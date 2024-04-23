Cyberattacks are on the rise, and that includes small businesses. Here's what to know

FILE - A person works on a laptop in North Andover, Mass., on June 19, 2017. Cyberattacks on businesses are rising, including small businesses. It’s a troubling trend that can be very costly and time consuming if owners don’t have a plan to deal with them. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)·Associated Press Finance· (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MAE ANDERSON
1 min read
1

NEW YORK (AP) — Cyberattacks on businesses are rising, including small businesses. It's a troubling trend because a breach can be very costly and time consuming if owners don't have a plan to deal with one.

According to the Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report, the median cost per ransomware attack — which features a type of malicious software designed to block access to a computer system until a sum of money is paid — more than doubled over the past two years to $26,000.

That's partly because there has been a dramatic increase in ransomware attacks, which represent 24% of all breaches.

Small businesses should first have a plan in place to prevent cyberattacks. The human element is the cause of 74% of breaches, so owners should make sure all of their employees use safeguards such as two-factor identification to make it harder to be hacked. Requiring employees to regularly change their passwords can also help.

If your business has been breached, it's best to work with a cybersecurity executive within your company or a trusted third party to assess what happened and the damage done. Trying to contain it without having the right technical knowledge can just make things worse.

It's also important to let the authorities know what happened. Attacks must be reported to federal authorities within 72 hours after a company is reasonably sure one has occurred.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla’s $939 Billion Valuation Lead Over Toyota Is Almost Gone

    (Bloomberg) -- Two and a half years ago, Tesla Inc. was worth almost $1 trillion more than Toyota Motor Corp., the world’s second-most valuable automaker.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020Trump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayZimbabwe’s ZiG Wipes Out 330% Stocks RallyElon Musk’s Robotaxi Dreams Plunge Tesla Into ChaosLately, that lead has been shrinking fast.Tesla

  • Walmart-backed fintech One launches 'buy now, pay later' loans, CNBC reports

    One will be going head-to-head with some of Walmart's existing BNPL partners like Affirm, who helped the retail giant generate $648 billion in revenue last year, the report said. Customers can avail the facility to buy electronics, jewelry, power tools and automotive accessories, but items like groceries, alcohol, and weapons will not be eligible. BNPL loans, which shoppers repay in a handful of installments, have been steadily gaining popularity and drove $75 billion in online spending in 2023, according to Adobe Analytics.

  • PepsiCo's results beat as international demand, higher prices drive growth

    (Reuters) -PepsiCo beat Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue and profit on Tuesday as demand for its sodas and snacks like Cheetos and Doritos in international markets drove growth even as it witnessed a slowdown in the United States. Consumers across Europe, Asia Pacific and China shelled out money for PepsiCo's pricey sodas and chips, while customers in the U.S. cut back on the products due to strained budgets. International business accounted for about 40% of PepsiCo's fiscal 2023 revenue, while its North America businesses accounted for the remaining.

  • Fund offering 'venture capital' exposure sends investors on meme-like ride

    A new fund that allows shareholders access to privately owned technology companies has sent investors on a wild ride in recent weeks while eliciting criticism from the likes of Morningstar and competitor ARK Investment Management. Shares of Destiny Tech100 are up some 200% since its March 27 launch, following a tumultuous three-week run that has seen it rise by as much as 1,172% from its debut price of $8.25. It plans to update its holdings on a quarterly basis, and creator Sohail Prasad said last month that he would like it to eventually hold 100 companies.

  • US new home sales rebound; house price decline slowing

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Sales of new U.S. single-family homes rebounded in March from February's downwardly revised level, drawing support from a persistent shortage of previously owned houses on the market, but momentum could be curbed by a resurgence in mortgage rates. New home sales jumped 8.8% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 693,000 units last month, the highest level since last September, the Commerce Department's Census Bureau said on Tuesday. The sales pace for February was revised down to 637,000 units from the previously reported 662,000 units.

  • With Shares Down Nearly 70%, I'm Piling Into this Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock

    NextEra Energy Partners has multiple upside catalysts.

  • Microsoft, Meta, AMD, Palantir, and Other Tech Stocks in Focus Today

    The mood in the tech sector is markedly more positive this week and that optimism looks set to continue early Tuesday.

  • Hackers Broke Into Change Healthcare’s Systems Days Before Cyberattack

    The hackers who attacked UnitedHealth Group’s Change Healthcare unit were in the company’s networks for more than a week before they launched a ransomware strike that has crippled vital parts of the U.S. healthcare system since February.

  • Google fires more workers who protested its deal with Israel

    Google fired at least 20 more workers in the aftermath of protests over technology the company is supplying the Israeli government amid the Gaza war, bringing the total number of terminated staff to more than 50, a group representing the workers said. It's the latest sign of internal turmoil at the tech giant centered on “Project Nimbus,” a $1.2 billion contract signed in 2021 for Google and Amazon to provide the Israeli government with cloud computing and artificial intelligence services. Workers held sit-in protests last week at Google offices in New York and Sunnyvale, California.

  • Crypto VCs Invest $12M in Shiba Inu's new “Layer-3” Blockchain and TREAT Token

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the leading memecoins in the crypto market, is undergoing a significant transformation as it aims to establish itself in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.