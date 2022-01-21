U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,455.66
    -27.07 (-0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,609.67
    -105.72 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,030.69
    -123.33 (-0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,020.86
    -3.18 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.73
    -0.82 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.30
    -7.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    -0.31 (-1.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1346
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7620
    -0.0710 (-3.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3559
    -0.0041 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6920
    -0.4080 (-0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,684.48
    -4,549.87 (-10.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    909.85
    +667.17 (+274.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Cyberclassic.io, the First 3.0 Metaverse Gaming NFTs & Staking Platforms

Cyberclassic
·3 min read

TALLINN, ESTONIA , Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyberclassic is excited to introduce the first 3.0 metaverse gaming NFTs and staking platform. The project will allow the Cyberclassic community to hold virtual meetings, play RPG games with access to a protocol that utilizes token utility to empower the cyborg metaverse.

Through the NFT supply of 7000 cyborgs, this project aims to make the future a reality. Cyberclassic is geared towards a community of futurists who prefer to connect with the robotic future that has long been the subject of fictional stories.

Cyberclassic Core Mechanism

Cyberclassic is here to fill a clear need in the market by forging an emotional relationship between players and their collections. Players will fight against each other or the game's automatic gamer in Cyberclassic. All Cyberclassic cyborgs are minted and saved as algorithmically created NFT characters in your wallet.

When one acquires two members of the same family, they can fuse them to form a more powerful character or the following character of the next level, which burns the existing tokens.

The platform also doesn't charge excessive gas fees for minor additions to their collections. Gas price and other transaction expenses are maintained low, and transactions are kept fast so that users can focus on their only agenda on the platform: Explore, Collect, Battle, and Earn.

Cyberclassic Multiple Sources of Income

Cyberclassic offers multiple streams of passive income for its users. Cyberclassic has its own utility token $CLASS, which serves as the platform's and game's native currency.

The first is a play-to-earn gaming model, in which players can play games to earn tokens. To win battles and tournaments, players receive $CLASS tokens. The inherent attribute of the utility token is demand-driven, which means that its value rises in response to market demand. The project's revenue generation model defines the value of the $CLASS token. Furthermore, the project team is working on a PVE game to keep the community entertained.

Secondly, users can HODL Cyberclassic NFT. Thirdly, users can stake funds in liquidity pools at Cyberclassic to earn a decent APY. The project offers an attractive deal compared to its counterpart in return for providing liquidity in the staking pools.

What is Next for the Project?

Cyberclassic's roadmap is dated from the fourth quarter of 2021. The token sale, website creation, and the introduction of their whitepaper took place during this period. There was also a smart contract audit, press release, and staking platform launch.

For the first quarter of 2022, users should expect the integration of NFT minting into the network, and a test net for cross-chain launch and key influencers. There is also CEX listing, coinmarketcap, coin market listing, and strategic partnerships.

The second quarter of 2022 will have mobile app development, social media integration, and NFT platform deployment on the main net. There will be community attestation, reward on staking NFT platform, and media collaboration for the third quarter. There will also be research and development and an unlocking lottery system.

About Cyberclassic

The Cyberclassic game is based on childhood favorites such as Pokemon cards. Cyberclassic attempts to incorporate current gaming technologies into classic games to strike the proper mix of innovation and nostalgia. The objective and vision of the project are to revolutionize blockchain gaming while preserving the real spirit of card games.

The platform isn't just for NFT and tokens. It strives to give entertainment and a fun method to learn and profit in the cryptocurrency field. Cyberclassic is the NFT of the future.

Social Media Links:

Website: https://cyberclassic.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cyberclassicNFT

Medium: https://cyberclassicnft.medium.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/cyberclassicnft

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/cyberclassicnft

Media Contact -

Cyber Classic
contact@cyberclassic.io

CONTACT: Contact: contact at cyberclassic.io


Recommended Stories

  • Don't Buy Cryptocurrency; Buy These 3 Stocks Instead

    Cryptocurrencies can be volatile and risky. And if that's not your cup of tea, there are stocks that will give you exposure to the industry.

  • With Activision Blizzard deal, Microsoft’s Game Pass is now a huge problem for Sony

    With the addition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft's Game Pass is a gaming behemoth that spells trouble for Sony's PlayStation.

  • Snap plays up augmented reality in Latin America, Asia expansion

    Snap Inc is speeding up its global expansion in countries from Mexico to Japan through tie-ups with wireless carriers and highlighting its popular augmented reality features, the company told Reuters. The parent company of the Snapchat photo messaging app is leaning on its relative safety during a period when social media platforms such as Meta's Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok are being scrutinized worldwide over harmful content, lax privacy and cybersecurity protections, which has led to outright bans of the services in some countries.

  • AT&T pushes out ‘building block’ for wireless 5G in 8 metros, including DFW

    AT&T is rolling out a key new effort in 5G after a pause tied to questions in the aviation industry. The Dallas telecommunications company has introduced what’s called “C-Band” spectrum that’s “turbo-boosting our 5G wireless service with our newest AT&T 5G+ service,” it said in a statement. This all follows a multi-week delay and the implementation of measures to allow the Federal Aviation Administration and related industries to complete evaluations.

  • This controller is designed for first-person shooters

    This first-person shooter controller will give you the edge over the competition

  • 3 Stock Winners in the Netflix Rubble

    Let's see why AMC Entertainment, Roku, and AT&T may benefit from the stumble at Netflix. One of the rare silver linings in the Netflix report is that it put out a pair of films that shattered previous viewership records for new releases.

  • Sony seeks new partners for transformative EV project -executive

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Sony Group will likely add new technology partners to its electric vehicle (EV) project to help it forge a mobility business to transform cars from transportation machines to entertainment spaces, a Sony executive told Reuters. An ongoing shift to electric cars, which are easier to build than those with internal combustion engines, is allowing new entrants into vehicle manufacturing. At the same time, autonomous driving and 5G connectivity is expected remold the auto industry by turning cars into mobile platforms for information and entertainment services.

  • The Father of PlayStation Doesn’t Like Metaverse or VR Headsets

    PlayStation creator Ken Kutaragi equates the Metaverse to nothing more than an anonymous message board.

  • Everyone wants to own the metaverse including Facebook and Microsoft. But what exactly is it?

    The metaverse has been a hot topic recently with Facebook and Microsoft planting flags in virtual space. But what is the metaverse and is it here?

  • 5 Metaverse Cryptos to Watch in 2022

    Metaverses became the talk of the town last year after Facebook rebranded to Meta. Metaverses are virtual worlds where you can explore, meet people, attend concerts, visit galleries, and do many of the things you might do in the real world. Here are five metaverse cryptos that should be on your radar in 2022.

  • EOS Creator Dan Larimer Is Back

    After showing Block.one the door late last year, the network’s new stewards are hoping to spark an EOS renaissance.

  • This robot eats trash!

    Check out this trash consuming robot!

  • Here's a Huge Threat to Shiba Inu and Dogecoin You Might Not Have Seen Coming

    What could knock Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) off their lofty perches? It's also quite possible that some of the rising stars of the cryptocurrency world could gain momentum at the expense of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. For example, Chainlink and Internet Computer racked up gains recently while nearly every other cryptocurrency fell.

  • Samsung's 1TB T7 Touch SSD is $50 off at Amazon

    Amazon knocks $50 off Samsung's 1TB T7 Touch portable SSD, bringing it down to an all-time low of $140.

  • These Explosive Cryptocurrencies Could Beat Shiba Inu in 2022

    Last year, Shiba Inu transitioned from just another token built on Ethereum to one of the most recognized names in the cryptocurrency industry. Its strong supporter base rallied behind it -- and Shiba Inu finished the year with a gain of more than 45,000,000%. Here are three explosive cryptocurrencies that may make their list -- and beat Shiba Inu this year.

  • Danavation Technologies Corp. to Host Live Corporate Webinar on January 27th at 2pm ET

    Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, is pleased to announce that the Company's President & CEO, John Ricci, will be presenting Danavation's story, including an overview of current operations and upcoming milestones, while sharing our January Investor Presentation. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar a

  • Tackling the Hot Topic of Global Energy Consumption for Mobile Networks

    Global energy consumption for mobile networks is a hot topic. Carbon footprint and costs generated by energy use is one of our industry’s greatest challenges. As long as the energy mix utilized by ...

  • Twitter debuts hexagon-shaped NFT profile pictures

    Twitter Inc on Thursday announced the launch of a tool through which users can showcase non-fungible tokens (NFTs)as their profile pictures, tapping into a digital collectibles craze that has exploded over the past year. The feature, available on iOS to users of the company's Twitter Blue subscription service, connects their Twitter accounts to crypto wallets where the users store NFT holdings. Twitter displays the NFT profile pictures as hexagons, differentiating them from the standard circles available to other users.

  • PlayStation inventor says he ‘can’t see the point’ of the metaverse and headsets are ‘annoying’

    ‘You would rather be a polished avatar instead of your real self? That’s essentially no different from anonymous messageboard sites’, Ken Kutaragi said

  • PlayStation Creator Kutaragi Snubs Metaverse and VR Headsets

    (Bloomberg) -- PlayStation inventor Ken Kutaragi shrugged off the metaverse as the tech industry’s next big undertaking and head-mounted displays as the portal to that destination, describing them as dividing rather than unifying the real and virtual realms.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessStocks Seesaw as Traders Eye Risks; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin t