Cyber Security for Medical Devices Training Course (January 20, 2023)
This seminar will provide you with an understanding of cybersecurity and its increasing regulatory focus and how to embed and apply state-of-the-art security in your existing processes to deliver safe and secure products and solutions.
The impact of Cyber Security incidents on society is high, and in critical infrastructures such as healthcare, it impacts the ability for hospitals to provide care. Cybersecurity for medical devices is not just about safety, it should also protect the confidentiality, integrity and availability of systems and data.
Benefits in Attending
Gain a comprehensive overview of the EU, US and global regulations
Introduction to the various healthcare security standards and their application
Best practices on how to embed security by design in existing processes
Receive practical advice on threat modelling
Better understand security risk management and its linkage to safety management
Understand shared responsibility and the information needs
Who Should Attend:
Security, Privacy Specialists
Risk Managers and Architects
R&D, Product and Project Managers
Regulatory Affairs and Quality Managers
Healthcare IT Consultants and Auditors
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction and Welcome
Regulatory versus market expectations
Direct and indirect requirements and risks
Relationship with best practice
What is Cybersecurity?
An intro to Cybersecurity (CEO/FCO fraud, vulnerabilities, ransomware, attackers, etc.)
The different perspectives (Hospital, Policy Makers and Regulators, Manufacturers, Patients)
Cybersecurity Regulatory Overview
For the manufacturer (both medical and non-medical)
For the user (hospital)
US Focus (FDA, Bidens Executive Order on Improving the Nation's Cybersecurity)
EU Focus (MDR, MDCG Guidance and upcoming NIS2)
Global Focus (IMDRF and guidance's around the world)
Security Management Considerations
Process, People and Product
Product vs Services
Mobile apps and complex solutions
Development model (Waterfall, Agile, DevOps)
Security Standards
For processes
For products (MD and SaMD)
For health and wellness apps
For services and cloud
For hospitals
Security certifications
Security by Design
An introduction to IEC 81001-5-1:2021 Health software and health IT systems safety, effectiveness and security - Part 5-1: Security - Activities in the product life cycle
Supply chain
Secure coding
Testing
Monitoring
Coordinated vulnerability disclosure
Obsolescence/Security updates
Security Risk Management
Methodologies
Introduction to threat modeling
Relation to safety risk management
Further Security Considerations
Security in the development, manufacturing and service environments
Shared responsibility
Security information, e.g., MDS2
Interactive Discussion Q & A
Speakers
Ben Kokx
Philips
Ben Kokx joined Philips in 2001 as a software designer. He quickly moved into a new role as a product security and privacy officer and worked as such in several business and market positions. As Director Product Security within the central Philips Product Security Office, he is responsible for security related standards and regulations next for the Philips Product Security Policy and Process Framework since 2013.
Ben is a healthcare and IoT security expert who leads and participates in several industry associations and standard development organizations like ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 27, IEC ACSEC, IEC TC62/ISO TC 215, IEC TC65, ETSI TC-CYBER and others. He is the convenor of CEN/CENELEC JTC 13/WG 6 on product security. Ben is an ENISA eHealth cybersecurity expert, chairs the COCIR Cybersecurity focus group and through DITTA, participates in several public-private organizations such as the IMDRF cybersecurity workgroup.
