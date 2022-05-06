Cyber Security: Technologies and Global Markets Report 2022: Data from 2020, Estimates for 2022 & Projections to 2024

Company Logo

Global Cyber Security Market

Global Cyber Security Market

Dublin, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyber Security: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The scope of the report encompasses various technologies used in cybersecurity applications and deployment types. The market is divided on the basis of enterprise size. Applications for the market are segmented into BFSI, defense and intelligence, healthcare, retail, IT and telecommunications, government, and others, which includes the education and manufacturing sectors. The present cybersecurity market offers an opportunity to stakeholders largely because of a surge in cloud-based services and the increased use of the internet for online financial transactions.

This report highlights different solutions in the cybersecurity market, which include identity and access management (IAM), encryption, data loss protection (DLP), firewalls, antivirus and antimalware, disaster recovery, risk and compliance management, and other solutions. Other types of solutions include unified threat management (UTM), distributed denial of service mitigation and web filtering. In addition, the report offers major regional analysis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. The estimated and forecast market revenue considered in this report is the summation of prices for software, hardware and subscription services.

This report also offers insights on drivers, restraints and opportunities for the market, which was gathered through primary and secondary research. Strategies adopted by companies in the cybersecurity market are provided so readers can analyze ongoing trends in the market. The report provides market share analyses and key vendor profiles for the top cybersecurity companies.

COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the start of 2020. This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown it created. With people relying more on technology, cyberattacks have increased. It is expected that the demand for cybersecurity solutions will increase and boost the cybersecurity market.

Story continues

Report Includes

An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for cyber security technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Highlights of the upcoming market potential for cyber security industry, and areas of focus to forecast this market into various segments and subsegments

Evaluation and forecast the global cyber security market size, projected growth trends, and corresponding market share analysis by type, solution, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry and region

Discussion of the key market dynamics (DROs) in the cyber security industry, technology updates, value chain analysis, and COVID-19 implications on the progress of this market

Insight into recent industry structure, current competitive scenario, major growth strategies, and company value share analysis based on their segmental revenues

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Accenture PLC, Dell Technologies Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp. and Thales Group

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview and Background

Market Overview

Importance of Cybersecurity

Cybersecurity Goals

Classification of Cyberattacks

Web-Based Attacks

System-Based Attacks

Types of Cyberattacks

Active Attacks

Passive Attacks

Cybersecurity Vs. Information Security

Preventive Measures for Organizations

Mobile Device Management (Mdm)

Mobile Application Management (Mam)

Mobile Security Management (Msm)

Milestones in Cybersecurity

Life Cycle Analysis

Analysis of Computing Environment

Security Requirement

Designing Hardware and Software

Implementation of Design

Testing and Integration

Need for Cybersecurity

For Individuals

For Government

For Business Organizations

Benefits of Cybersecurity

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Market Challenges

Current Market Trends

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD)

Remote Working Cybersecurity Risks

Mobile Cybersecurity Becoming Front and Center

Regulatory Implications

Impact of Covid-19

Cyber Threat Landscape

Cybersecurity Solutions

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type

Introduction

Network Security

Top Network Security Threats

Ways to Mitigate Network Security Threats

Cloud Security

Top Cloud Security Threats

Ways to Mitigate Cloud Security Threats

Endpoint Security

Top Endpoint Security Threats

Ways to Mitigate Endpoint Security Threats

Wireless Security

Top Wireless Security Threats

Ways to Mitigate Wireless Security Threats

Application Security

Application Security Types

Top Application Security Threats

Ways to Mitigate Application Security Threats

Content Security

Ways to Mitigate Content Security Threats

Other

Database Security

Internet of Things (IoT) Security

Mobile Security

Messaging Security

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Solution

Introduction

Antivirus and Antimalware

Risk and Compliance Management

Identity and Access Management (Iam)

Encryption

Encryption Types

Firewall

Disaster Recovery (Dr)

Data Loss Protection (Dlp)

Others

Web Filtering

Distributed Denial of Service (Ddos) Mitigation

Unified Threat Management (Utm)

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

Introduction

On-Premises

Cloud

Data Layer

Application Layer

Server Layer

Network Layer

User Interface (Ui) Layer

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-User Organization Size

Introduction

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Industry End-user

Introduction

Banking, Financial Services, and Institutions (Bfsi)

Telecom and Information Technology (It)

Defense and Intelligence

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Others

Manufacturing

Education

Transportation

Energy and Utility

Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North American Market Outlook

North American Cybersecurity Regulations

North American Market by Country

European Market Outlook

European Cybersecurity Regulations

European Market by Country

European Market by Type

Asia-Pacific Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Cybersecurity Regulations

Asia-Pacific Market by Country

Asia-Pacific Market by Type

Rest of the World (Row) Market Outlook

Row Security Regulations

Row Market, by Country/Region

Row Market by Type

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Product Launches and Developments

Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Acquisitions, Expansions, Mergers and Investments

Chapter 11 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Accenture plc

Bae Systems plc

Barracuda Networks Inc.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc. (Sonicwall Inc.)

Dxc Technology Co.

Fortinet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines (IBM) Corp.

Intel Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Kaspersky Lab Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Mcafee Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Nortonlifelock Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Rapid7 Inc.

Rsa Security LLC

Sophos Group plc

Thales Group

Trellix Us LLC

Trend Micro Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qquuwo





Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



