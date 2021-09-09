Cyber Security Market in North America: Cisco Systems Inc., McAfee LLC & AO Kaspersky Lab Emerge as Dominant Market Players | Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
According to Technavio, incremental growth of $ 66.66 bn is expected in the cyber security market in North America during 2021-2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the cyber security market in North America in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Factors such as an increase in the use of mobile devices, and increasing IT security investments will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The cyber security market in North America is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.
Cyber Security Market in North America 2021-2025: Segmentation
Cyber Security Market in North America is segmented as below:
Deployment
Geography
Cyber Security Market in North America 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the cyber security market in North America in the IT Consulting & other services industry include AO Kaspersky Lab, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., Broadcom Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Corporation Service Co., Fortinet Inc., General Dynamics Corp., McAfee LLC, and Northrop Grumman Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The report also covers the following areas:
Cyber Security Market in North America size
Cyber Security Market in North America trends
Cyber Security Market in North America industry analysis
Market trend such as the adoption of IoT is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high cost of deployment may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cyber security market in North America are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Cyber Security Market in North America 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist the cyber security market in North America growth during the next five years
Estimation of the cyber security market in North America size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the cyber security market in North America
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the cyber security market in North American vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
Market segments
Comparison by Deployment
On-premise - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Mexico - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
AO Kaspersky Lab
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.
Broadcom Inc.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Corporation Service Co.
Fortinet Inc.
General Dynamics Corp.
McAfee LLC
Northrop Grumman Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
