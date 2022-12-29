U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

Cyber Security Services Announces Plan to Be the First U.S. Cybersecurity Company to Provide Exclusive Services for Technology Distributors and Their Partners

Cyber Security Services
·2 min read

As the first U.S. cybersecurity company to provide exclusive cybersecurity, compliance, and risk management services for technology distributors and their partners, CSS is on a mission to help partners bring high-quality and cost-effective cybersecurity solutions to organizations of all sizes.

Cyber Security Company

Cyber Security Company
Cyber Security Company

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Columbus, Ohio-based cybersecurity company, Cyber Security Services (CSS), is shifting gears in 2023 to provide exclusive services for technology distributors and their partners. The new business model will open doors for value-added resellers (VARs) and technology partners to expand the portfolio of services they can offer their clients. As a distribution-only services firm, partners can be assured that CSS will never compete for the same business. The primary objective of the company will be to drive sales on behalf of their valued partners by providing high-quality services that ultimately reduce risk for the clients they serve.

CSS noted that technology partners are finding it difficult to compete with the billion-dollar cybersecurity companies on consulting engagements. With cybersecurity talent being difficult to retain, and specialists in specific areas being scarce, it is getting increasingly more difficult for small businesses to stay competitive. CSS believes their new business model will bridge that gap. The company wants partners to lean more on the distribution channels like TD Synnex for assistance with all of their clients' cybersecurity challenges. This will create a method where partners can deliver high-quality cybersecurity services at affordable rates so that they can compete with the biggest players in the industry. With top-notch project management from the distribution channel and CSS security experts ready to deliver, it is a value proposition that creates a competitive advantage for technology partners.

Cyber Security Services founder Matt Santill says, "At our core, we are a hands-on cybersecurity company. We want to do what we do best, and let our partners build upon the client relationships they've already established. The change in our business model will open new sales opportunities for partners to provide a catalog of services that they may not have in-house today. This is truly a beneficial partnership all around. It is a win for our distributors, a win for the technology partners they serve, and a win for our company." The portfolio of services include compliance services, such as SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI, GLBA, and CMMC compliance. The services also include hands-on security delivery with penetration testing, incident response, virtual CISO (vCISO), managed detection and response (MDR), risk assessments, and security product implementations.

In 2022, Cyber Security Services has completed projects for more than 15 of the Fortune 500 companies on behalf of their partners. This announcement seeks to expand upon that in 2023 by providing exclusive services for the distribution channels and their technology partners.

Contact Information:
Alison Dubsky
Strategic Accounts Manager
alison.dubsky@cybersecurityservices.com
800-390-1053

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


