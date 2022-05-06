Cyber Security: Technologies and Global Markets Report 2022: Data from 2020, Estimates for 2022 & Projections to 2024
Global Cyber Security Market
Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyber Security: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the report encompasses various technologies used in cybersecurity applications and deployment types. The market is divided on the basis of enterprise size. Applications for the market are segmented into BFSI, defense and intelligence, healthcare, retail, IT and telecommunications, government, and others, which includes the education and manufacturing sectors. The present cybersecurity market offers an opportunity to stakeholders largely because of a surge in cloud-based services and the increased use of the internet for online financial transactions.
This report highlights different solutions in the cybersecurity market, which include identity and access management (IAM), encryption, data loss protection (DLP), firewalls, antivirus and antimalware, disaster recovery, risk and compliance management, and other solutions. Other types of solutions include unified threat management (UTM), distributed denial of service mitigation and web filtering. In addition, the report offers major regional analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. The estimated and forecast market revenue considered in this report is the summation of prices for software, hardware and subscription services.
This report also offers insights on drivers, restraints and opportunities for the market, which was gathered through primary and secondary research. Strategies adopted by companies in the cybersecurity market are provided so readers can analyze ongoing trends in the market. The report provides market share analyses and key vendor profiles for the top cybersecurity companies.
COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the start of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown it created. With people relying more on technology, cyberattacks have increased. It is expected that the demand for cybersecurity solutions will increase and boost the cybersecurity market.
Report Includes
An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for cyber security technologies
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Highlights of the upcoming market potential for cyber security industry, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments
Evaluation and forecast the global cyber security market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type, solution, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry and region
Discussion of the key market dynamics (DROs) in the cyber security industry, technology updates, value chain analysis, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market
Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, major growth strategies, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues
Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Accenture PLC, Dell Technologies Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp. and Thales Group
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview and Background
Market Overview
Importance of Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity Goals
Classification of Cyberattacks
Web-Based Attacks
System-Based Attacks
Types of Cyberattacks
Active Attacks
Passive Attacks
Cybersecurity Vs. Information Security
Preventive Measures for Organizations
Mobile Device Management (Mdm)
Mobile Application Management (Mam)
Mobile Security Management (Msm)
Milestones in Cybersecurity
Life Cycle Analysis
Analysis of Computing Environment
Security Requirement
Designing Hardware and Software
Implementation of Design
Testing and Integration
Need for Cybersecurity
For Individuals
For Government
For Business Organizations
Benefits of Cybersecurity
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Market Challenges
Current Market Trends
Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)
Remote Working Cybersecurity Risks
Mobile Cybersecurity Becoming Front and Center
Regulatory Implications
Impact of Covid-19
Cyber Threat Landscape
Cybersecurity Solutions
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type
Introduction
Network Security
Top Network Security Threats
Ways to Mitigate Network Security Threats
Cloud Security
Top Cloud Security Threats
Ways to Mitigate Cloud Security Threats
Endpoint Security
Top Endpoint Security Threats
Ways to Mitigate Endpoint Security Threats
Wireless Security
Top Wireless Security Threats
Ways to Mitigate Wireless Security Threats
Application Security
Application Security Types
Top Application Security Threats
Ways to Mitigate Application Security Threats
Content Security
Ways to Mitigate Content Security Threats
Other
Database Security
Internet of Things (IoT) Security
Mobile Security
Messaging Security
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Solution
Introduction
Antivirus and Antimalware
Risk and Compliance Management
Identity and Access Management (Iam)
Encryption
Encryption Types
Firewall
Disaster Recovery (Dr)
Data Loss Protection (Dlp)
Others
Web Filtering
Distributed Denial of Service (Ddos) Mitigation
Unified Threat Management (Utm)
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode
Introduction
On-Premises
Cloud
Data Layer
Application Layer
Server Layer
Network Layer
User Interface (Ui) Layer
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Organization Size
Introduction
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Industry End-user
Introduction
Banking, Financial Services, and Institutions (Bfsi)
Telecom and Information Technology (It)
Defense and Intelligence
Retail
Healthcare
Government
Others
Manufacturing
Education
Transportation
Energy and Utility
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
Introduction
North American Market Outlook
North American Cybersecurity Regulations
North American Market by Country
European Market Outlook
European Cybersecurity Regulations
European Market by Country
European Market by Type
Asia-Pacific Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific Cybersecurity Regulations
Asia-Pacific Market by Country
Asia-Pacific Market by Type
Rest of the World (Row) Market Outlook
Row Security Regulations
Row Market, by Country/Region
Row Market by Type
Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape
Market Share Analysis
Strategic Analysis
Product Launches and Developments
Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
Acquisitions, Expansions, Mergers and Investments
Chapter 11 Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
Accenture plc
Bae Systems plc
Barracuda Networks Inc.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Dell Technologies Inc. (Sonicwall Inc.)
Dxc Technology Co.
Fortinet Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
International Business Machines (IBM) Corp.
Intel Corp.
Juniper Networks Inc.
Kaspersky Lab Ltd.
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Mcafee Corp.
Microsoft Corp.
Northrop Grumman Corp.
Nortonlifelock Inc.
Palo Alto Networks Inc.
Rapid7 Inc.
Rsa Security LLC
Sophos Group plc
Thales Group
Trellix Us LLC
Trend Micro Inc.
