

SOURCE Technavio

