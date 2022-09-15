U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,949.50
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,179.00
    +30.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,139.50
    -2.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,846.80
    +1.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.07
    -0.41 (-0.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,697.30
    -11.80 (-0.69%)
     

  • Silver

    19.45
    -0.12 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9994
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.08
    -1.19 (-4.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1524
    -0.0018 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.3930
    +0.3000 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,100.95
    -264.07 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.30
    -3.03 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,313.72
    +36.42 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

CYBERA ANNOUNCES EQUITY INJECTION TO SCALE CATEGORY-DEFINING SOLUTIONS FIGHTING CYBERCRIME

·2 min read

  • Watchlist & quick-response mechanism provide missing link to financial institutions, crypto businesses, law enforcement and victims worldwide

  • CYBERA has already identified +2,000 problem accounts and helped to freeze hundreds of thousands of dollars linked to cybercrime

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CYBERA Global Inc. announced today that it has secured an additional $5M in an oversubscribed equity round led by Converge VC and New North Ventures with the participation of Founder Collective, Swiss VCs Serpentine, CV VC, and additional VCs, Angel, and private investors.

Cybera's founders Nicola Staub, CEO, Sudip Biswas, CTO, and Claudio Staub, CRO
Cybera's founders Nicola Staub, CEO, Sudip Biswas, CTO, and Claudio Staub, CRO

The additional funds will focus on scaling CYBERA's category-defining solutions addressing cybercrime - a growing global issue. According to the FBI's IC3 division, financial cybercrime cost businesses a combined $6.9 billion in 2021 – up 164% from 2020.

"As a former prosecutor, I have seen the impact of this issue first hand, as well as the complexities of tracking international gangs operating at high speed," noted Nicola Staub, CEO and co-Founder of CYBERA.

"Our two initial solutions focus on providing victims a quick response mechanism, and then a global watchlist which allows information to be securely shared with our clients across the financial system to ensure funds and accounts can be quickly flagged and addressed. This is a fully scalable, secure solution and addresses key regulatory concerns. We have already flagged over two thousand problematic accounts and wallets to authorities, and helped to freeze hundreds of thousands of dollars, saving a multiple of that amount in further legal and reimbursement costs."

CYBERA was created to address these two clear gaps in the market – logging and sharing victim reports and creating a global watchlist for problematic accounts. The international scope and complexity of these scams often link financial institutions, private businesses, technology companies, and international, federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, so enforcement and assigning responsibility have become very difficult.

"Investors clearly understand the potential of CYBERA to address these systemic global issues and create a new category in the fight against cybercrime," concluded Staub. "I'm delighted to announce this funding injection which will support our ability to deliver these solutions to institutions and customers around the world."

ABOUT CYBERA:

Find out more about how CYBERA can help protect your institution and its customers from financial cybercrime at www.cybera.io

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1899656/Cybera_founders.jpg

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cybera-announces-equity-injection-to-scale-category-defining-solutions-fighting-cybercrime-301625127.html

SOURCE CYBERA

Recommended Stories

  • It’s a great time to scoop up bargain stocks. Here are 21 examples that could make you a lot of money.

    Stocks of online advertisers have been crushed. But the group may roar back, benefiting committed investors.

  • Cathie Wood Goes on Biggest Dip-Buying Binge Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Tuesday’s brutal selloff in the aftermath of August’s hotter-than-expected inflation print looked like opportunity to Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management. Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Ready to Get Rich in the Stock Market? 5 Investments You Can't Go Wrong With

    The stock market has proven to be a great way for normal folks to build wealth over time. It can be as simple as investing through index funds for some that don't have the time or inclination to stay involved. Below are five stock investments that could offer a diversified way to beat the S&P 500 index over the coming years and decades.

  • How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole

    In a world where the stock market is unpredictable and interest rates are rising, many investors are looking for someplace to put their money that is as close to risk-free as possible - even if it means forgoing the chance … Continue reading → The post How to Buy More than $10,000 in I Bonds Through This Loophole appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bad News Is Piling Up for Chip Makers

    The months follow one another and look alike for the manufacturers of semiconductors. For months, fears of a hard landing in the economy due to aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to fight inflation at its highest in 40 years have been a headache since the beginning of the year for Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices , Intel , Micron and Qualcomm . Nvidia shares have lost more than 13% since the end of August, while AMD shares, which had rebounded well after the release of the second quarter earnings, have fallen by 9.2% since the end of August.

  • A $3.2 Trillion Option Expiration Seen Worsening Post-CPI Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Another wrinkle in a chaotic stock market where everything from the frenetic activity of quant traders to an ever-hawkish Federal Reserve is making investing harder than usual: A looming $3.2 trillion options expiry played a notable role in the Tuesday selloff.Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaStocks Rise as Dip Buyers Win Tug of War Over Fed: Markets WrapUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeNY Judge Who Doesn

  • Why Stock-Split Stock Palo Alto Networks Sank Today

    Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) just couldn't connect with investors on Wednesday. The company's shares sank on a day when many tech industry peers recovered from the market meltdown on Tuesday; ultimately Palo Alto closed down by 0.5%. The responsible party was Wolfe Research's Strecker Backe, who took a large sword to his price target on Palo Alto stock.

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen

    In this article, we talk about the 10 tech stocks to buy now according to billionaire Steve Cohen. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of Cohen’s hedge fund history and investment strategy, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Steve Cohen. Billionaire Steve Cohen, founder, and partner at […]

  • Crypto: Ethereum merge will shift asset to proof-of-stake model on September 15

    Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith explains what will happen when the ethereum merge takes place on Thursday, Sept. 15, and how it will impact crypto prices.

  • 600 Million Reasons This 7.7%-Yielding Dividend Should Keep Growing

    Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have been under a lot of pressure this year. The real estate investment trust's (REIT) stock has lost a third of its value due in part to rising interest rates. While the market has concerns about the REIT's ability to continue growing its portfolio and dividend, it recently took a big step to address those worries.

  • Tesla spent 864 days as Wall Street’s biggest short bet. Now it’s Apple.

    Apple Inc. has recently become the largest short play again by one key metric, overtaking Tesla Inc.

  • Why Shares in Alcoa Crashed Today

    Shares in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum producer Alcoa (NYSE: AA) were down around 10% by midday Wednesday. The move comes after its steel manufacturing peer, Nucor (NYSE: NUE), announced disappointing guidance for its third quarter. Steel and aluminum are replaceable with each other and operate in very similar end markets, so Nucor's warning is a salutary reminder that Alcoa also faces difficulties in 2022.

  • Fed, inflation will ‘dictate whether or not bitcoin breaks,’ crypto analyst says

    OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to discuss bitcoin, volatility in the crypto space, and the outlook for the ethereum merge.

  • Why One Top Advisor Is Still Buying Apple and Microsoft Stock

    Treasury Partners' Richard Saperstein explains why he remains overweight technology despite its recent declines.

  • The stock market is plunging and could fall a lot further with the U.S. at the center of a huge global bubble, says chief investment officer of world’s largest hedge fund

    “I think the biggest mistake right now is the belief we’re going to return to, essentially, prices similar to the pre-COVID,” Bridgewater Associates co-CIO Greg Jensen said on Monday.

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • IBM, CVS, and 10 Other Cheap Stocks That Don’t Deserve to Be in the Bargain Bin

    Most stocks are having a lousy year in 2022. Here are a dozen that don't deserve being this deep in the red.

  • Better Buy: ChargePoint vs. Blink Charging

    Oil price volatility and new federal legislation should benefit these two companies. Which is the better pick?

  • How Can I Protect My Portfolio? Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%

    According to the latest CPI (consumer-price index) report, U.S. inflation cooled down slightly from July but not enough to appease the markets. Overall prices rose by 8.3% from the same period a year ago, slowing down from July’s 8.5% uptick and further down from June’s 40-year high showing of 9.1%. On a monthly basis, after plateauing in July, consumer prices rose by 0.1%. As the expectation was for a rise of 8.1% over last year and a drop of 0.1% compared to last month, the markets did what th