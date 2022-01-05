U.S. markets open in 7 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,776.50
    -7.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,627.00
    -48.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,217.50
    -58.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,260.60
    -5.90 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.01
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.40
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    22.96
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1301
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.91
    +0.31 (+1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9310
    -0.1950 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,396.98
    +23.74 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,184.67
    +13.32 (+1.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,332.16
    +30.37 (+0.10%)
     

Cyber Security Market to Reach USD 366.10 Billion by 2028; Surging Number of E-Commerce Platforms to Amplify Market Growth: Says Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read

Companies in the global cyber security market are Cisco Systems Inc. (California, U.S.), IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.), Fortinet Inc. (California, U.S.), Proofpoint Inc. (California, U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.), Palo Alto Networks Inc. (California, U.S.), Broadcom Inc. (California, U.S.), F5 Networks Inc. (Washington, U.S.), Sophos Ltd. (United Kingdom), Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.), Cybersecurity Services (Ohio, U.S.) and others

Pune, India, Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cyber security market size is anticipated to reach USD 366.10 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. The surging number of e-commerce platforms and the growing integration of machine learning, internet-of-things (IoT), and cloud are expected to boost the market's growth. Fortune Business Insights™ has presented this information in its report titled, “Cyber Security Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 153.16 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 165.78 billion in 2021.

As per the report by the European Cybersecurity Organization, the U.K. government invested nearly USD 2.30 billion in internet and network security projects for defense and research in 2020. Hence, the increasing government investments in internet security solutions to guard their confidential data and information are anticipated to stimulate market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cyber-security-market-101165

Key Players in the Global Cybersecurity Market are:

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • IBM Corporation (New York, U.S.)

  • Fortinet, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Proofpoint, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Microsoft Corporation (Washington, U.S.)

  • Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • Broadcom, Inc. (California, U.S.)

  • F5 Networks, Inc. (Washington, U.S.)

  • Sophos Ltd. (United Kingdom)

  • Oracle Corporation (California, U.S.)

  • Cybersecurity Services (Ohio, U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

12.0%

2028 Value Projection

USD 366.10 Billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 153.16 Billion

Historical Data for

2017 to 2019

No. of Pages

160

Segments covered

Size, Share, Component,Deployment Type, Enterprise Size, Geography

Growth Drivers

Rapid Adoption of Security Solutions Across Healthcare and Government Sector to Boost Demand

Rising Number of E-commerce Platforms to Drive Cyber security Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Services by Enterprises to Boost Growth

Pitfalls & Challenges

Lack of Experts and Budget Constraints for SMEs to Hinder Market Growth

COVID-19 Impact-

The global pandemic has severely impacted the global economic structure and stagnated the growth of several industries and markets. The disruptions in the supply chain networks, lack of resources, job crunches, and the short-term shutdown of production plants have negatively impacted the market’s growth. Startups and small-scale businesses have suffered the most significant impact of the humanitarian crisis. However, the demand for internet security solutions has risen astronomically in the manufacturing, government, and healthcare sectors, which have bolstered the market’s growth. The market is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/cyber-security-market-101165

Segmentation-

Based on components, the market is bifurcated into services and solutions. Based on deployment type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Based on enterprise size, the market is categorized into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. Based on industry, the market is divided into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, manufacturing, IT and telecommunications, healthcare, energy and utilities, travel and transportation, government, and others. Geographically, the market is classified into Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cyber-security-market-101165

Report Coverage-

  • The report envisions a detailed review of the mentioned market.

  • The report integrates Porters’ Five Forces Analysis for a certain market calculation.

  • It further accentuates diverse market segments; constituents, organization size, industry, deployment category, as well as others.

  • The report focuses on growth tactics for companies to paddle through COVID-19.

  • The report emphasizes on the market's competitive scenario and explicates newest industry developments, novel product presentations, fundamental market trends, and so on.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Government Investments to Foster Growth for Market

Incorporating machine learning, cloud, and internet-of-things (IoT) in internet security solutions are gaining immense popularity. Businesses are adopting IoT solutions to identify uncertain threats and activities. Moreover, cloud and big data help business to learn and explore potential risks. The increasing integration of these core technologies in advanced internet security solutions is anticipated to bolster the global market growth.

Governments of major economies such as India, France, Qatar, Canada, Germany, and others invest in advanced security solutions to secure their heaps of confidential data. The increasing investments by governments of major economies in cybersecurity solutions are anticipated to boost market growth.

Additionally, the introduction of new network security solutions by emerging and existing market players is likely to boost the market's growth. For instance, Palo Alto Networks Inc., launched Zero Trust Network Security in May 2021 to protect organizations from cyber risks.
However, a lack of trained professionals may hinder the market growth.

Regional Insights-

Growing Number of E-Commerce Platforms to Boost Growth in North America

North America is expected to emerge dominant in the global cyber security market share. The growing security solutions adoption due to increased cyberattacks and breaches is likely to stimulate the growth of the market. Additionally, the growing number of e-commerce platforms across Canada, and the U.S. are expected to complement market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to observe rapid growth due to the growing number of service providers. Additionally, the increasing government ad foreign investments in various security projects are likely to garner growth for the market.

Europe is projected to gain monumental growth in the coming years due to surging internet security projects and the increasing investments by major businesses across Spain, U.K., Italy, and others.
The Middle East and Africa are anticipated to witness considerable growth due to increasing government and private investments.

Quick Buy - Cyber Security Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101165

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Adopt Ingenious Strategies to Capture Growth

The key players emphasize developing advanced security solutions with the incorporation of emerging technologies. The vital players functioning in the market focus on organic development strategies such as extensive research and development activities for making technological advancements and introducing new security solutions to the market. Additional tactics include collaborations, partnerships, procurements, and so on, to enhance market presence. For instance, Check Point Software Technologies announced the acquisition of Cymplify in 2019 to integrate the former company’s IoT solutions.

Industry Developments-

  • February 2020: GE Healthcare introduced an AI-based network security service to connect AI, medical devices, and process management tools and help hospitals to evade It threats.

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Key Takeaways

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

  • Global Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2020

  • Key Market Insights and Strategic Recommendations

  • Companies Profiled (Covered for key 10 players only)

    • Overview

      • Key Management

      • Headquarters etc.

    • Offerings/Business Segments

    • Key Details (Subjected to data availability in public domain and/or on paid databases)

      • Employee Size

      • Key Financials

        • Past and Current Revenue

        • Geographical Share

        • Business Segment Share

    • Recent Developments

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cyber-security-market-101165

Have a look at other related reports:

Retail Analytics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Software, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), By Retail Store Type (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, and Retail Chains), By Function (Customer Management, Supply Chain Management, Merchandising, Strategy & Planning, and In-store Operations), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Data Privacy Software Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Deployment (On-Premises, and Cloud), By Application (Compliance Management, Risk Management, Reporting & Analytics, and Others), By Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs), and Large Enterprise), By Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunication, Government, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

IoT in Smart Cities Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution and Services), By Application (Smart Building, Smart Healthcare, Smart Energy, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, Smart Infrastructure, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Big Data in Manufacturing Industry Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Offering (Solution and Services), By Deployment (On Premise, Cloud-based and Hybrid), By Application (Customer Analytics, Operational Analytics, Quality Assessment, Supply chain management, Production Management, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Industry 4.0 Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Industrial Automation, Smart factory, and Industrial IoT), By Vertical (Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Oil and Gas, Aerospace and Defense, Electronics and Consumer Goods, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/cyber-security-market-9280


Recommended Stories

  • Why Hubspot, Shopify, and Snowflake All Sank on Tuesday

    A general rotation out of growth stocks and into value stocks is propelling a round of profit-taking in these long-term winners.

  • Warren Buffett is ready to ride out 2022 with these dividend stocks — 3 picks to help you prioritize safety this year

    The majority of Berkshire Hathaway’s holdings are now dividend stocks.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks for the Metaverse Revolution

    Say whatever you will about Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to change his company’s name to ‘Meta,’ but the truth is, the metaverse is coming and we can’t stop it. The expansion of the internet, and its increasing integration with virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and interactive social media and gaming, is gaining momentum. The question is not if it will be fully realized, but when. But before we get there, we need the inevitable build-out, the physical infrastructure to support the onli

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

    From 2019 to the end of 2021, the S&P 500 produced a 103% total return amid a slew of challenging events. Turning the calendar to 2022, investors might be interested in pulling in the reins and shifting toward undervalued dividend stocks that generate passive income. Here's what makes Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) two great options worth considering now.

  • Tech Stocks Got Crushed. Why the Dow Is On Fire.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on pace to outperform the Nasdaq Composite by the most in more than nine months as investors bet that the U.S. economy will continue to boom.

  • Ray Dalio Says Cash, Bonds ‘Stupid to Own’ Amid Money Printing

    (Bloomberg) -- Ray Dalio renewed his warning about holding cash and bonds on Tuesday amid the ongoing, pandemic-fueled increase in debt creation and monetization in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit by India Culture Shock“This printing of mo

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) sank 8.9% on Tuesday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index ended the day's trading session down roughly 1.3%, and Cloudflare ranked among the day's biggest large-cap technology losers. The Federal Reserve has also recently indicated that it will significantly cut back on bond purchases in the near future and that it will potentially raise interest rates three times this year, which generally points to a less-favorable backdrop for growth stocks and could lead to more volatility in the near term.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With Short Squeeze Potential

    We talk a lot about the ways to make money in the market, and there’s usually an unspoken assumption that most investing is undertaken as a positive move. It’s a move to buy into a stock, assessed as having upbeat prospects going forward, and holding on for as long as it takes to realize the gains. Warren Buffett, one of history’s great stock traders, is the exemplar of this strategy; he has said, “If you aren't thinking about owning a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for te

  • 1 Growth Stock That Could 10X in 2022

    Investors looking for that kind of gain typically speculate in riskier investments such as cryptocurrency. The stock market generally offers a more stable environment in which to grow your money. Most stocks that could possibly go 10x -- that is, gain 900% from the initial investment -- will be newly public companies that get traded up as investors get excited about their prospects.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Fell Today

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a cybersecurity company, tumbled again today on no company-specific news. Rather, the tech stock likely fell as U.S. Treasury yields rose today, which put pressure on growth stocks. Crowdstrike's stock was down by 4.8% as of 3:46 p.m. ET.

  • Why Shares of Affirm Are Falling Today

    What happened Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) lender Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) fell as much as 16% today before rebounding some in the last hour of trading when it only traded down about 11%. There does not seem to be an obvious reason behind the move.

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Could Rocket Higher in 2022

    A key clinical trial, an enormous market opportunity, and breakthrough biotechnology could drive returns for shareholders this year.

  • Want to be Uncle Sam's landlord? Earn up to 8.7% yield with these REITs that rent to the US government

    We all pay taxes, so why not get some money back?

  • What will happen during the next Bitcoin halving?

    Every Bitcoin user and miner is well-aware of the term Bitcoin halving and what it means to Bitcoin. The halving is the name for one of the most highly anticipated events in Bitcoin’s history.

  • Beyond Meat Stock Is Climbing Because ‘Beyond Fried Chicken’ Is Coming to KFC

    Shares of the meat substitute firm jumped in after-hours trading Tuesday following the announcement of KFC Beyond Fried Chicken.

  • Why Unity Software Stock Plunged 17% in December

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) plunged 17.1% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. A large portion of this drop occurred immediately after the company announced the completion of its acquisition of Weta Digital. Weta was used in making films well known for their special effects, including Avatar and the Lord of the Rings trilogy.

  • Why AMD Stock Dropped More Than 5% Today

    After starting off the new year with a healthy 4.4% share price gain Monday, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) took a turn for the worse Tuesday. It's not immediately clear what turned investors against the stock, but odds are the issue has its roots in the "2022 Product Premiere livestream" presentation that the company began Tuesday morning. "Three new AMD Radeon RX 6000S Series GPUs optimized for thin and light gaming laptops."

  • Charlie Munger’s Daily Journal Nearly Doubles Alibaba Holding

    (Bloomberg) -- Daily Journal Corp., a newspaper and software business that counts Charlie Munger as chairman, nearly doubled its holding of Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. shares in recent months. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightWHO Official Downplays Coronavirus Variant Found in FranceHow Safe Is Flying With the Omicron Variant Surging?Taiwan’s Tech Giants Are Being Hit

  • Market check: Chip stocks tumble, electric vehicle stocks pare gains

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports on the markets as the Dow extends gains, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq move lower, and certain sectors tumble.

  • Why Pfizer, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Sinking Today

    Investors seem to be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel with the COVID-19 pandemic despite the present darkness.